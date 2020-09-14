Northumberland County Marriage licenses
• Erika Kahley, 24, of Dewart, and Jon Anderson, 25, of Dewart.
• Shelia Evans, 52, of Sunbury, and Brian Tyson, 48, of New Columbia.
• Joseph Stewart, 27, of Shamokin, and Sabrina McLaughlin, 21, of Shamokin.
• Heidi Dawson, 40, of Elysburg, and Matthew Zerbe, 44, of Elysburg.
• Stephanie Price, 22, of Mount Carmel, and Kyle Price, 24, of Mount Carmel.
• Mallory Metzger, 20, of East Earl, and Dillin Holub, 23, of Sunbury.
• Amanda Philhower, 29, of Shamokin, and Michael Feudale, 27, of Shamokin.
• Leah Rumble, 32, of Coal Township, and Donald Kistler, 29, of Coal Township.
• Maribeth White, 32, of Dalmatia, and Jordan Snyder, 28, of Dalmatia.
Deed transfers
• Matthew P. Schmidt and Miriam C. Schmidt to Jacob K. Glick, property in Delaware Township, $164,000.
• Gregory G. Wesner to Alycia Fredd and Harold Fredd, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Joseph Hrubos and Christina Hrubos to Shawn OReilly and Jessica M. OReilly, property in Delaware Township, $225,000.
• Amos Z. Martin to Ray H. Martin, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• John W. Knelly III and Mary Rose T. Knelly to Bitz of Steel Properties LLC, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Sheesley Trust, Donald E. Sheesley individually, trustee and agent, and Mary L. Sheesley trustee by agent to Travis B. Erdley and Brooke M.C. Erdley, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Daniel H. Martin to Jay Douglas Bomberger, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Shane V. Keister and Madeline K. Gessner to Timothy Miller and Kelly E. Miller, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Arthur P. Crone and Debra A. Crone to Danile McGaw, property in Shamokin, $2,500.
• Daniel L. Parker to Daniel L. Parker and Victoria J. Pappas, property in Coal Township, $1.
• James J. Pothering and Carol J. Pothering to Kortney J. Heim, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and Servicelink LLC agent to Stone Fortress Residential LLC, property in Coal Township, $45,000.
• Edward J. Kieski and Alexis A. Kieski to Matthew J. Kieski and Dara Golden-Keski, property in Ralpho Township, $215,000.
• Catherine A. Sledgen to Mark T. Sherman, property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• Kristin M. Mikita, Kristin N. Varano and Edward V. Varano to Jamie A. Jordan and Robert R. Jordan Jr., property in Rush Township, $349,500.
• Stephen A. Madden to 3AP Jersey Realty LLC, property in Shamokin, $50,000.
• Northumberland County Authority Pennsylvania to HDCNC Mountainside Estates LP, property in Coal Township, $10.
• 2019 Castle LLC to Shebna Jones, property in Coal Township, $6,500.
• Kathy M. Brennan to Russel R. Dindorf Jr. and Melissa A. Schnee, property in Coal Township, $104,900.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Raymond E. Kratzer III and Tiffany M. Kratzer to Northumberland National Bank, property in Point Township, $12,274.01.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and David Clayberger to Truist Bank and Branch Banking and Trust Company, property in Kulpmont, $1,209.21.
• Christine A. Farrell to Country Boys Rentals LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Joseph W. Bartosiewicz and Margaret Bartosiewicz to Joseph W. Bartosiewicz, Margaret Bartosiewicz and Joseph M. Bartosiewicz, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Gary Dunn Jr. to Paul L. Rosenstein, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Darlene Texter and Susan Texter to Mary Horst, property in Mount Carmel Township, $3,600.
• Vanessa M. Lippay to Richard Kauffman Jr., property in Shamokin, $12,000.
• Dale P. Koine and Lee A. Kline to Heriberto Pulido Jr., property in Sunbury, $141,000.
• Justin R. Leonowicz and Amy Kluck-Leonowicz to BGRS Relocation Inc., property in Ralpho Township, $219,900.
• BGRS Relocation Inc. to Norman Kleinberg Jr. and Martha Kleinberg, property in Ralpho Township, $219,000.
• Jerry Cavanaugh and Patricia A. Cavanaugh to Tessa N. Appleman, property in Coal Township, $39,900.
• Craig Paul Long and Beatrice Joann Long to Cynthia L. Long, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Randy L. Campbell Sr. to David Womer, property in Kulpmont, $1,500.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Antonio Assetto and Marlene Assetto, property in Ralpho Township, $116,000.
• Renee E. Miller, Renee E. Elliott and Barry Elliott to Timothy J. Guise, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
• Frank Peters to Andre D. Russell Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
• Tara Matukaitis, Tara Brabitz and Shawn Matukaitis to LH&C Management Limited Liability Company, property in Shamokin, $3,000.
• Patricia A.C. Huber to Gerald A. Huber, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Jean A. Hartman to Max E. Binaman and Martha E. Bingaman, property in Northumberland, $1.
