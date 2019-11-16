SUNBURY — A homeless man and woman have been charged with felony counts of endangering welfare of children after being found sleeping with a 1-year-old boy in a tent Friday morning.
According to information released by the Sunbury Police Department, Jamie Giffin, 41, and Angela Clark, 35, of Sunbury, have each been charged with endangering welfare of child as the result of an incident which occurred at 12:02 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Second Street, to the rear of Weis Markets.
Officers on patrol said they discovered the two sleeping in a tent — along with a 1-year-old boy in a car seat, covered with blankets — after noticing smoke coming from a wooded area.
“Officers observed two tents and clothes hanging from a tree along with a bucket containing urine and feces on the ground outside of the tent,” police wrote, in a release.
Police said they learned the two were homeless.
Due to the freezing weather, with temperatures at 28 degrees, police requested EMS personnel to be called to the scene to attend to the child.
The boy was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for an examination.
Police also reported finding illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia on the scene. As a result, Giffin has also been charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Giffin and Clark were arraigned by District Judge Michael Toomey and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of bail.
