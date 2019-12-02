McCLURE — Three area men were jailed followed a fight early Friday morning in McClure.
State Police At Selinsgrove reported Nathan Brower, 37, of Beaver Springs, and Shawn Stover, 23, of Sunbury, got into a physical altercation during which Stover used brass knuckles, which caused serious injury to Brower’s face. Brower allegedly used a rock to hit Stover in the back of the head.
During the altercation, Troy Stilson, 22, of Beaver Springs, allegedly fired a pistol into the air. Stilson, police said, is a felon who is not to possess a firearm.
When Stilson fired the pistol, Brent Tallon exited a vehicle and charged Stilson, troopers said. Stilson allegedly pointed the pistol at Tallon’s feet and discharged the weapon, causing a round to hit the ground at Tallon’s feet.
Troopers said the shot caused the fight between Brower and Stilson to end, at which time Stover and other returned to their vehicle and fled the scene. Stilson allegedly fired a third and final round into the direction of the fleeing vehicle.
The suspect vehicle was stopped at 1:45 a.m. Friday at which time the driver, Lindsay Elliot, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI-marijuana. Tallon was taken into custody on a warant, troopers said. Stover was allegedly found in possession of marijuana, spice and marijuana paparaphernalia
Brower was treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained in the altercation, troopers noted. He was later released and taken into custody. Stilson was also taken into custody.
Stilson, Brower and Stover were arraigned and jailed in Snyder County.
An investigation into the alleged assaults and DUI continue, troopers noted.