• John C. Olin and Amalia Shaltiel to Aleksey Litvinov, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• US Bank National Association trustee and Bluewater Investment Trust 2017 1 to Shawn Lahr, property in Point Township, $110,000.
• Sara A. Demko, Sara A. Longenberger and Mark A. Demko to Robert C. Paskanik and Elaine M. Paskanik, property in Mount Carmel Township, $26,500.
• Joseph C. Collier to James H. Collier Jr. and Anne G. Miller, property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• James H. Collier Jr. to James H. Collier Jr. and Anne G. Miller, property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• Eric Harding and Holly A. Harding to Carissa L. Jaskolka, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Glenda M. Bonetti and Erika N. Strausser, property in Shamokin, $28,000.
• Thomas A. Arbogast, Danielle Orltlip and Danielle Arbogast to Marvin Gentzler, property in Kulpmont, $8,400.
• Richard R. Corbin and Teresa D. Corbin to Dan iel R. Corbin and Melissa A. Corbin, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Joseph J. McDonnell and Mildred M. McDonnell to Joseph Michael Tosca and Sandra Tosca, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Joseph H. Kline Jr. and Melody L. Kline to John W. Wagner and Sharon S. Wagner, property in Upper Augusta Township, $150,000.
• Melissa J. Musiano and Michael A. Musiano to Alex Stanfill and Sonia Stanfill, property in Ralpho Township, $225,000.
• Charles J. Mannello, Susan T. Mannello, Scott A. Altemose and Jared C. Mannelo to WWIG LLC, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Kenneth M. Lebo estate and Darla K. Desantis executrix to Michael M. and Jeanne T. Menko Living Trust, Michael M. Menko trustee and Jeanne T. Menko trustee, property in Zerbeo, $1.
• Brian D. Gaal and Audriana Gaal to Gideon L. Fisher, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Schreffler Farm Inc. to Levi J. Glick and Katherine E. Glick, property in Jordan Township, $600,000.
• William M. Cousins to William M. Cousins, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Thomas H. Bostian Jr. and Maudell C. Bostian to Anthony Bostian and Amy Bostian, property in Riverside, $1.
• Earl Foura to Loralee Joan Foura to David B. Backes and Joyce A. Backes, property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• L&L Ability Realty LLC to Matthew Billman and Stacie Jo Billman, property in Upper Augusta Township, $50,000.
• Bruce H . Moyer to Jonathan E. Hoffman and Cassie A. Hoffman, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Peggy J. Straub to Jordan W. Glosek, property in Northumberland, $142,000.
• Corey A. Landis to Marc Houtz and Danielle Houtz, property in Zerbe Township, $54,500.
• John A. Grinaway to John A. Grinaway and Shannon Jolyn Grinaway, property in Kulpmont, $40,000.
• Perry L. Foust estate, Janet Shultz White co-executor and Randall Shultz co-executor to Dennis N. Wildt II and Rhonda K. Wildt, property in Riverside, $48,500.
• Michael F. Kalman and Gloria Kalman to Timothy Yost, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Robert D. Long to Robert D. Long and Jeanie Kay Long, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Maureen Adinolfi to Krystle Mothershead and Johnathan Steckley, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Annette L. Anskis estate, Bruce J. Anskis individually and exeuctor, Mark A. Anskis and Dean A. Anskis to Bruce J. Anskis and Cherie L. Anskis, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Henry Laird to Shaun McMahon and Tangelena McMahon, property in Mount Carmel Township, $52,000.
• David G. Simington and Barbara H. Simington to Rose M. Miller, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Rosemary Long by agent and Donald Lee Long agent to Christie L. Stiely and Daniel H. Billig, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Burten Fiester to Michael C. Miner, property in Kulpmont, $43,900.
• David M. Leffler and Barbara R. Leffler to Roxanne Coxe, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Damon Knowles to Shamokin City, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Daniel J. Kasper and Holly Kasper to Zachary Lee Frost, property in Shamokin, $100.02.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Jo Ann C. Doyle to Scott Adams, property in Coal Township, $234.56.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, John Spears and Ruth Spears to Scott Adams, property in Coal Township, $123.45.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Catro Belfond to David G. Nowroski, property in Shamokin, $101.
• Mary E. Kerstetter by agent and Gial S. Carroll agent to Michael J. Boyer and Deborah A. Boyer, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Justin J. Klokis and Dana Klokis to Blake G. Kuku and Jamie L. Tregea, property in Mount Carmel, $85,000.
• Timothy S. Klopp Jr. and Abigail L. Klopp to Asin J. White and Tabitha A. White, property in Riverside, $197,000.
• Ketly E. Guillaume to Angela E. Joseph and Michaelson Sion, property in Coal Township, $4,000.
• Lance W. Swank and Darlene M. Swank to Zimmermans Hilltop Dairy, property in Rush Township, $9,000.
