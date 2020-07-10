Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Theft by deception
• 9:10 a.m. June 30 at 97 Old Farm Lane, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers said a 52-year-old Milton man purchased items valued at $293.74 from Facebook and never received the items. An investigation is ongoing.
Found property
• 11:51 a.m. July 5 along True Blue Road and Fisher Drive, Delaware Township.
Troopers are investigating the discovery of drug paraphernalia found along the shoulder of the roadway.
Scattering rubbish
• 10:26 p.m. June 22 at 2675 Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged incident.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived or had hearings held are next due in court July 27 at Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Harry J. Miller Jr., 63, of New Berlin, waived a total of seven felony allegations of child pornography to court.
• Paula K. Beardsley, 56, of Mifflinburg, waived misdemeanor allegations of theft by deception false impression, receiving stolen property and retail theft under ring to court.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived or had hearings held are next due in court July 27 at Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Christopher Barry Maldonado, 55, of Lykens, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, disregard traffic lane, careless driving and investigation by office/duty of operator.
• Dale Alan Brosious Jr., 30, of New Berlin, had charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness and corruption of minors held for court.
• Joshua Steven Gardner, 34, of Shamokin Dam, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and a summary count of accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
• Adam Warren Barge, 34, of Mount Pleasant Mills, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (four counts) and possession of a small amount of marijuana and summary counts of speeding and careless driving.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 8:24 p.m. July 7 along Westbranch Highway, south of Rohland Street, Union Township.
A northbound GMC Yukon driven by an unnamed person was traveling in the right lane when it went into the left lane and struck the passenger-side rear wheel area of a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country, troopers noted.
Harassment
• 4:50 p.m. July 3 at 3660 County Line Road, Union Township.
A 17-year-old Winfield boy was arrested following an alleged physical altercation with a 15-year-old Winfield boy, his brother, troopers noted.
Retail theft
• 3:28 p.m. July 8 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Vanessa Contee, 25, of Elysburg, allegedly took $105.18 in merchandise without paying.
Criminal mischief
• 3:30 p.m. July 5 along Slifer and Edison avenues, Buffalo Township.
A 2006 Lexus belonging to a 33-year-old Lewisburg woman was damaged by a projectile. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Harassment
• 2:47 p.m. July 8 along Woodside Road, West Hemlock Township.
Daniel Traver, 53, of Danville, allegedly pushed a 53-year-old Danville woman.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 1:18 a.m. June 25 along North Shamokin and East Water streets, Shamokin.
A 2002 Jeep was stopped, troopers said, and Robert Miller, 71, of Shamokin, arrested for DUI. An investigation is ongoing.
2-vehicle crash
• 8:50 a.m. June 30 along North Susquehanna Trail, north of 10th Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
A 2011 Ford Edge driven by Jade L. Beaver, 27, of Middleburg, was struck by a 2009 Suzuki GS500F driven by Elvin A. Stauffer, 25, of Selinsgrove, as it tried to enter the roadway, troopers reported. Stuaffer was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. Beaver will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
• 2:03 p.m. July 5 along Route 239, west of Mordan Hollow Road, Jordan Township.
A 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Gary E. Lamoreaus, 51, of Hughesville, was attempted to turn around when it struck an embankment, fell into the embankment and a creek as it overturned onto its roof, troopers noted. Lamoreaux was not belted and was not injured, police said.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:59 a.m. June 30 along Fairview Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Montoursville boy was traveling south in the right lane when the driver reported blacking out, crossed the double-yellow line, left the roadway, struck an embankment, went back onto the roadway, crossed the center lanes again, left the roadway and struck a tree, troopers noted. The driver was reportedly treated at the scene for minor injuries and refused transported.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:20 p.m. July 5 along Moreland Baptist Road, Franklin Township.
A northbound 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Unityville boy left the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, rotated and hit a tree while airborne, troopers noted. The boy was belted and was not injured. He will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 2:41 p.m. July 4 along Route 239, west of Green Briar Lane, Jordan Township.
An eastbound 2018 Audi Q5 driven by Susan W. West, 76, of Philadelphia, struck a deer in the roadway. West was belted and was not injured. The vehicle sustained disabling damage, it was noted.
PFA violation
• 11:50 p.m. July 3 along Rural Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Lindsey Soha, 36, of Williamsport, allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order filed by a 35-year-old Williamsport man.
Assault
• 11:21 p.m. July 4 along Slacks Run Road, Cascade Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic and arrested a 52-year-old man and 46-year-old woman, both of York. The female allegedly had an injury. The man was charged with simple assault and harassment and the woman was cited with harassment.
Harassment
• Between noon and 6 p.m. July 3 along Route 44 north, Watson Township.
A 69-year-old Jersey Shore man allegedly slapped a 40-year-old Jersey Shore woman multiple times.
Harassment
• 8:38 a.m. July 6 along Woodley Hollow Road, Mill Creek Township.
A 33-year-old Montoursville man was arrested after he allegedly grabbed a 39-year-old Montoursville woman by the wrists and broke her cellphone.
Harassment
• 5:43 a.m. July 8 at 698 McIntyre Way, Lewis Township.
Troopers responded to a reported disturbance and determined a fight had occurred. Joseph Moyer, 34, of Mill Hall; Terra Maggs, 33, of Cogan Station; Noah Daniels, 24, of Avis; and Christian Heffner, 24, of Fayetteville, N.C., were cited.
Burglary
• 12:01 a.m. June 4 at 5910 Route 220 south, Woodward Township.
Someone allegedly broke into a shed belonging to Jennifer Temple, 42, of Linden, and took a 10-inch table saw valued at $300 and a power washer valued at $400.
Theft
• Between Sept. 1 and 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at 458 Francis Farm Road, McHenry Township.
Troopers said 275 gallons of fuel were stolen from the property of Robert Orwig, 72, of Stewartstown. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700. The kerosene was valued at $600.
