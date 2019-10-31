Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington Harassment
• 2:26 p.m. Sunday along Dauva Luch Road, Jackson Township.
Troopers responded to a reported neighborhood dispute and arrested Serge Barronnier, 64, of Dornsife, it was noted. The victim was a 53-year-old Herndon woman.
Theft from vehicle
• 12:21 p.m. Oct. 17 at 308 Gotschall Lane, West Cameron Township.
Over the past six to eight weeks, troopers reported multiple items were stolen from a 2005 Ford at the residence. Someone may have attempted to enter the residence as well, troopers said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Tamika T. Macklin, 51, of Huntersville, N.C., was guilty of operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility.
• Kelly J. Burkholder, 39, of Williamsport, was guilty of exceed 55 mph in other locality by 5 mph and failure to notify change of address.
Controlled substance
• 7:08 a.m. June 5, 100 N. Water St., Lewisburg
Shainia L. Sessions, 23, of Berwick, was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of violating the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act after a report of an erratically driven vehicle in the Montandon area was called in to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers alleged that Sessions was a passenger in the vehicle, by then located in Lewisburg, from which came a strong smell of methamphetamine. A search allegedly found a glass smoking pipe, torch and a bag of methamphetamine. The dirver and another passenger will also be charges as none admitted possession of the items.
Bad checks
• Aug. 27, 1332 Market St., Lewisburg
The Union County district attorney’s office was called by a Notary Public after a check for notary services allegedly written by Dillan M. Raker, 18, of Middleburg, was returned for insufficient funds. The check for $255.50 was for services involved with transfer of a vehicle title. Misdemeanor charges of bad checks and theft by deception were filed.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg
Formal arraignment for defendants who waive or have hearings held is scheduled for Jan. 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
Preliminary hearing
• Isaiah James Lynd, 23, of Milton, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of indecent assault and indecent assault person less 13 years of age (two counts)
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: DUI arrest, 1:02 a.m., South Third and Barton streets; traffic warning, 1:34 a.m., Market Street and Derr Drive; traffic warning, 2:26 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; information, 8:42 a.m., North Front Street; 911 hang-up, 8:52 a.m., Market Street; road hazard, 9 a.m., St. George and South Fifth streets; disabled vehicle, 9:29 a.m., St. George Street; Amber Alert, 10:29 a.m., Universal Road, Penn Township; lock out, 12:55 p.m., South Second Street; traffic warning, 4:54 p.m., Westbranch Highway; assist other agency, 7:11 p.m., Westbranch Highway; motorist assist, 7:44 p.m., Market Street; wanted person, 9:21 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; non-injury accident, 11:33 p.m., Stein Lane.
• Saturday: Assist police agency, 1:44 a.m., South Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 3:03 a.m., North Derr Drive; animal complaint, 4:08 a.m., Route 15 and Beagle Club Road; welfare check, 8:40 a.m., Market Street; assist fire agency, 11:27 a.m., Hawthorne Drive; traffic warning, 11:55 a.m., Westbranch Highway; found property, 3:16 p.m., International Drive; littering, 4:47 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; assist police agency, 8:08 p.m., Hepburn Street, Milton; Act 64, 8:32 p.m., St. Mary Street; suspicious person, 9:21 p.m., West Market Street.
• Friday: Disturbance, 12:37 a.m., Market Street; traffic stop, 12:57 a.m., Route 15 and North Fourth Street; parking complaint, 8:29 a.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; parking complaint, 8:34 a.m., North Second Street; police information, 9:10 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; suspicious circumstance, 9:31 a.m., North Third Street; motorist assist, 4:03 p.m., South Fifth Street; traffic stop, 5:11 p.m., Hardwood Drive, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 5:33 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 6:04 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 6:36 p.m., Westbranch Highway at River Road; traffic warning, 6:46 p.m., North Seventh Street and North Derr Drive; intoxicated person, 8:35 p.m., Market Street; suspicious vehicle, 9:05 p.m., Hufnagle Boulevard; traffic arrest, 9:34 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 9:57 p.m., Westbranch Highway; theft, 10:13 p.m., Market Street; lock out, 11:23 p.m., South Sixth Street; foot patrol, 11:59 p.m., St. Catherine Street.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Jessica Ree Brown, 37, Mifflinburg; Glen Russell Brown, 37, Mifflinburg
• Martin Cory Spearman, 32, Germany; Brenda Jane Bittner, 32, Milton
• Kathleen Dolores Korpics, 54, Milton; Amy Lynn Snider, 55, Milton
Deed transfers
• Mizuki Takahashi to Matthew David Hermann, Lauren David Hermann, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Clair W. Zimmerman to Federal National Mortgage Association, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Betty E. Dorman by agent, Betty E. Oberdorf by agent, Edwin M. Oberdorf agent, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• David L. Peachey, Elizabeth R. Peachey to Richard E. Derr, Lorraine Derr, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Larry J. Young, Lavera A. Shoemaker, Lavera A. Young to Larry J,. Young, Lavera A., Young, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Dale R. Shoemaker, Joy D. Shoemaker to Floyd L. Martin, Helen M. Martin, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Karen C. Mahler to Patrick F. Snyder, Kayla L. Snyder, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Julia J. Clark administrator, Kent D. Wagner estate to Timothy A. Zimmerman, Rose E. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
• 9 a.m. Sunday along Route 11, Penn Township.
A 2009 Hyundai Elantra driven by Steven C. Lewis, 73, of Glen Allen, Va., was traveling north in the right lane when it turned into the left lane at a speed too fast for conditions, hydroplaned and struck a bridge rail, troopers reported. Lewis was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Resisting arrest
• 7:21 p.m. Oct. 18 along Lori Lane and First Street, Monroe Township.
Troopers reported an attempt was made to serve a warrant on Brandon Garancheski, 25, of Shamokin, at which time Garancheski attempted to flee. Force was used to subdue Garancheski and he was taken into custody, police said. Charges were filed.
Retail theft
• 9:11 p.m. Sept. 17 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said Kristin Smith, 29, of Sunbury, was observed as she failed to ring select items at the self-checkout aisle. Stolen items included merchandise valued at $27.76, $13.96, $2.52, $3.88 and $2.68, it was noted.
Criminal mischief
• Between Oct. 16 and 17 along Deerfield Street, Spring Township.
Damaged valve stems were reported on a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo belonging to a 38-year-old Beaver Springs woman, troopers noted. Damage was done by a sharp instrument.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 4:43 p.m. Sept. 15 at 899 Cherry St., Montoursville.
Troopers charged She-devil Dasher, 71, of Muncy, with driving under the influence after she arrived at the police barracks in a 2003 Ford Mustang while allegedly under the influence.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:05 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Giant parking lot, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2004 Buick Limited was traveling north in the parking lot when troopers said it struck an eastbound 1997 Ford F-150 XLT. No injuries were reported.
Hit and run
• 2:35 a.m. Oct. 28 along Clarkstown Highway, Wolf Township.
An unknown vehicle fled the scene after troopers said it struck a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer, which was being used to deliver newspapers. Anyone with information on the incident should call troopers at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• Between 6 p.m. Sept. 6 and 9 a.m. Sept. 8 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Someone stole $3,150 worth of copper wire from a vehicle owned by Mears Group Inc., of Rosebush, Mich. An investigation is ongoing.
Northumberland County
Deed transfers
• Karen W. Blackway to David L. Manney Jr. and Christina H. Manney, property in Ralpho Township, $228,000.
• Martin E. Davis Sr. and Francine K. Davis to Daniel E. Williams, property in Mount Carmel, $24,500.
Union County
