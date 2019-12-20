Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentence
• Cody M. Edinger, 34, of Sunbury, received six months to two years confinement for a guilty plea to felony retail theft take merchandise.
Plea Court
• Sean P. Bastin, 28, of Portland, Me., entered guilty pleas to two counts of intent to possess controlled substance by person not registered. A felony charge of deal in proceeds of unlawful act or intent to promote was dismissed.
• Tyler J. Bean, 22, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to felony criminal attempt escape.
• Bryce M. Bubnis, 19, of Mifflinburg, entered a no contest plea to terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, a misdemeanor. A felony count of criminal attempt aggravated assault was dismissed.
• Charles T. Feigles Jr., 32, of Muncy, entered a guilty plea to unlawful restraint serious bodily injury, a misdemeanor. Felony counts of burglary overnight accommodations person present bodily injury crime and criminal trespass break into structure were dismissed.
• Britney N. Fritz, 29, of Middleburg, entered a guilty plea to retail theft under-ring and a no contest plea to theft by unlawful taking moveable property, misdemeanors.
• Charles A. Haines Jr., 70, of Beaver Springs, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI highest rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
• Bobby Lenig, 43, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, a misdemeanor.
• Abraham Perez, 26, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to felony retail theft take merchandise. Two counts of felony retail theft and a related conspiracy charge were dismissed.
• Ellen M. Smith, 63, of New Columbia, entered a no contest plea to first offense DUI controlled substance metabolite.
• Shannon M. Smith, 46, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, a misdemeanor. A felony count of aggravated assault was dismissed.
• Russell S. Frederick II, 28, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered, a misdemeanor.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearing
• Bain Alan Wedd, 31, of Woodbury Heights, N.J., had misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property held for court. Formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 10:34 p.m. Nov. 27 along Route 15, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Adam Culp, 29, of Lewisburg, was charged after allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance during a traffic stop.
Theft
• Between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at 688 Dornsife Mountain Road, Little Mahanoy Township.
Dewalt tools, valued at $470, were taken from Kerry Eyster, 64, and Kerry Eyster, 45, both of Dornsife, troopers reported. Anyone with information on the theft should call police at 570-286-5601.
Domestic disturbance
• 11:11 p.m. Dec. 16 at 538 Airport Road, Rockefeller Township.
Troopers reported responding to a domestic disturbance. Upon investigation, it was discovered the disturbance was a verbal argument. No charges were filed.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
• 3:10 p.m. Wednesday along Troxelville Road, east of T and K Lane, Center Township.
Troopers said a 2018 Jeep Compass driven by William D. Bower, 77, of Middleburg, entered the roadway from a private driveway and was struck from behind by a 2000 GMC Safari driven by Christopher L. Bishop, 50, of Milroy. The GMC then struck a utility pole. Troopers said ice on the roadway and blowing snow was a factor in the crash. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported.
2-vehicle crash
• 9:44 p.m. Monday at 455 N. Susquehanna Trail at the entrance to Routes 11/15, Monroe Township.
A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by an unnamed person entered the lane of travel of a 2011 Ford Fusion and struck the Ford on its driver’s side fender, police noted. Minor damage was reported. No injuries were reported. The driver of the Cruze will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:20 p.m. Wednesday along Route 235, Spring Township.
A northbound 2005 Nissan Sentra driven by an unnamed person went off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, troopers reported. Ice on the roadway was a factor, troopers said.
Assault of a minor
• 3:25 p.m. Monday along Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township.
Troopers were called to a reported simple assault of a child. A boy was allegedly victimized. Troopers are investigating.
Harassment
• 12:57 p.m. Dec. 13 in Penn Township.
Shawn Longer, 49, of Middleburg, was arrested for allegedly harassing a 50-year-old Selinsgrove woman. The harassment was ongoing, troopers reported.
Forgery
• 12:20 p.m. Oct. 4 at 2138 Route 522, Penn Township.
Someone allegedly attempted to cash fraudulent checks in the name of Building Solutions, of Selinsgrove. Checks were valued at $2,247.90 and $3,200, it was noted.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
• 8:27 a.m. Dec. 13 along Route 15, north of Skyline Drive, Armstrong Township.
A 2003 Toyota Camry driven by Kenton L. Hunt, 59, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it went off the right side of the roadway into a guiderail, troopers noted. The vehicle then deflected off the railing before hitting it again. Hunt was belted and was not injured. He was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed, troopers said.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:12 p.m. Monday along Route 442, west of Teaberry Road, Franklin Township.
A 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Raymond Chimielewski, 28, of Muncy, was traveling west when it spun counter-clockwise in a left curve, left the travel lanes and struck an embankment, police noted. Chimielewski was belted and he was not injured. A 24-year-old passenger, Michelle S. Chimielewski, of Muncy, was not belted and was not injured, police said. Raymond will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
• 2:37 p.m. Monday along Route 15, east of Chadlee Drive, Armstrong Township.
A northbound vehicle passed a 2016 Ford Transit driven by Eric L. Wagner, 48, moved toward the Ford and struck its mirrors before continuing northbound, troopers reported. No injuries were reported.
Burglary
• 7 p.m. Saturday at 65 Sherwood Drive, Clinton Township.
Someone entered the home of Deena Brinson, 46, of Montgomery, stole $25 cash and left the television on, police reported. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• Between Dec. 4 and 8:37 p.m. Dec. 12 along Quaker State Road, Fairfield Township.
An iPad valued at $329 was not delivered, however it was reportedly shipped, police noted.
Theft
• Between Dec. 11 and 4:46 p.m. Tuesday along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Someone allegedly took a package containing a black MCM purse valued at $768.50, troopers reported. The purse belonged to a 30-year-old Williamsport woman.
Criminal mischief
• Between 3 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers are investigating the vandalization of a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu belonging to a 46-year-old woman while it was parked at Olive Garden. An investigation is ongoing and troopers are seeking information. Call 570-368-5700 with information.
