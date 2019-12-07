Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• 9:15 a.m. Nov. 1 along I-80 east at mile marker 207.3, White Deer Township.
Jose Cruz Vera, 23, of 5100 Ogden St., Detroit, Mich., was charged with DUI (three counts), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and following too closely following a traffic stop. Troopers said an odor of marijuana was detected and a vehicle search produced 14 grams of marijuana marijuana residue, and two packs of game cigars. Later tests showed the presence of marijuana in Vera’s blood, troopers noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
DUI
• 2:31 a.m. Nov. 2 along Route 15 south, Union Township.
Sean Michael Clancy, 26, of 2963 Seneca Blvd., Waterloo, N.Y., was charged with DUI (three counts), possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving following a one-vehicle crash. Troopers said Clancy admitted to snorting heroin prior to the crash, and being in possession of heroin and paraphernalia, both of which was found. Later blood tests showed the presence of fentanyl and norfentanyl in his blood, troopers noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property
• 9:11 p.m. Nov. 2 at 1762 Felmey Road, Union Township.
Trevor William Felmey, 26, of 1688 Felmey Road, Winfield, was charged by State Police At Milton with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, drivers required to be licensed, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and following too closely. Troopers responded to a reported hit-and-run crash. Troopers said Felmey’s vehicle was found with damage consistent with the hit and run. It was discovered Felmey’s license was suspended due to DUI. During a later interview, Felmey allegedly admitted to the crash, and leaving the scene without reporting it. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Possession with intent to deliver, methamphetamine
• Oct. 16, 2018, at 811 Forest Hill Road, West Buffalo Township.
Heather Ann Reichenbach, 33, whose last known address was 1955 Johnstown Road, Mifflinburg, was charged with nine counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, four counts of criminal use of a communication facility, and four counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance. State Police at Montoursville (narcotics unit) said Reichenbach sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on several occasions.
Possession of a controlled substance
• 12:35 p.m. Nov. 9 in White Deer Township.
Lindsey Marie Hauke, 18, of 1739 Burns Road, Muncy, was charged with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, registration and certificate of title required, required financial responsibility and maximum speed limits after being stopped by state police for allegedly traveling 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. Hauke allegedly provided expired insurance and an odor of marijuana was detected, police noted. During a search of the vehicle, a clear plastic bag containing mushrooms and a small black metal grinder containing marijuana was allegedly found. A burnt marijuana was also found, troopers said. Hauke allegedly admitted to possession the mushrooms, marijuana and grinders. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Possession of a small amount of marijuana
• 12:35 p.m. Nov. 9 in White Deer Township.
Eric Hakeem Locke, 21, of 1016 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Troopers said Locke, a passenger in a vehicle stopped for alleged speeding, was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Disorderly conduct
• 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at 1612 Devitt Camp Road, Gregg Township.
Jenifer Kelly Payne, 31, of 916 E. Chestnut St., Shamokin, was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. State Police At Milton reported Payne was found inside the residence and was told to leave. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Receiving stolen property
• Nov. 12 at 916 Hollow Road, White Deer Township.
Jonathan Wayne Lloyd, 44, of Middleburger Hotel, 243 E. Main St., Roome 5, Middleburg, was charged with receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking. State Police At Milton said Lloyd took a saw that did not belong to him. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Receiving stolen property
• Oct. 22 at 360 White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township.
Bain Alan Wedd, 31, of 217 Central Ave., Woodbury Heights, N.J., was charged with receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking or disposition. State police reported Wedd borrowed a guitar and case valued at $280 and never returned it. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waive or had hearings held are scheduled for formal arraignment Monday, Jan. 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Jason Howard Swartz, 42, of Millerstown, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of retail theft.
• Karis Clemens Radke, 27, of New Columbia, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and resisting arrest, and a summary count of harassment.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 4:29 a.m. Nov. 8 along AJK Boulevard and Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township.
Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash and determined Jeffrey Merchant, 21, of Chappaqua, N.Y., was under the influence of alcohol. Troopers said Merchant’s blood-alcohol content was over the legal limit.
DUI
• 12:17 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 4100 block of Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township.
Troopers stopped a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 for alleged violations and determined Marvin Eicher, 36, of Middleburg, was under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed, police said.
Theft
• 3:42 p.m. Nov. 23 at Sheetz, 260 International Drive, Kelly Township.
An unnamed woman allegedly passed two counterfeit $100 bills. An investigation is ongoing.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 3:47 p.m. Nov. 11 along I-180 west, Delaware Township.
Troopers said a 2009 Ford Fusion was stopped for alleged speeding. Eric Hoot, 57, of Hughesville, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested. He has been charged with DUI and traffic offenses, troopers noted.
3-vehicle crash
• 12:40 p.m. Tuesday along Susquehanna Trail at Route 44, McEwensville.
Troopers said a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Louis A. Dantonio, 93, of Allenwood, was traveling west on Route 44 when it stopped at the intersection, then entered the intersection and struck the rear driver’s side area of a southbound 2019 Dodge Caravan driven by Julie L. Simons, 60, of Turbotville, causing the Dodge to spin an dhit the front of a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Susan A. Hann, 62, of Milton. Each driver was belted and troopers noted Simons sustained an unspecified injury. Dantonio will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Harassment
• 9 a.m. Nov. 27 at 363 Stamm Road, Turbot Township.
A juvenile allegedly made suspicious comments about school shooters and drew a suspicious image.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Found property
• 9:09 a.m. Friday at 2350 Route 54, Clinton Township.
Troopers reported a safe was found. It is gray with a black handle. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Age compliance check detail
• Between 4 and 10:10 p.m. Nov. 26 in Lycoming, Northumberland and Snyder counties.
Six checks were conducted at licensed establishments, troopers noted. One unnamed establishment was found to be in noncompliance. Five establishments found to be in compliance, having not sold to the underage buyer, included Rauchtown Inn, Jersey Shore; Buffalo Wild Wings, Shamokin Dam; Bots Tavern, Selinsgrove; Laughters, Sunbury; and The Mason Jar, Northumberland.
Activity report
• November.
Complaints received, 56; licensed establishments where age compliance checks were conducted, 6; establishments that sold alcohol to an underage buyer, 1; violation letters issued for violations of liquor laws, 3; warning letters issued for violations of liquor laws, 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.