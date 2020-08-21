Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:03 p.m. Aug. 15 along Ulsh Gap Road, east of Stage Road, West Beaver Township.
A 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Scott A. Latchford, 41, of McClure, was traveling south in a right curve when it went into the northbound lane, off the roadway, down an embankment, into a drainage culvert, and struck a utility pole before rolling onto its roof, troopers reported. Latchford was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger, Lewistown, with a suspected injury. The crash remains under investigation.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:31 p.m. Aug. 16 along Gravel Road, south of Freeburg Road, Washington Township.
A 1991 Chevrolet S10 driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Beavertown boy was traveling south when it went out of control in a right curve, off the roadway and struck a tree, police noted. The boy was not belted and sustained a suspected injury, but refused transport, it was noted. He will be cited with driving on right side of roadway.
Harassment
• Between July 21-24.
Robert Kirkpatrick, 43, of Selinsgrove, was cited after he allegedly sent multiple explicit messages to the governor’s office through the internet.
Harassment
• Between 3 and 4:57 a.m. Aug. 18 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township.
A 25-year-old Selinsgrove man was charged following an investigation into a disturbance with a 35-year-old Selinsgrove woman, troopers noted.
Drug possession
• 11:18 p.m. July 30 along North Susquehanna Trail and 10th Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
A 2015 Volkswagen was stopped for speeding, at which time troopers said Keenan Bryant, 23, of Sunbury, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Troopers added that Bryant was found in possession of a small amount of a controlled substance.
Theft by deception
• 1:56 a.m. Aug. 14 along New Berlin Highway, Franklin Township.
The bank account of a Middleburg couple was compromised and two unauthorized Moneygram transfers were reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft of vehicle parts
• Between 7 p.m. Aug. 7 and 7 a.m. Aug. 10 at 5188 Route 15 north, Monroe Township.
A Ford catalytic converter valued at $100 was taken from a 2005 Ford belonging to Glick Doors, of Selinsgrove, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 5 p.m. Aug. 6 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2018 Dodge Durango driven by Elmer W. Danley, 72, of Northumberland, entered the intersection and struck a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Lori A. Grochala, 48, of Montoursville. Danley and passengers Debra J. Danley, 65, and a 15-year-old boy, were belted. Elmer and Debra were transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with possible injuries. Grochala and two minor passengers were belted. Grochala was transported with a possible injury. Elmer will be cited with vehicle turning left.
2-vehicle crash
• 1:19 p.m. Aug. 18 along I-180 westbound, Williamsport.
A 2008 Suzuki SX4 driven by Joseph P. Mancine, 78, of Williamsport, attempted to merge while traveling west and struck a 2005 Peterbilt 379 driven by Steven E. Andrews, 67, of Wellsburg, police noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Mancine was isssued a warning, troopers said.
Debris vs. vehicle
• 12:54 p.m. Aug. 12 along Route 15 south, south of Finks Road, Lewis Township.
Metal debris fell from the rear of a vehicle and struck a 2016 Subaru WRX driven by Anastasia G. Abkarian-Winkler, 27, of Pittsburgh, troopers reported. The vehicle was disabled.
Assault
• 7:03 p.m. Aug. 16 at 1920 Sheridan St., Loyalsock Township.
Ryan Kranz, 31, of Williamsport, allegedly brandished a handgun and pointed it toward Clinton Engle, 39, of Williamsport, and an 11-year-old Williamsport girl. The two alleged victims fled and Kranz followed. Troopers said Kranz was contacted at his residence at 1709 Becht Road, Loyalsock Township, at which time Kranz allegedly refused to talk with troopers and began shouting profanities. Kranz was subdued by taser, police noted, charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Harassment
• 11:43 p.m. Aug. 18 along Fredna Avenue, Clinton Township.
Troopers responded to a disturbance between siblings and cited a 17-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl, both of Montgomery.
Criminal mischief
• Between 11:30 a.m. and 6:10 p.m. Aug. 17 at Park Place, Muncy Creek Township.
