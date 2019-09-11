Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Traffic warning, midnight, North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; traffic warning, 12:11 a.m., Route 15 south; foot patrol, 12:26 a.m., St. Catherine Street; underage drinking, 12:33 a.m., South Seventh Street; disorderly gathering, 12:48 a.m., South Seventh Street; noise ordinance, 1:09 a.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic warning, 1:57 a.m., Market and Sixth streets; assist other agency, 3:30 a.m., Rural Avenue; traffic stop, 10:21 a.m., Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township; parking complaint, 12:06 p.m., North Third Street; domestic, 3:52 p.m., West Market Street; suspicious vehicle, 5:22 p.m., South 16th Street; suspicious, 6:58 p.m., Oak Drive, East Buffalo Township.
• Saturday: Foot patrol, 12:14 a.m., St. Catherine Street; suspicious circumstance, 1:47 a.m., Hufnagle Boulevard; traffic warning, 1:52 a.m., Market and Fourth streets; traffic warning, 2:23 a.m., Market Street; wanted person, 2:34 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 11:36 a.m., North Fourth Street; traffic control issue, 12:02 p.m., Buffalo Road; suspicious circumstance, 3 p.m., Market Street; motorist lockout, 3:14 p.m., Smoketown Road, East Buffalo Township; assist police agency, 3:37 p.m., Woodland Estates; burglar alarm, 10:45 p.m., Market Street.
• Friday: Traffic stop, 5:04 a.m., Westbranch Highway; parking complaint, 8:46 a.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; police information, 9:56 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; motorist lockout, 11:59 a.m., South Second Street; phone call request, 12:11 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; drug law violation, 1:45 p.m., Essex Place; parking complaint, 2:21 p.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 3:15 p.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 3:36 p.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 4:51 p.m., Westbranch Highway; domestic, 5:03 p.m., High Street, Milton; traffic warning, 9:10 p.m., Routes 15 and 45, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 9:14 p.m., North Derr Drive; suspicious circumstance, 10 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; reckless operation, 10:20 p.m., North Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 10:53 p.m., St. Marty Street; suspicious vehicle, 11:01 p.m., BVREC Park; 911 open line, 11:44 p.m., South Seventh Street.
State Police At Milton Criminal trespass
• Between 8:09 p.m. Aug. 31 and 7:25 p.m. Sept. 3 at 183 Dershem Lane, White Deer Township.
Someone trespassed onto property owned by Matthew Mostetler, 46, of New Columbia. Anyone who can identify the individual should contact police at 570-524-2662.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Preliminary hearings
• Cody Bomberger, 26, of Montoursville, had charges of driving under the influence (two counts, required speed limits and careless driving held for court.
• Melanie Becker, 33, of Lewisburg, had charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property held for court.
• Tony Bingaman II, 37, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to charges of prohibited acts (two counts), drivers required to be licensed and occupant protection.
• Jonathan Durr, 25, of Williamsport, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of persons not to possess, use manufacture, control or sell firearms, receiving stolen property, prohibited acts, flashing signals, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
• Bruce Confer, 60, of Tamaqua, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (four counts), prohibited acts (two counts), maximum speed limits and careless driving.
• Jeremy Cleary, 42, of Milton, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of prohibited acts (two counts) and driving while operating privilege is suspended.
• Craig Mutschler, 33, of Williamsport, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, driving on roadways laned for traffic and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
• Franz Unger, 39, of Walsingham, Ontario, Canada, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (two counts), registration and certificate of title required, driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving.
• Jessica Mitch, 24, of Turbotville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault (two counts), recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
• Logan Mathias, 23, of Watsontown, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, resisting arrest and prohibited acts.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 7:52 p.m. Aug. 16 along Route 405 and South Drive, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers reported stopping a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for multiple equipment violations. Caden Sutton, 28, of Milton, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance, it was noted. He was charged.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 1:26 a.m. Saturday along Route 147 south, north of Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tammy L. Ulrich, 56, of Montandon, was traveling on the east berm in an attempt to pass another motorist when it oversteered right, crossed both travel lanes, left the roadway via the west berm, went through a grassy area, struck an exit sign and rolled an unknown amount of times, troopers said. Ulrich was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury. The crash remains under investigation.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
• 2:50 p.m. Aug. 8 along Maple Street, Shamokin Dam.
A 17-year-old Shamokin Dam boy allegedly pushed a 47-year-old Shamokin Dam woman to the floor during an argument. Troopers said the woman allegedly had the boy purchase marijuana for her. The boy was charged with harassment and the woman charged with drug possession and corruption of minors.
Theft
• Between noon Jan. 4 and noon Nov. 1 at 9199 Route 235, Adams Township.
Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of $16,113.04 from Harvey’s, Beaver Springs.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
• 8:44 p.m. Sunday along Route 220, west of Deer Lake Road, Shrewsbury Township.
A 1999 Acura TL driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Hughesville boy was traveling south when it struck a utility pole, troopers noted. The boy was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Strangulation
• 8:09 p.m. Sept. 4 along Northway Road, Woodward Township.
A 27-year-old Williamsport man allegedly strangled, punched, shoved and harassed a 28-year-old Linden woman. He was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, police said.
Harassment
• 4:06 p.m. Aug. 14 along Orchard Avenue, Wolf Township.
Troopers said Kyle Singer, 27, of Hughesville, harassed a 12-year-old girl and 32-year-old woman, both of Watsontown. Physical contact was made, troopers added, and Singer allegedly smashed an iPhone 6 valued at $282.
Harassment
• 10 a.m. Saturday at 87 Peterman Lane, Wolf Township.
Randy Ritter, 53, of Hughesville, and John Wodrig, 19, of Hughesville, were involved in a physical altercation, according to police. Both were charged.
Harassment
• 3 p.m. Thursday along Fredna Avenue, Clinton Township.
A 41-year-old Montgomery man allegedly brandished a knife and threatened a 57-year-old Williamsport woman. No injuries were reported. The man was charged with simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats, police said.
Harassment
• 4:23 p.m. Saturday at 723 Little Pine Road, Anthony Township.
Benjamin Allen, 28, of Jersey Shore, and Terry Allen, 52, of Jersey Shore, engaged in a physical altercation, troopers reported. Both were charged.
Drug possession
• 1:11 p.m. Aug. 29 along Curtin Street and West Pheasant Alley, South Williamsport.
Troopers said Daniel Kopey, 34, of Williamsport, and Joshua Riggins, 18, of Lakewood, Colo., were found in possession of narcotics.
Criminal mischief
• 1:49 p.m. Aug. 31 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
Troopers investigated allegations that two juveniles spray painted graffiti on the rear of a shed.
Retail theft
• 3:12 p.m. June 15 at Wine and Spirits, 1939 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
An unnamed 56-year-old Williamsport man allegedly entered the store and attempted to steal two bottles of alcohol valued at 99 cents each. When confronted by staff, the man put the bottles down and left the store. He was charged with attempted retail theft.
Retail theft
• 3:39 to 4:10 p.m. at Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Three juveniles, ages 13, 11 and 12 and an unnamed Williamsport male, allegedly entered the store and removed multiple items. The males are from Philadelphia and Williamsport.
