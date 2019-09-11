WATSONTOWN — A 76-year-old Lycoming County man has been charged with prostitution and related offenses, and harassment, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred Aug. 23 at a Canal Street apartment which he owns.
Paul Russell Jarrett, of 639 Narber Fry Road, Pennsdale, was charged Tuesday in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, in connection with the incident which occurred at 8 a.m. Aug. 23 at 110 Canal St., Apt. 3, Watsontown.
In court documents, Watsontown Police Department Lt. Rick Faux said he launched an investigation into the alleged incident after a woman reported Jarrett asked her to lick him in an inappropriate manner in exchange for an outstanding $50 rent payment.
The woman told Faux she was “distraught” over Jarrett’s comments, and said he had made similar remarks in the past, even though she told him to stop.
In the affidavit, Faux wrote that the woman said Jarrett “made numerous offers to exchange the monthly rent money owed to him for the victim to allow Jarrett to perform sex acts with the victim.”
Upon questioning by police, Faux wrote in the affidavit that Jarrett recalled “comments made between the two about swapping sex for rent.”
Jarrett allegedly said he remembered something being said about the victim’s “butt,” but claimed he was joking.
He also allegedly told Faux that he recalled joking with the woman about her licking him inappropriately in exchange for $50.
“Jarrett says there were times when he was there to collect the rent that the two would ‘joke’ about trading sex for the rent payment,” the affidavit said. “Jarrett denied that the sex talk was meant to mean intercourse.”
According to the affidavit, Jarrett said he believed the two were joking about exchanging sexual acts for money even though “there were times the victim seemed bothered by the remarks.”
“Jarrett tells he does not believe the victim is lying about the conversations or behavior but his defense is that he was ‘only joking’ and would have never carried out the act(s),” the affidavit said.
Jarrett was released on $20,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25.
