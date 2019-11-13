Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:26 a.m. Saturday along Route 147 south of Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township.
A deer entered the southbound lanes and was struck by a 2010 Honda Civic driven by Timothy A. Gilliom, 59, of Milton. Gilliom, who troopers said was wearing a lap and shoulder belt, was not injured.
State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 9:03 a.m. Nov. 2 along Center Road, Rush Township.
A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Keely Ruiz, 32, of Shamokin, was traveling at a high rate of speed when troopers said it lost control, went down a 30-foot embankment and struck a tree. Ruiz, who was not belted, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of a suspected minor injury. She was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
DUI
• 3:35 a.m. Nov. 6 at 171 Gravel Run Road, Rush Township.
During a traffic stop, Mark Muffly, 56, of Danville, was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending the results of blood tests.
DUI
• 2:23 a.m. Saturday at North Walnut and North Poplar streets, Coal Township.
A 2005 Dodge driven by Levi Korbich, 44, of Coal Township was stopped for multiple traffic violations. Troopers said Korbich was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Harassment
• 1:11 a.m. Nov. 3 at 1432 Chestnut St., Kulpmont.
Alyssa Jurevicz, 20, of Kulpmont and Roxanne Jurevicz, 43, of Mount Carmel were cited by troopers with harassment following a domestic incident.
Assault
• 6:24 p.m. Nov. 4 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelly Drive, Coal Township.
Troopers are investigating an inmate on inmate assault. Joseph Clark, 59, of Coal Township, was listed as the victim.
Assault
• 1:51 p.m. Nov. 3 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelly Drive, Coal Township.
Marcus Stockton, 46, of Coal Township, was charged with aggravated assault after troopers said he assaulted fellow inmate Trae Turner, 25, of Coal Township, with two padlocks placed inside of a sock.
Assault
• 11 p.m. Monday on Spruce Street, Kulpmont.
An unidentified 35-year-old Kulpmont woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 31-year-old Shamokin man and a 37-year-old Shamokin woman with her hands. The 35 year old also allegedly threatened to assault the two with a knife.
Receiving stolen property
• 1:53 p.m. Nov. 6 along Route 61, Shamokin Township.
Two boys, ages 12 and 13, and a girl, age 14, were found to be in possession of a handgun they took after troopers said they went through numerous unlocked vehicles.
Theft
• Between midnight Oct. 14 and noon Oct. 26 at 1353 Plum Creek Road, Rockefeller Township.
Rebekah Strohecker, 44, of Sunbury, reported to troopers that someone attempted to withdraw $200 from her credit card.
Identity theft
• 5:11 p.m. Oct. 8 at 2465 Route 61, Shamokin Township.
Elizabeth Hummel, 38, of Trevorton reported to troopers that a debit card was taken out in her name. The card was canceled before any money was lost. The incident remains under investigation.
Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity log
• Tuesday, Nov. 5: Traffic arrest, 7:39 a.m., West Market Street; non-injury accident, 8:05 a.m., Hillcrest Lane; burglary, 8:30 a.m., South 13th Street; noise complaint, 8:31 a.m., West Branch Highway and Moore Avenue; animal issues, 8:55 a.m., Springhouse Drive; subpoena service, 12:41 p.m., Market Street; suspicious activity, 1:16 p.m., Hardwood Drive; assist other agency, 1:37 p.m., Buffalo Road; traffic arrest, 3:24 p.m., West Branch Highway; traffic arrest, 3:37 p.m., West Branch Highway; traffic warning, 3:38 p.m., West Branch Highway; 3:47 p.m., traffic arrest, West Branch Highway; 4:05 p.m., traffic warning, Market Street; traffic arrest, 4:23 p.m., West Branch Highway; traffic arrest, 4:42 p.m., West Branch Highway; traffic warning, 5:01 p.m., West Branch Highway; traffic warning, 5:06 p.m., West Branch Highway and Moore Avenue; traffic warning, 5:12 p.m., Market Street and South Derr Drive; vehicle fire, 5:17 p.m., West Branch Highway and Smoketown Road; traffic warning, 5:57 p.m., West Branch highway; juvenile issue, 66:08 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 6:21 p.m., West Branch Highway; traffic warning, 7:17 p.m., North Water and St. John streets; welfare check, 8:07 p.m., West Branch Highway and McRae Lane; welfare check, 9:56 p.m., Beagle Club Road and West Branch Highway.
