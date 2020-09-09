State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
PENN TOWNSHIP — Three were injured in a two-vehicle crash just after 3 p.m. Sept. 3 along Salem Road at Old Colony Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Hunter M. Murphy, 21, of New Berlin, was traveling west in a 2009 Honda Civic when it went through a posted stop sign and struck a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Selinsgrove boy.
Murphy, the teen and a passenger in the Tahoe sustained suspected minor injuries, troopers noted. Murphy will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:49 p.m. Sept. 4 along North Susquehanna Trail at Victor Lane, Monroe Township.
Troopers said Nathan Eaves, 86, of Shamokin Dam, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze north in the left lane when it failed to stop at a red light and was struck by a 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by Susan K. Armstrong, 57, of New Columbia. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Eaves will be cited with traffic-control signals.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2016 Dodge driven by Nehemiah M. Courtney, 21, of Beavertown, went off the right side of the roadway, veered back across the roadway and went down an embankment after Courtney allegedly fell asleep.
Courtney was belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected serious injury.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A 72-year-old McClure woman sustained a suspected serious injury when her 2013 Kia Forte went into an intersection, off the east shoulder and struck a pole, troopers noted.
The accident occurred at 5:23 p.m. Sept. 4 along Stull Road at Connor Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Bubb was belted and was transported by ambulance, police added. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Lewisburg man sustained a suspected minor injury when the motorcycle he was riding went off the roadway and slid on its right side, troopers reported.
The accident occurred at 4:11 pm. Sept. 6 along Sunbury Road, east of Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Nicholas O. Wertz was driving a 2106 Kawasaki Sport westbound when it went off the roadway, troopers said. Wertz was not wearing a helmet. He will be cited with driving too fast for conditions, police noted.
Assault
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Selinsgrove man was arrested stemming from allegations he assaulted a 27-year-old Selinsgrove woman at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 31 along Devon Court, Penn Township.
Endangering the welfare of a child
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Randell Boyer, 27, and Jakenya Scott, 33, both of Beavertown, were cited after an investigation of harassment, troopers reported.
Numerous items of drug paraphernalia were found throughout the residence, along Troxelville Road, Adams Township, Snyder County. police noted. A 3-year-old girl was present.
The alleged incident took place at 11:18 a.m. Aug. 28.
Harassment
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Christine Hartley, 45, of Sunbury, and Jamison Hartley, 50, of Mifflinburg, allegedly got into a verbal dispute which turned physical.
The alleged incident took place at 9 p.m. Sept. 5 along Campground Lane, Beaver Township. Both were charged, troopers noted.
Harassment
MIDDLEBURG — A 48-year-old Middleburg woman and a 14-year-old Middleburg girl were cited after a family disturbance at 9:48 p.m .Sept. 3 along Drake Court.
Troopers said the two were cited, and listed a 13-year-old Middleburg girl as a victim.
Theft by deception
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — An 86-year-old Middleburg woman was scammed into sending $5,000 after responding to an email claiming she won $60 million and a new Mercedes Benz, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 12:16 p.m. Sept. 2 along Paxtonville Road.
State Police At Montoursville Vehicle debris
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported a tire malfunction on a 2020 Freightliner caused debris to strike two other vehicles around 7:33 a.m. Sept. 3 along Route 15 northbound, north of Blockhouse Road, Jackson Township.
No one was injured. Debris as a result of a malfunctioning wheel and tire assembly struck a 2017 GMC Sierra and a 2015 Honda Fit, troopers noted.
Disorderly conduct
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Pensacola, Fla., man was arrested at 8:09 a.m. Aug. 28 at 2019 E. Third St., when he notified troopers he intended to harm himself and allegedly caused a disturbance.
Troopers said he threatened them with a fight, then attempted to flee.
Northumberland County Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Megan Fox, 26, of Montandon, and Benjamin Diffenderfer, 25, of Montandon.
• Meggan Webel, 29, of Milton, and Brion Linn, 34, of Milton.
• Gary Hynoski Jr., 41, of Coal Township, and Lindsay Vanvliet, 40, of Coal Township.
• Tracy Hughes, 49, of Northumberland and Robert Murphy, 45, of Northumberland.
• Mallory Capparelli, 34, of Sunbury, and Waylon Deatrick, 39, of Sunbury.
• Rose Novinger, 31, of Dornsife, and Brandon Purcell, 32, of Millersburg.
