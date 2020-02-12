Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, April 27, in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Jacob M. Sanchez, 20, of Grand Prairie, Texas, had first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, DUI highest rate of alcohol and DUI minor held for court. Summary allegations of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor, failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane (single) and careless driving were also held.
• Jacob A. Kistler, 28, of Lewisburg, waived misdemeanor allegations of first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, DUI highest rate of alcohol and DUI controlled substance impaired ability to court. A summary allegation of exceed maximum speed limit established by 10 mph was also waived.
• Hayley Rearick, 21, of Allenwood, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations of driving without a license and driving while operator’s privilege suspended or revoked were also waived.
• Vanessa A. Marques, 27, of Elizabeth, N.J., entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense.
• Steven A. Pagan, 27, of Elizabeth, N.J., had a misdemeanor allegation ofpossession of a small amount of marijuana held for court.
• William M. Dangler, 48, of Sunbury, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations of failure to keep right and no rear lights were also held.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentencings
• Caleb Landers, 34, of Milton, one to four years in state prison, fines and costs for burglary, credit for 240 days served in prison.
• James H. Vanness II, 27, of Muncy, $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Retail theft
• 12:51 p.m. Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 486 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
A suspect allegedly stole multiple items of clothing, troopers said. A Dodge Caliber is suspected. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 1:53 a.m. Saturday along I-180 west, Williamsport.
A 1989 Toyocar van was stopped for violations and the driver taken into custody for DUI, troopers said. Charges are pending.
2-vehicle crash
• 11:57 a.m. Saturday along Washington Boulevard at Shiffler Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A 2017 Mazda CX5 driven by an unnamed person was eastbound when it turned left, failing to yield right of way, and collided with a westbound 2005 Honda Accord, troopers noted. No one was injured. The driver of the Mazda was issued a written warning for vehicle turning left.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:28 p.m. Thursday along Route 15, south of Elimsport Road, Clinton Township.
A 2004 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Andrew J. Mike, 28, of Williamsport, was traveling north too fast for conditions, troopers said, when the vehicle struck a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Emily J. Rolka, 35, of Allenwood. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Mike will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:02 p.m. Friday along Kehrer Hill Road, Upper Fairfield Township.
A 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by Janina A. Reynolds, 18, of Montoursville, was traveling east when it slid off the roadway and into a tree, troopers reported. The vehicle was disabled. Reynolds was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:26 a.m. Monday along Route 15 south, south of the Green Mountain on-ramp, Lewis Township.
A southbound 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Douglas S. Filson, 53, of Chambersburg, went out of control, spun counter-clockwise, struck a guiderail, went back onto the roadway, went off teh west side of the roadway and came to rest, troopers reported. Filson was belted and was not injured. He was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:43 a.m. Feb. 1 along Route 118, east of North Woods Road, Jordan Township.
A 2012 Nissan Altima driven by an unnamed person struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. No one was injured.
Hit and run
• 12:02 p.m. Thursday along East Third Street at the I-180 off ramp, Loyalsock Township.
An unknown vehicle attempted a left turn onto East Third Street and struck the right rear fender of a 200 Toyota Sienna driven by Cassandra D. Bennett, 24, of Montgomery, then fled without stopping, troopers noted. No one in the Sienna was injured.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
• Between 2 and 8:20 p.m. Friday along Elimsport Road, Washington Township.
A white 2003 Chevrolet Astro van with Pa. registration KJL-2344 was taken, troopers said. The vehicle has a 2-foot by 2-foot “Skrat” squirrel vinyl decal across the rear window. It is believed an associate who lived with the victim took the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft of a motor vehicle
• 9:50 a.m. Saturday along Pinecrest Drive, Eldred Township.
Troopers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. A 2000 Volkswagen Passsat belonging to a 26-year-old woman and 44-year-old man, both of Williamsport, was stolen. Keys were left in the vehicle, troopers added. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at 215 E. Water St., Muncy Creek Township.
Two Fentanyl patches belonging to Frank McNaughton, 92, of Montoursville, were damaged/stolen, troopers noted. Value of the patches was listed at $50 each.
Theft by deception
• 11:30 a.m. Jan. 13 along Ten Acre Lane, Upper Fairfield Township.
Approximately $3,200 was taken from a 64-year-old Montoursville man in a phone scam, it was noted. The scam involved gift cards.
Retail theft
• 11:20 a.m. Monday at Dollar General, 7498 Route 220 South, Woodward Township.
A 27-year-old Jersey Shore woman allegedly took merchandise without paying.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 8:49 a.m. Feb. 2 along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to assist county probation when multiple items of drug paraphernalia were found in plain view, troopers noted. A 33-year-old Williamsport man was arrested and the items seized.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 9:04 p.m. Saturday along Montgomery Pike and Fairmont Avenue, South Williamsport.
A 2016 Chevrolet 1500 was stopped for an alleged violation and a 24-year-old Montgomery woman allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia.