A small hole in a bumper on a 2008 Ford Focus belonging to a 68-year-old Muncy woman was reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Union County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Timothy J. Baumer, Chelsey A. Baumer Chelsey A. Myers to Timothy J. Baumer, Chelsey A. Baumer, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gregory L. Seibert, Jamie L. Emery Seibert to Drew T. Ulmer, Hannah E. Ulmer, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Vickie L. Kilgus, Kevin L. Kilgus, Lisa DeAngelis, Michael A. DeAngelis, Kelly A. Boal, Peter C. Boal, Kimmie L. Cass, Kimmie L. Morse, James C. Morse Jr. to Brian T. Kessler, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Troy Smith, Susan Smith to Jeffrey R. Delsite, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Kaskie Development LLC, Sara E. Kaskie member, Matthew Kaskie member to Dana L. Vaninio, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Joel Baron, Brandie J. Baron to Brian J. Diggins, Ashley C. Diggins, property in Union Township, $1.
• Brian J. Diggins Ashley C. Diggins to Frake Asset Management LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dustin T. Krieger, Harley D. Krieger, Steven K. Krieger Jr., Stephanie M. Krieger, Jeremy R. Krieger, Jennifer Krieger to Steven K. Krieger, Susan A. Krieger, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Maria G. Pluchino, Mark A. Pluchino to Karline M. McClain, Chad W. Colwell, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Stephanie M. Keiser executor, Betty L. Keiser estate to Randy L. Persing, Christy S. Persing, property in Hartley Townhship[, $1,500.
• Robert L. Hemrick, Jacqueline E. Hemrick to Robert L. Hemrick, Jacqueline E. Hemrick, Steven R. Hemrcik trustee, Hemrick irrevocable residential and income trust, remainderman, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• General Shale Brick Inc. to Andrew S. Long, Silvia Long, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Don L. Faschnaht to Steven R. Hendricks, Amy F. Hendricks, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Zachary S. Cooper, Elizabeth Ann Cooper to Kevin E. Dock, Jordan T. Teed, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Matthew L. Barr, Kirsten R. Barr to Austin T. Yost, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Carl R. Catherman estate, Karl R. Catherman executor to Jacob W. Page, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Harry E., Holliday, Joyce L Holliday to Trey Michael Geyer, Sara Joan Hawksworth, property in Union Township, $1.
• Alice P. Reitenbach trustee, Susan M. Hartman trustee, Anna E. Hartman irrevocable grantor trust to Alice P. Reitenbach trustee, Anna E. Hartman irrevocable grantor trust, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Pamela K. Pottios, Pamela K. Wagner to Anthony Robert Stasheski, Candice Bo Shasheski, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Diane D. Wert, Robert W. Wert Jr. to Diane D. Wert, Robert W. Wert Jr., property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Rocky A. Hollenbach, Lisa F. Hollenbach to Danielle E. Kinser, Caitlin A. Murray, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Collin S. McKinney, Tara D. McKinney to Florence Jane Antulov, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• C. Michael Chambers estate, Benjamin R. Chambers executor to Bethany L. Rowe, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• David R. Stoltzfus to Julie Staveley O’Carroll, Kevin Staveley O’Carroll, property in Gregg Township, $170,000.
• Travis E. Bingaman, Marcella A. Bingaman to Esther J. Dehoff, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert R. Singer to Robert A. Taylor, Catina Y. Taylor, property in Union Township, $1.
• Daniel L. Keefer, Nancy L. Keefer to Phillip B. Keefer, Jane M. Keefer, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Hollenbach Commercial Properties LLC, Travis J. Hollenbach member, Emily M. Hollenbach to Jonathan David Bastian, Janna Sue Bastian, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Jacob D. Stamey, Alexa Megan Stamey to Mari Beth G. Karpinski, Clement Scott Karpinski, property in Union Township, $1.
• Ashlee L. Smith, Joseph J. Bennett to Brian J. Borgoyn, Melissa C. Borgoyn, property in East Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Robert A. Taylor, Catina Y. Taylor to Samuel A. Greene, Tammy A. Greene, property in East Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Zongming Chen, Lixiao Zhu to John L. Krispin, Tina Krispin, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
