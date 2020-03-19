Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock, Lewisburg Plea Court
• Toby J. Wise, 26, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
• Britney N. Fritz, 29, of Middleburg, entered a guilty plea to retail theft under ring, a misdemeanor.
Sentences
• Britney N.Fritz, 29, of Middleburg, received two years probation for a no contest plea to theft by unlawful taking movable property, a misdemeanor.
• Erica L. Hammaker, 33, of New Berlin, received three months probation fofr a guilty plea to misdemeanor statement under penalty. A felony charge of materially false written statement, purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm.
• Abraham Perez, 27, of Milton, received six to 23 months confinement for a guilty pea to retail theft take merchandise. Two other felony counts of retail theft take merchandise and a related conspiracy charge were dismissed.
• MIchael J. Shingara, 26, of Shamokin, received three years probation for a guilty plea to retail theft take merchandise.
• Bryce M. Bubnis, 19, of Mifflinburg, received two years probation for a no contest plea to terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and summary criminal mischief damage property. A felony count of criminal attempt aggravated assault was dismissed.
• Justin R. Calzada, 23, of Northumberland, received 18 months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Stalking/harassment
• 1:09 p.m. March 8 along Walker Lake and Lake roads, Adams Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged stalking/harassment case where the alleged victim is a 29-year-old Middleburg woman.
