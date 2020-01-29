Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, April 27, in Union County Court.
• Austin C. Bower, 20, of Allenwood, waived a felony allegation of manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver to court. First offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI, controlled substance Schedule 1, DUI controlled substance metabolite, marijuana small amount for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance by person not registered for court were waived. A summary allegation of exceed 55 mph in other location by 23 mph was also waived.
• Robert Walter III, 32, of Mifflinburg, waived felony allegations of burglary overnight accommodation no person present and criminal trespass enter structure to court.
Summary trials
• Denise A. Gulliver, no date of birth give, of Northumberland, entered a guilty plea to criminal mischief tamper with property, a summary charge.
• Jared K. Snyder, 31, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol, misdemeanor allegations. A summary count of duties at a stop sign was also filed.
• Shawn A. Myers, 40, of Coal Township, waived a misdemeanor allegation of use or possession of drug paraphernalia to court.
• Isabelle J. Keefer-Burd, 18, of Lewisburg, waived misdemeanor allegations of simple assault, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and harassment communication of lewd or threatening language to court.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
Sunday: Suspicious person, 1:01 a.m., Linden Road; traffic warning, 2:11 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 3:15 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Beagle Club Road; complaint, 3:41 a.m., St. John Street; suspicious circumstance, 6:31 a.m., West Market at 15th streets; traffic control, 10:23 a.m., Market Street and Derr Drive; ordinance violation, 10:56 a.m., South Sixth Street; traffic warning, 11:13 a.m., St. Mary Street and Derr Drive; 911 hang-up, 12:17 p.m., Hardwood Drive, East Buffalo Township; phone call request, 1:27 p.m., Smoketown Road; traffic arrest, 1:33 p.m., St. George and South Seventh streets; traffic arrest, 2:26 p.m., North Fourth and St. Mary streets; theft, 3:46 p.m., Moore Avenue, East Buffalo Township; theft, 4:05 p.m., Westbranch Highway; be on the lookout, 4:15 p.m., BVRPD; lost property.
Saturday: Suspicious person, 12:11 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic warning, 12:40 a.m., St. George and South Seventh streets; burglar alarm, 1:14 a.m., North Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 3:20 a.m., North Derr Drive; public intoxication, 3:48 a.m., Routes 15 and 45; noise complaint, 10:29 a.m., North Fourth Street; 911 open line, 6:19 p.m., Lewisburg Cemetery; disturbance, 7:34 p.m., South Fifth Street; complaint, 10:23 p.m., South Third Street; road hazard, 11:15 p.m., Stein Lane; non-injury accident, 11:30 p.m., Smoketown Road, west of Fairmount Drive.
Friday: Traffic warning, 12:39 a.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; fight, 1 a.m., South Sixth Street; public intoxication, 1:32 a.m., Market Street; disorderly conduct, 1:41 a.m., South Fifth Street; littering, 1:59 a.m., Market Street; assist fire/EMS, 6:13 a.m., Smoketown Road, East Buffalo Township; assist fire/EMS, 7:20 a.m., North 12th Street; road hazard, 10:55 a.m., Fairground and Buffalo roads; assist fire/EMS, 11:12 a.m., Stadium Boulevard; welfare check, 11:51 a.m., North 16th Street; traffic warning, 3:14 p.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 3:26 p.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic warning, 3:55 p.m., North Fourth Street; accident with injury, 4:02 p.m., North Derr Drive at Pennsylvania Street; traffic warning, 5:02 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; non-injury accident, 6:06 p.m., South Seventh Street at Moore Avenue; traffic warning, 7:29 p.m., Westbranch Highway; transport, 8:07 p.m., Union County Jail, South Second Street; fraud, 10:46 p.m., Market Street.
Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington DUI crash
• 5:40 a.m. Sunday at 4328 Route 147, Lower Mahanoy Township.
Troopers said Kaela Laudenslager, 22, of Williamstown, crashed her 2015 Ford and was determined to be impaired. Charges are pending results of blood tests.
DUI
• 11:36 p.m. Dec. 30 along Park Drive and Bridge Avenue, Upper Augusta Township.
Following a traffic stop, Shawn Kerstetter, 36, of Sunbury, allegedly showed signs of impairment. Charges are pending test results, police noted.