• Jaclyn Parrish, 30, of Atlas, and Darron Myers, 31, of Atlas.
• Jared Cunfer, 26, of Danville, and Alicia Gifford, 32, of Danville.
Deed transfers
• Kutt A Way Limited Partnership to Patrick Frederick Properties LLC, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Steven M. Ritter and Traci L. Ritter to Steven M. Ritter, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Barbara L. Snook to Brad J. Snook, property in Milton, $1.
• John M. Hemrick to Andrew W. Moser, property in Lewis Township, $160,000.
• West Chillisquaque Township School Directors trustee, West Chillisquaque Township School District, School District of West Chillisquaque Township and Milton Area School District to Montandon Development Group LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Integrity Land Inc. to Steven A. Romano and Kasi A. Romano, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $49,900.
• Cassie C. Arnold and Todd C. Arnold Sr. to Cassie C. Arnold, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Eugene Orlando Jr. to Eugene Orlando Jr. and Virignia L. Orlando, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Virginia M. Hackenberg by agent and Tracie Diehl agent to Jeremy William Brittain and Amanda Lee Brittain, property in Delaware Township, $172,000.
• John J. Waldron III and Amy K. Waldron to Chad C. Waltman and Jennifer E. Waltman, property in Milton, $1.
• Jessica M. Oreilly and Shawn Oreilly to Linda L. Walker and Stella M. Walker, property in Milton, $1.
• Kenneth E. Aunkst and Frances J. Aunkst to Daniel J. Woody Jr., property in Milton, $1.
• Ronald W. Gruneberg estate and Debra A. Gruneberg executrix and individually to Harmoney Corporation LLC, property in Milton, $131,100.
• Paul K. Errickson and Cynthia L. Errickson to Joshua J. Enterline and Brittany L. Fox, property in Watsontown, $1.
• John M. Spangler estate, Matthew A. Spangler executor, John M. Spangler III and Mark D. Spangler to Matthew A. Spangler, property in West Chillisquaque Township, no price listed.
• Ronald J. Rau and Robin R. Rau to Kelly S. Harter and Christina L. Harter, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Maryrose B. McCarthy to Molly Ann McCarthy and Joseph Lutz, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Bruce T. Smith Sr. and Connie J. Smith to Jeffrey J. Klechinski and Su ann K. Klechinski, property in Rockefeller Township,
• John P. Harris and Nancy B. Harris to Kaitlin Marie Strouse, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Acorn Estates LLC to Paola Carbonell-Arias, property in Coal Township, $23,500.
• Acron Estates LLC to JC Home Improvement LLC, property in Shamokin, $23,500.
• Acorn Estates LLC to JC Home Improvement LLC, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
• Melissa Harvey to LH&C Management Limited Liability Company, property in Shamokin, $9,000.
• Joseph Strick estate and Mykola Ivanov to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Coal Township, $6,800.
• Steven D. Desantis and Lisa A. Desantis to Tori Marie Garman, property in Coal Township, $104,000.
• John D. Adams and Shirley E. Adams to Carrie L. Faus and Cathy L. Faus, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• New Heights South LLC to Capital Projects LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $25,500.
• Sharon L. Moyer and Lester Lee Moyer to Darcy J. Maruer and Darcy J. Rhodes, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Robert A. Nairns and Linsa A. Nairns to ACR Rentals LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• US Bank Trust NA trustee and American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series AHP Servicing to William D. Henry, property in Coal Township, $7,000.
• Dolores A. Goodlunis and Delores A. Goodlunas to Dolores A. Goodlunas and Michelle Murphy, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Kathryn McGinley to Steven C. McGinley, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• New Heights South LLC to Carmen Casalinova, property in Shamokin, $13,000.
• Truist Bank and Branch Banking and Trust Company to Robert A. Auman, property in Herndon, $49,900.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Susan K. Egan estate and Donald J. Egan individually and administrator to US Bank National Association trustee and Bluewater Investment Trust 2017-1, property in Point Township, $1,386.71.
• Mary C. Leach and Mary Leach Carper to Susan M. Dimm, property in Ralpho Township, $18,000.
• BFR LLC to Tom Vaughn, property in Shamokin, $500.
• David E. Wallace and Bonnie J. Wallace to Bonnie J. Wallace, property in Point Township, $1.
• David E. Wallace and Bonnie J. Wallace to David E. Wallace, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Joseph Hayter to Derek Wolfgang, property in Northumberland, $319,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.