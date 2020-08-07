Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 3-vehicle crash
• 5:51 p.m. July 31 along Route 522 at Clifford Road, Penn Township.
Troopers said a 2013 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by a 17-year-old Middleburg girl was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2019 Honda Civic driven by Hannah E. Davis, 19, of Selinsgrove, and the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Shana E. Hollenbach, 22, of Middleburg, which caused the Cruze to spin into a traffic sign and overturn.
Hit and run
• 12:05 a.m. Aug. 1 along Pine Swamp Road, Beaver Township.
A 1976 Jeep CJ5 driven by Andrew J. Simpson, 37, of Beavertown, was traveling south when it wen off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence belonging to a farmer and continued without notifying the owner, police reported. Simpson will be cited with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Hit and run
• 3:17 p.m. July 29 along Route 204, Jackson Township.
A Dodge Ram went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, then continued without stopping, police noted.
Hit and run
• 3:50 a.m. Aug. 2 along Penns Drive, Monroe Township.
An unknown vehicle was traveling south when it failed to take a left curve, went off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox, police noted. The vehicle fled southbound.
PFA violation
• 3:16 p.m. Aug. 5 along Route 522, Penn Township.
Someone allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order by contacting a 30-year-old Selinsgrove woman by text message. An investigation is ongoing.
Prohibited offensive weapons
• 4:50 p.m. July 13 at 103 E. Market St., Freeburg.
Troopers are investigating a report of found explosives. No further information was provided.
Strangulation
• 3:06 p.m. Aug. 3 along Main Street, Union Township.
Troopers said Sam Swimley, 18, of Port Trevorton, grabbed a 14-year-old Port Trevorton boy by the back of the neck, at which time the boy took Swimley to the ground and a physical altercation ensued. Swimley allegedly threw plastic rain totes belonging to a 43-year-old Port Trevorton, police noted, which caused approximately $10 in damages.
Harassment
• 8:43 p.m. July 24 along Herman Road, Penn Township.
Troopers said an investigation involving a 38-year-old Selinsgrove woman as a victim is underway.
Theft from motor vehicle
• Between 7:30 p.m. July 23 and 11 a.m. July 27 along Inch Hill Road, Washington Township.
Gas was allegedly siphoned from a 2002 Ford Expedition belonging to a 49-year-old Selinsgrove man. Damage to the tank was noted.
Criminal mischief
• 7:41 p.m. Aug. 1 at 1640 Little Mexico Road, Jackson Township.
Two fire extinguishers were discharged in the male restrooms, causing approximately $120 in damages, police noted.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 12:50 p.m. Aug. 4 along Sheridan Street at Shiffler Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 1994 Toyota Camry driven by Adam M. Almarzouqi, 19, of Williamsport, pulled from a stop sign and was struck by an eastbound 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Mary A. McKinley, 47, of Williamsport. All were belted. Almarzouqi sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted. He will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 9:49 p.m. Aug. 2 along Route 118, west of Stan Warn Road, Moreland Township.
A 2002 Ford Focus driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Muncy girl was traveling west when it veered off the roadway to avoid a deer, troopers noted. The vehicle went out of control, struck an embankment and rolled onto its roof. The girl was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. She will be issued a warning, it was noted.
Resisting arrest
• 8:23 p.m. Aug. 1 at 1540 Northway Road, Loyalsock Township.
Jason Ranck, 42, of Watsontown, was allegedly apprehended for multiple warrants from two counties when Ranck attempted to flee. He was taken into custody and charged.
Drug possession
• 5:15 a.m. Aug. 4 along Canfields Lane and Greevey Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers were dispatched to a disabled motorist along railroad tracks and a 49-year-old Powhatan, Va., man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Troopers said the man was found in possession of a clear plastic baggie of an unknown green leafy substance. Charges are pending lab results.
Drug possession
• 6:17 p.m. July 28 at 57 Woodward St., Woodward Township.
