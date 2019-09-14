Union County
District Judge Leo Armbruster, Lewisburg DUI
• 9:55 p.m. Aug. 30 at Market and North Water streets, Lewisburg.
Jose Navarro Fernandez, 47, of 413 High St., Williamsport, was charged with DUI, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and careless driving. A vehicle driven by Fernandez was stopped when it was discovered his license was DUI-suspended, according to state police. A trooper noticed empty beer cans in the bed of the truck and noted Fernandez showed signs of impairment. Fernandez allegedly refused breath tests.
DUI
• 2:44 a.m. May 11 at Crossroads Drive and Fifth Street, Kelly Township.
Ryan Jeffrey Deivert, 28, of 61 Mopar Drive, West Milton, was charged with DUI (two counts), registration and certificate of title required and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked following a traffic stop for an expired registration, troopers noted. The smell of marijuana was detected and Deivert allegedly showed signs of impairment. Later tests showed Deivert’s blood tested positive for marijuana, troopers said.
Possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance
• Approximately 7:18 a.m. June 5 at 100 N. Water St., Lewisburg.
Mitchell Todd Moyle, 25, of 721 Iron St., Bloomsburg, and Cody Allen Long, 25, of 842 Bloom Road, Danville, were charged. Moyle was charged with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Long was charged with possession of a counterfeit or controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, drivers required to be licensed and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. Responding to a report of an erratic driver, troopers said Long was driving the vehicle and Moyle was a passenger in the vehicle. Moyle displayed burned lips, consistent with methamphetamine use. A search of the vehicle revealed a smoking pipe, bag of methamphetamine and a torch, troopers said. Long’s license was suspended, troopers noted.
Theft by deception
• 4:24 p.m. June 20 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Keith Allen Mull, 51, and Darrin Keith Homes, 52, both of 166 S. Ninth St., West Milton, were charged with theft by deception stemming from allegations by state police that the two returned an air conditioner for store credit after taking it off the store shelf earlier. Value of the air conditioner was listed at $165.36.
Theft by unlawful taking
• 2 a.m. Sept. 1 at 140 and 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Vincent M. Pittiglio, 65, of 378 Susquehanna Trail, Northumberland, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Troopers said Pittiglio damaged property at Hampton Inn and was found in possession of a Walmart shopping cart valued at $135. Damages to the hotel were estimated at $250.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• 2:30 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 300 block of Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
Nicolas David Topliff, 25, of 138 N. Arch St., Milton, was charged with DUI (two counts), registration and certificate of title required and operating vehicle without valid inspection following a traffic stop. Mifflinburg police reported a vehicle driven by Topliff was stopped for erratic driving and an expired registration. Topliff allegedly showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood alcohol content was .101 percent. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
DUI
• 1:40 p.m. June 24 at 245 Cherry St., Mifflinburg.
Victor Maneul Medina, 34, of 103 Lindsey Lane, Mifflinburg, was charged with DUI (three counts), possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, driving on right side of roadway, careless driving and reckless driving following a one-vehicle crash. Manuel was allegedly found unresponsive with drug paraphernalia in sight. Medina allegedly refused chemical testing and refused to be interviewed. Mifflinburg police used video surveillance to identify the vehicle and actions at the scene, it was noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Terroristic threats
• 1:15 p.m. Aug. 31 at Mifflinburg Police Department, 120 N. Third St., Mifflinburg.
Victor Maneul Medina, 34, of 103 Lindsey Lane, Mifflinburg, was charged with terroristic threats and criminal trespass stemming from allegations by Mifflinburg police that he threatened an officer and a sheriff’s deputy, using vulgar language, and caused damage to fencing where his vehicle was being held. Damages were estimated at $400. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 24.
Terroristic threats
• 5:55 p.m. Aug. 31 at 358 Thompson St., Mifflinburg.
Victor Maneul Medina, 34, of 103 Lindsey Lane, Mifflinburg, was charged with terroristic threats for allegedly threatening officers, saying he’d “put you down.” A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Burglary
• 2:25 a.m. Sept. 8 at 309 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
Charles Thomas Feigles Jr., 32, of 1055 Reynolds Hill Road, Muncy, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, unlawful restraint, simple assault, loitering and prowling at nighttime and harassment. Mifflinburg police said Feigles broke into a woman’s house, smashed her phone, tackled the woman and restrained the woman. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Possession of marijuana
• 12:35 p.m. July 2 at 13702 Old Turnpike Road, Lewis Township.
Jared Cain Coffman, 39, of 13702 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Troopers responded to a reported marijuana grow and reported marijuana plant, seeds and items consistent with growing marijuana were found in a residence belonging to Coffman. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Bad checks
• July 3 to Sept. 6 at 438 Chestnut St., Apt. 1 Mifflinburg.
Shannon Kay Bashus, 38, of 538 Chestnut St., Apt. 1, Mifflinburg, was charged with bad checks stemming from allegations by Mifflinburg police that she issued a bad check in the amount of $1,450. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department DUI
• 11:03 p.m. Aug. 19 along Liberty Street and Baylor Road, Watsontown.
Jessica Mitch, 24, of Turbotville, was stopped for alleged traffic violations and charged with DUI (four counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to have lights on at night, police reported.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 6:15 p.m. Aug. 2 along Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township.
Trent Beaver, 32, of 3958 Crossroads Drive, Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and careless driving. Troopers responded to a report of a roadside domestic disturbance and found Beaver standing by his 2018 Harley Davidson while exhibiting signs of intoxication. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .196%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 2.
DUI
• 6:15 p.m. Aug. 10 at True Blue Road and Route 405, Delaware Township.
Harold Boush, 65, of 102 Woodland Ave., Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and stopping, standing along roadway. After finding Boush passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle, troopers said he was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .231%
Aggravated assault
• Aug. 31 at 147 Vincent Ave., Montandon.
Kevin Bower, 37, of 147 Vincent Ave., Montandon, has been charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. The charges were filed after troopers said Bower grabbed a woman by the face and throat.
Fleeing or attempting to elude
• 12:22 a.m. July 2 along Susquehanna Trail, Point Township.
Daniel Engleman, 29, of 844 N. Front St., Northumberland, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, careless driving, following too closely, no passing zones, driving vehicle at safe speed, drivers required to be licensed and reckless driving. Police noticed a vehicle operated by Engleman following another car too closely. When police pulled out behind the vehicle, it allegedly turned pulled in behind a business, with Engleman jumping out and fleeing on foot. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 2.
Theft
• 2 a.m. June 10 at Roos Bar, 5964 Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township.
Nicholas Lose, 26, of 4235 Springtown Road, Watsontown, has been charged with criminal trespass, no overnight accommodations, theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property. Troopers said Lose admitted to breaking into the business, which he formerly worked for, and stealing $3,412 to pay off debt. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.