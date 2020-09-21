State Police At Stonington DUI
SUNBURY — Troopers said a 2007 Chevrolet was stopped at 12:29 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 1500 block of North Front Street, Sunbury.
The unnamed driver was arrested for DUI.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — A traffic stop at 1:27 a.m. Aug. 20 along Route 61 and Mount Carmel Street in Shamokin resulted in a DUI arrest, troopers reported.
A 2008 Lexus RX350 was allegedly involved.
Strangulation
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Dalmatia man was charged following an alleged incident at 5:11 a.m. Sept. 4 along River Road, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
Jameson Shaffer allegedly assaulted a 33-year-old Dalmatia woman several times during a domestic argument.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Catherine A. Barrett by agent and Catherine Mary Britton agent to Oterron Bunn and Takiera Bunn, property in Shamokin, $8,200.
• BWH Properties LLC to Mohamad Issam Mohammad Malullah, property in Shamokin, $1,000.
• Stark Land Holdings Inc. to TJ Property Inc., property in Mount Carmel, $90,000.
• JSB Investment Partners LLC to Jesus M. Gonzalez, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Sean P. Morgan, Jennifer Morgan and Barry A. Galbraith to Jesus M. Gonzalez, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Vincent M. Pittiglio to Jeffrey Reed and Jessejae Reed, property in Point Township, $30,000.
• Russell Worhacz Jr. estate, Denise M. Procopia co-executrice and April A. Kirkner co-executrice to John Stone and Rebecca Stone, property in Coal Township, $118,400.
• Pauline A. Gredzinski to George P. Gredzinski Jr. and Andrea L. Pfeiffer, property in Coal Township, $12,000.
• David E. Wildoner Sr. and Sheila M. Wildoner to John E. Ku rrell Jr. and Connie R. Kurrell, property in Coal Township, $46,000.
• Robert W. Davis to Victoria H. Davis, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Joseph M. Delorso and Jenelle M. Delorso to Nicholas Duceman, property in Mount Carmel, $36,000.
• Scott C. K immel to Jacob S. Stine and Madison M. Lawless, property in Zerbe Township, $142,000.
• Paul O. Smink and Tracy L. Smink to Jeriko M. Stump, property in West Cameron Township, $29,000.
• Barry E. App estate, Roger V. Wiest executor and Sheila L. Boyer executor to Susan Garman Shipe, property in Rockefeller Township, $60,250.
• Amber M. Keimberling, Amber M. Parsons and Colin R. Parsons to Christopher A. Lytle, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• William Curan and Christina M. Curan to William Curran, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Edgar A. Miller to Jeffery Kelley , property in Coal Township, $89,900.
• Jenna R. Darrup to Tammy L. Smith and Eugene John Eister, property in Kulpmont, $75,000.
• Paul J. Zarko III and Michelle Zarko to Michelle Zarko, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Truist Bank to Branch Banking and Trust Company to Jason Pfleegor, property in Sunbury, $35,900.
• Angeline Ann Skocik to Renee C. Zanni, property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
• Linda Morgante and Robert Dove to Linda Morgante, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Heather M. Klock, Heather M. Chervanik and Michael A. Chervanik to Heather M. Chervanik and Michael A. Chervanik, property in Riverside, $1.
• Scarlett E. Primerano to Shawn David Lorenz and Birttney Lee Lorenz, property in Shamokin $1.
• Krystle Mottershead to John W. Hoffman, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Dan Shingara Enterprises Inc. to Tee LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Joseph D. Lapotsky and Katherine A. Lapotsky to Brian Karmilowicz and Gabrielle Karmilowicz, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Margaret A. Lutz and Michael F. Bradley to Michael F. Bradley, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Doris Curran by agnet and Gladys Shingara agent to DSDG LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
• Center State Properties Inc. to Desirae Kerner, property in Mount Carmel, $77,000.
• Lorrie S. Lgic to Mark C. Gilger II, property in Coal Township, $92,000.
• Wanda L. Haupt estate and Glenn A. Haupt Jr. administrator to Glenn A. Haupt Jr., property in Shamokin, $1.
• Norman C. Worgen Jr. and Cheryl A. Worgen to Michael P. Garcia and Melissa A. Garcia, property in Shamokin, $14,500.
• Furman Farms Inc. to Point Township, property in Point Township, $14,000.
• Jeremy A. Merrell and Jennifer E. Merrell to Matthew S. Jones and Tiffany Jones, property in Riverside, $192,500.
• Julie L. Scott to Ted E. Hetrick, property in Herndon, $1.
• David Graham to Kelly Ann Poulterer, property in Shamokin, $2,000.
• Edmond C. Skonecki and Ruth V. Skonecki to Crystal Zelinski, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Barry D. Gross and Coleen M. Gross to Barry D. Gross and Colleen M. Gross, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Susan M. Kenenitz to Charles L. Staskiel Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Stephen P. Slodysko and Corrine C. Slodysko to Amauris A. Sandoval-Sanchez, property in Coal Township, $56,500.
• Merle C. Kent and Wilbur W. White to Benjamin T. Pigg Jr., property in Mount Carmel Township, $30,000.
• Michael J. Cavanaugh and Tyffanny Cavanaugh to Luis M. Velez Montes, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Jeffrey A. Fedder to Jerry K. Troup Jr., property in Shamokin, $38,500.
• Kriski Ventures LLC to Moore Real Estate Holdings LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Margaret E. Dusick by agent and Susan E. Dusick Miriello to Damien V. Kratz, property in Coal Township, $79,000.
• Hedy I. Mittelman to Jay Boatman, Margaret Boatman and Dean J. Levan, property in Ralpho Township, $35,000.
• Arabic Catholic Church to Usama Abu Zakhaia, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Richard Pellman estate and Robert G. Stalcokie executor to Kristi Mooris and Steven Longenberger, property in Coal Township, $62,000.
• Robert J. Skocik and Nancy J. Rising to Mason Storm Peters and Lynn Hoa Truong, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