• Monday, Nov. 4: Welfare check, 7:32 a.m., North Derr Drive; motorist assist, 9:32 a.m., Hardwood Drive; parking complaint, 10:26 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; accident, 7:08 p.m., St. Louis and South Seventh streets; traffic warning, 9:24 p.m., North Seventh Street; assist other agency, 10:18 p.m., Mifflinburg.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 9:39 Monday, Route 15 and AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township.
A 2006 GMC Envoy northbound on Route 15 and driven by Theodore A. Hartley, 52, of New Columbia, allegedly failed to stop at a red signal and collided with a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Joseph A. Notarangelo, 62, of West Milton. The Notarangelo vehicle was turning left onto Route 15 north. Neither driver was injured, but Hartley was ticketed for traffic control signals.
2-vehicle crash
• 4:29 a.m. Nov. 8, Route 15 and AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township.
A 2009 Audi A4 driven by Jeffrey L. Merchant, 21, of Chappaqua, N.Y. allegedly turned left into the path of a 2003 Dodge Dakota driven southbound on Route 15 by George N. Russell, 47, of New Columbia. Both drivers were transported with suspected minor injuries. Merchant was ticketed for vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:20 p.m. Nov. 8, Interstate 80 west near mile marker 198.8, West Buffalo Township.
A 2008 Scion TC driven by Jared M. Bell, 19, of Lykens, collided with a metal guide rail along the roadway before overturning and traveling down an embankment. Bell was taken to Geisinger Medical Center (GMC) with what was described as a suspected serious injury. A passenger, Dakota S. Brown, 19, of Wiconisco, was transported to GMC with a suspected minor injury. A second passenger, Nicholas S. Bell, 18, of Lykens, sustained a suspected minor injury but was not transported. Jared Bell was cited for driving on highways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:34 p.m. Nov. 9, Route 15 south of Sandel Road, Union Township.
A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Christopher M. Kish, 29, of Montoursville, struck a deer which had entered the roadway from the west. Neither Kish nor passengers Steven R. Wiser, 67, of Montoursville, Briana P. Kish, 27, of Montoursville and Trey D. Smith, 22, of Hughesville, were injured. Troopers said the vehicle sustained moderate damage.
Retail theft
• 4:34 p.m. Oct. 23, 175 International Drive, Kelly Township.
Patricia Zimmerman, 28, of Shamokin, was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property after troopers said she was found to have allegedly stolen multiple items from the Goodwill Store and Donation Center. Items totaling approximately $20 in value included a purse, sweater, shirt and boots.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Vehicle vs. deer
• 12:51 a.m. Nov. 10, Interstate 80 west near mile marker 227.2, West Hemlock Township.
A deer entered the westbound lanes and was struck while in the travel lane by a 2013 Buick Regal driven by Cheryl E. Harrison, 63, of State College. Neither the driver nor a passenger, Mark D. Harrison, 54, of State College were injured.
Property damage
• Between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at 23 Mill Road, Derry Township.
Someone allegedly attempted to enter the home of Christy Roberson, 46, and Mary Ann Gonsalez, 51, both of Danville, causing an estimated $300 in damage to the door.
Lycoming County
State Police at Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 5:53 p.m. Nov. 8 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Brianna Gardner, 25, of Williamsport, struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Bill Wright, 38, of Cogan Station, as it was stopped along the road. Gardner and Wright were both belted. Gardner was transported to UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport for treatment of a possible injury, while Wright was not injured. Gardner was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
