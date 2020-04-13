Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Randy Lee Francis and Linda J. Francis to Justin R. Clemens, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Christian B. Stoltzfus to Gary L. Fox and Sheila A. Fox, property in Delaware Township, $8,000.
• Gary L. Fox and Sheila A. Fox to Gary L. Fox and Sheila A. Fox, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Kathleen D. Korpics and Amy Lynn Snider to Kathleen D. Korpics and Amy Lynn Snider, property in Milton, $1.
• Stonefortress Residential LLC to Scott E. Lynn II and Trisha M. Lynn, property in Turbotville, $158,700.
• Harold D. Bishop to Harold D. Bishop Revocable Trust and Harold D. Bishop trustee, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Nathan D. Roadarmel and Kimberly L. Roadarmel to Kimberly L. Roadarmel, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• William Henry and William Maher to Welding and Diesel Enterprises LLC, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Christa Bauer to Adela Valenzuela Herrera, property in Ralpho Township, $73,000.
• Robert L. Temple Jr. and Lacy J. Temple to Robert L. Temple Jr., property in Sunbury, $1.
• Walter R. Newswanger, Caitlin Newswanger, Eldon R. Weaver and Jennifer Weaver to Douglas L. Baraniak and Elda E. Baraniak, property in Riverside, $197,500.
• Trinity Evangelical Church of Shamokin to Turtledove Ministries, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• Darlis E. Garman estate and Susan G. Shipe executrix to Brian P. Garman, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Francis Timpone to Chad M. Lentz and Lindsey P. Venable, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Ryan O. Collins to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, property in Sunbury, $1,302.77.
• Edwin John Begis and Linda Mae Begis to Edwin John Begis, Linda Mae Begis, Jennifer L. Stahr and Edwin J. Stahr Jr., property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Rae Mitterling to Scott E. Tanner, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Darvin E. Feger and Robert L. Feger to Linda L. Danley, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Phyllis A. Mateer to Christopher E. Dwulet and Catherine A. Dwulet, property in Coal Township, $10,000.
• Steve A. Adams estate, Norma J. Adams administratrix and individually, Tiffany Adams and Marcia L. Adams to Norma J. Adams, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Chris Grimes and Amie Grimes to John P. Blasius and Amanda E. Blasius, property in West Cameron Township, $72,500.
• Timothy S. Bruise and Karin Girvalo-Brusie to Matthew R. Wynn, property in Ralpho Township, $170,000.
State Police At Stonington Theft from building
• Between 8 a.m. Feb. 15 and 6:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at 713 Smeltz Road, Washington Township.
Someone took a Stihl MSA241 chainsaw belonging to David King, 38, of Dornsife, from an outbuilding, troopers reported.
Criminal mischief
• 7 p.m. April 4 along Hallowing Run and Christmas roads, Lower Augusta Township.
Troopers said a juvenile male was engaged in a verbal argument with another driver when the mirror on the juvenile’s vehicle was broken off.
Union County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 4:52 p.m. Thursday along Buffalo Road, east of Beaver Run Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Jairo G. Porras, 45, of Lewisburg, was traveling east when it went off the south shoulder, struck an embankment and overturned, troopers noted. Porras was belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a possible injury, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:51 p.m. Thursday along Broad Street at Route 15 south, Kelly Township.
A 2016 Nissan Altima driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it changed lanes into the turning lane for Route 15 south, then abruptly turned back into the travel lane, troopers said. The vehicle struck a 2019 GMC Terrain. No injuries were noted.
Assault
• 6 p.m. Friday along Bridge Avenue and Route 44, Gregg Township.
Troopers responded to a reported assault only to determine no assault occurred.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 8:27 a.m. March 21 along Montour Boulevard at Reinaker Road, Cooper Township.
Troopers said a 2012 Nissan truck driven by Amy L. Brokenshire, 43, of Danville, attempted a right turn and was struck by a 2019 Toyota SUV driven by Leslie A. Andes, 35, of Catawissa. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Brokenshire will be cited with stop and yield signs, troopers said.
Harassment
• 3:50 p.m. Saturday along Normar Road, Valley Township.
A 17-year-old boy and 52-year-old man, both of Danville, were allegedly involved in a physical altercation, troopers noted. Both were cited.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Strangulation
• 4:45 a.m. March 31 along West Mill Street, Selinsgrove.
A 29-year-old Selinsgrove man was arrested following an investigation into a domestic involving a 38-year-old Selingsrove woman and another female of Selinsgrove, troopers said.
1-vehicle crash
• 9 p.m. Saturday along North Susquehanna Trail at Penns Valley Drive, Monroe Township.
A southbound 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Constance E. Ames, 24, of Hummelstown, went off the right side of the roadway, and struck a curb, troopers noted. Ames was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked-DUI related, roadways laned for traffic and operating vehicle without required financial responsibility.
Hit and run
• 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of 19329 Route 522, Airy Dale Farm, Spring Township.
A vehicle described as red struck a legally parked vehicle at the business, troopers said.
Theft by deception
• 5:28 p.m. Thursday along North Willow Street, Freeburg.
A 15-year-old Hummels Wharf boy alleged used the debit card of a Freeburg woman to make unauthorized purchases at Walmart in Monroe Township, troopers reported.
Theft by deception
• 3:23 p.m. Thursday at 462 Zerbe Road, Center Township.
A 50-year-old Middleburg woman attempted to set up a PayPal account and was convinced by a person to purchase three $500 Target gift cards. Troopers are investigating.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Burglary
• Between Nov. 1 and 7 a.m. Wednesday at 5054 Route 220, Wolf Township.
Multiple kitchen appliances, a lawn tractor, stone rake and plow blade belonging to Carl Shultz, 60, of Hughesville and Robert Harrell, 34, of New Oxford, were stolen from a storage facility, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Burglary
• Between 3 p.m. March 19 and 4 p.m. Monday at 2321 Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
Someone cut a lock on a storage unit belonging to Angela Rider, 23, of Williamsport, and stole a Eureka vacuum valued at $65, Babytrend black and gray double stroller valued at $200, V-Tech toys valued at $50, Baby Einstein jumper valued at $35 and a Frigidaire minifridge valued at $80. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
• 8:17 p.m. Wednesday at 85 Windy Ridge Road, Anthony Township.
Someone stole the credit card information of Karen Drexel, 59, of Cogan Station, and made various purchases totaling $200, police noted.
Criminal mischief
• Between 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Tuesday along Freedom Road, Loyalsock Township.
Someone discharged three fire extinguishers and pushed multiple barrels/containers over a cliff, troopers noted, then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Scattering rubbish
• Between 7:30 p.m. April 6 and 5:30 p.m. April 7 along Michael Hollow Road, Muncy Creek Township.
Charles Billman, 59, of Muncy, allegedly stopped his truck along the roadway and pushed a large amount of trash from the bed of the truck onto the property of a 24-year-old Muncy woman. He was cited.