DUI/drug possession
• 3:42 p.m. Dec. 31 along Route 61 and Maysville Road, Coal Township.
Troopers stopped a 2008 Buick LeSabre and arrested Gregory Clifford, 23, of Shamokin, for DUI, and Akeem Gregory, 30, of Shamokin, for drug possession. No further details were provided.
DUI/drug possession
• 10:45 p.m. Dec. 31 along Bridge Avenue and Park Drive, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers said a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was stopped and the driver, Marcus Robinson, 36, of Sunbury, was arrested for DUI and drug possession.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:09 a.m. Saturday along South Front Street, north of Brush Valley Road, Upper Augusta Township.
A 2006 Jeep Liberty driven by Tylor R. Barber, 21, of Mill Hall, was traveling south when the vehicle went out of control, veered left, crossed the northbound lane, left the roadway and struck an embankment, troopers reported. Barber was belted and was not injured. He will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:51 p.m. Jan. 14 along Sunbury Road, south of Ploppert Road, Rush Township.
A 2016 GMC Terrain driven by Kimberly F. Rieger, 34, of Sunbury, left the roadway and drove into a pond, troopers said. Rieger was belted and was not injured.
Harassment
• 6:16 p.m. Jan. 21 at 817 Spruce St., Kulpmont.
Joseph E. Freitag, 55, of Kulpmont, allegedly grabbed a female by the back of the head and shoved her into a bed numerous times.
Interference with custody of a juvenile
• 10:25 a.m. Sunday along Mahantongo Creek Road, Lower Mahanoy Township.
Michael Lawrence, 39, of Dalmatia, was allegedly found to have interfered with a custody agreement during an dispute involving a 37-year-old Dalmatia woman and 6-year-old Dalmatia girl.
Theft by deception
• 1 p.m. Jan. 22 at 399 Captain Bloom Road, Rockefeller Township.
Troopers said Bruce Spotts, 58, of Sunbury, was convinced by someone to release his Social Security information.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 1:23 a.m. Sunday along Crest Road, Jackson Township.
A 2013 Volkswagen Golf driven by Michelle M. Beers, 22, of Winfield, was traveling east when it went out of control, slid off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and came to rest in a field, troopers reported. Beers was belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected injury.
Hit and run
• 2:56 p.m. Sunday in the Kohl’s parking lot, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
A legally parked 2020 Hyundai Elantra was struck by an unknown vehicle, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Strangulation
• 9:40 p.m. Jan. 19 along Produce Road, Union Township.
Troopers were dispatched to a reported domestic and later arrested Adam Charles, 39, of Selinsgrove, at his parent’s residence. He was arraigned. The victim was a 42-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 10:22 p.m. Friday along Northway Road and Millers Lane, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 2019 Subaru for alleged violations and determined Brandon Leslie Sweat, 22, of Montoursville, to be under the influence, it was reported. Charges are pending the results of testing.
DUI
• 6:30 p.m. Sunday along Route 44 north, Watson Township.
Troopers said a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Jeffery Dauber, 43, of Jersey Shore, was involved in a hit-and-run crash. Dauber’s truck reportedly struck a parked, unattended 2005 Subaru Forester, in a parking lot. Dauber allegedly fled the scene and was located at his residence. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, troopers said. Charges are pending.
DUI/drug possession
• 8:08 p.m. Jan. 22 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers stopped a 2007 Hyundai for an alleged violation when it was determined Patsy Hughes, 53, of Montgomery, was driving under the influence, it was noted. A probable cause search allegedly yielded drugs and paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
DUI
• 12:11 a.m. Jan. 4 along Route 15 north and Route 220 south, Wiliamsport.
A 2019 Nissan Maxima was stopped for alleged violations. Troopers said Donya Woods, 31, of Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.
Harassment
• 5:45 a.m. Jan. 22 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic and determined a 25-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, both of Williamsport, engaged in a verbal argument which escalated to pushing and shoving. Both were charged.
Drug possession
• 9:14 p.m. Jan. 21 along West Third and Susquehanna streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Tyshaun Weaver, 20, of Shillington, and reportedly discovered a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