A 17-year-old Jersey Shore girl was allegedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Additionally, troopers said the girl was charged with disorderly conduct based on her alleged loud, disruptive and uncooperative behavior at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
Scattering rubbish
• Between 8 p.m. July 19 and 7 p.m. July 20 along Lick Run Road, Loyalsock Township.
Trash was allegedly dumped on the property of a 64-year-old Williamsport man. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• UNB Bank to Thomas G. Alderson and Laura Alderson, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Jerry A. Reed and Susan M. Reed to Jerry A. Reed and Susan M. Reed, property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• Patricia N. Kessler to Jeffrey B. King and Audrey L. King, property in Ralpho Township, $225,000.
• Louis B. Bressan and Susan Bressan to Kristen Slover, property in Shamokin, $400.
• Matthew Liendo and Sarah Liendo to Mark Knapick Jr., property in Shamokin, $1.
• Seibert United Evangelical Church and New Life Evangelical Church to Jathan A. Burgess and Jessica Burgess, property in Herndon, $1.
• Joseph E. Repko and Beverly J. Repko to Michelle P. Malone and Patrick K. Malone, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Anthony S. Scicchitano and Mildred Scicchitano to MRK 3 LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
• Albert J. Bush estate and John Bush executor to DM & RM LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
• Joseph L. Homicz estate and Dianne Homicz executor to Mark James Derr and Matthew Edward Derr, property in Mount Carmel, $14,000.
• William C. Tanney and Cheryl A. Tanney to Melissa Tanney, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Melissa Tanney to Thomas J. Ventilli and Angela B. Ventilli, property in Mount Carmel, $1,712.
• Bonnie Carol Wisowaty to Thomas J. Callahan and Dorota Callahan, property in Shamokin Township, $25,000.
• Hallie J. Lupold, Hallie J. Whalen and Donald D. Whalen Jr. to Donald D. Whalen Jr., property in Coal Township, $1.
• First Columbia Bank and Trust Company to Michael Scott Erdman Jr. and Kay Suzanne Erdman, property in Point Township, $115,000.
• Mary Lou Nolter to Wilfred Roman and Alimelech Velez, property in Coal Township, $17,000.
• Casper Smerroskie and Edna G. Smerroskie to Michael D. Kirkpatrick, property in Coal Township, $29,900.
• Timothy B. Krebs and Janine Krebs to Samantha M. Zoltorzynski, property in Shamokin Township, $54,000.
• Michael A. Stutcavage and Angela N. Stutzcavage to Michel A. Stutcavage and Angela N. Stutcavage, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Jeffrey J. Clark and Misty A. Clark to Jonathan M. Boes and Chelsea A. Boes, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Dale R. Bontomase and Jeanne M. Botomase to Laura Stuckey, property in Sunbury, $31,750.
• Anna M. Klock to Richard Newman, property in Herndon, $1.
• Joseph L. Pearson to Kyle David Craft and Melissa Amber Pelphrey, property in Mount Carmel Township, $15,000.
• Karl E. Komara and Elanie M. Komara to Robert A. Hand, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Rosanne L. Woodley, Robert T. Woodley, Karen Haile and Robert C. Haile to Amber L. Smith, property in Coal Township, $54,000.
• Susan G. Shipe to James D. Sowers and Whitney L. Sowers, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Brian K. Mordan and Cathy M. Mordan to James H. Hartung and Jennifer Jane T. Hartung, property in Sunbury, $1.
• William K. Wolfe and Carolyn R. Wolfe to Lisa M. Fleming, property in Ralpho Township, $127,500.
• Paul D. Bogush to Christine Wislotsky and Pauline D. Loughlin, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• MC Investment Properties LLC to Stephanie Lynn Markley, property in Northumberland, $65,000.
• Roy W. Lenig to Terry A. Lenig, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Michael P. Garcia and Melissa A. Garcia to Dale P. Reigel and Carol Reigel, property in Mount Carmel Township, $48,500.
• John J. Zenyuch and Therese Zenyuch to John J. Zenyuch and Therese Zenyuch, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
