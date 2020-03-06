Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• 10:23 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 400 block of Market Street, Mifflinburg.
Ethan Micheal Kline, 30, of 429 Columbia Ave., Milton, was charged with DUI (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mifflinburg police responded to a reported male slumped over the wheel of a vehicle and reported that Kline showed signs of impairment. Police said packets of heroin were visible, as was a syringe. Police said chemical testing showed Kline’s blood tested positive for morphine and norfentanyl, metabolites of heroin and fentanyl. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
DUI
• 2:15 p.m. Feb. 1 along Centennial Road, north of Reber Road, West Buffalo Township.
Wayne Eugene Kurtz Jr., 31, of 407 Rand Road, Mifflinburg, was charged with DUI-2nd offense (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic, careless driving and occupant protection following a one-vehicle, rollover crash. Troopers said a smell of alcohol was detected at the scene. At the hospital, Kurtz allegedly showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood alcohol content was .217 percent. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.
False identification to law enforcement officer
• 1:30 a.m. July 16 at 2555 Grand Valley Road, West Buffalo Township.
Heather Ann Reichenbach, 33, of Center County Prison, was charged with false identification to law enforcement authority. State police said Reichenbach was questioned about a pursuit and she provided a false identification to law enforcement. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 28.
Possession of a small amount of marijuana
• Approximately 9:05 a.m. Feb. 15 in White Deer Township.
Jaki Malik Spicer, 20, of 722 Alvord Ave., Flint, Mich., was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maximum speed limits following a vehicle stop. Troopers said Spicer’s vehicle was stopped for traveling 77 mph in a 70 mph zone, at which time an odor of marijuana was detected. Spicer admitted to having a small bag of marijuana and troopers found approximately 10 grams of marijuana in a bag. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.
State Police At Milton DUI/drug possession
• 3:25 a.m. Feb. 16 at Route 15 south and Broad Street, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was stopped for alleged traffic violations when an odor of alcohol was detected. Adam Malfi, 18, of Dorsife, allegedly showed signs of impairment and admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle. A search allegedly yielded marijuana and paraphernalia. Malafi was arrested for DUI and possession, it was noted.
DUI
• 2:35 a.m. Feb. 15 along JPM and Col. John Kelly roads, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a 2008 Toyocar was stopped for alleged violations when Secilly Shive, 35, of Mifflinburg, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Shive allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged with DUI and traffic offenses, police said.
Retail theft
• Between 3 p.m. Dec. 31 and 9 p.m. Feb. 22 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Betty Foster, 62, of Millmont, allegedly “underrang” items at the self checkout totaling approximately $450. She was charged. Stolen items included spider killer valued at $8.48, shrimp valued at $13.48; bandages valued at $2.98, massager valued at $29.98, Harley-Davidson toy valued at $5.97, ice cream sandwiches valued at $2.56, Shark vacuum valued at $269, beef valued at $9.70, shelf cover valued at $6.47, shampoo valued at $2.98, Teal speaker valued at $9.96, micro-fiber towels valued at $2.97, Dawn dish soap valued at $4.94, hamburgers valued at $8, waffles valued at $2.78, pizza rolls valued at $3.78 and Flawless hair remover valued at $19.88.
Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 10:38 a.m. Tuesday along Grant Street and Route 890, Upper Augusta Township.
A tan Ford Focus was stopped for multiple alleged violations when troopers said Elizabeth Farbiarz, 34, of Coal Township, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Troopers said she admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day and marijuana was discovered in the vehicle.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 12:27 a.m. Saturday along Mahoning and South Front streets, Milton.
Troopers on routine patrol stopped a 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 for several alleged traffic violations, at which time Donald Whitesel, 49, of New Columbia, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for DUI. Charges were filed.
Drug possession
• 4:13 p.m. Sunday at 2124 I-80 west, Turbot Township.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford Escape was stopped for an alleged speed violation when the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI and a passenger arrested for drug possession. Those arrested included a 29-year-old Philadelphia woman and a 29-year-old Williamsport man.
Montour County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at 350 Kaseville Road, Valley Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash involving a 2010 Kia Forte. The driver showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI, it was noted. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
Harassment
• 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged incident involving an unnamed person and a 43-year-old Harrisburg man.
Criminal trespass
• 11:55 a.m. Saturday at 50 Sheraton Road, Valley Township.
Kobey Heberling, 19, of Lebanon, and Emilee Frazier, 18, of Fredericksburg, were charged after they allegedly entered the abandoned Days Inn against the direct order from a member of ownership, Deno Hospitalities, of Danville, troopers reported. Troopers and members of Mahoning Township police searched the property and found the two and took them into custody, it was reported. Both related they were urban explorers and had found the abandoned hotel on Facebook.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 3:15 a.m. Feb. 23 along North Susquehanna Trail and Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 2012 GMC Sierra was stopped for erratic driving and the driver, Dominica McCarthy, 33, of Beaver Springs, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges were filed.
DUI/drug possession
• 9:52 p.m. Feb. 14 at Route 522 and H and S Drive, Penn Township.
Troopers stopped a 2004 Toyota 4Runner for an inoperable headlight when the driver, Michael Adorno Marrero, 28, of Middleburg, was found to be under the influence of marijuana. A search yielded a small amount of marijuana, police said.
Harassment
• 10:53 p.m. Feb. 21 at 30 Baldwin Blvd., Shamokin Dam.
Two males, neither of whom were identified, argued while working out, troopers reported. No one was injured.
Harassment
• 10 a.m. Wednesday along Route 35, Perry Township.
A 25-year-old Lewistown woman allegedly pushed a 28-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man during an argument. The man punched the woman in the stomach, police reported. No injuries were reported. Both were charged.
Retail theft
• 4:24 p.m. Feb. 27 at Kohls, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Destiny Rivera, 18, a 17-year-old boy and Robert Petty, 18, all of Middleburg, were arrested for allegedly steadling several items over a period of four days. Items stolen included men’s shoes valued at $59.99, men’s Nikes valued at $44.97, Dockers sunglasses valued at $20.99, men’s jeans valued at $60, men’s shoes valued at $54.99, checkered shoes valued at $149.99 and women’s multi-colored shoes valued at $59.99.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 9:39 p.m. Tuesday along Grove and East Third streets, Williamsport.
A 2006 Jeep Commander was traveling at double the speed limit, troopers reported, when it was stopped. The vehicle, which allegedly committed numerous traffic violations, attempted to park in an attempt to hide from a state police cruiser. Steve Guthrie, 34, of Williamsport, was found to have warrants and was allegedly under the influence of narcotics and/or controlled substances. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:29 p.m. Tuesday along East Third Street, west of Tinsman Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
An eastbound 2006 Honda Accord driven by Brian J. Warnecke, 50, of Muncy, when it came to a stop, then attempted a left turn in the path of a westbound 2004 Ford Focus driven by Brooke N. Spicer, 23, of Williamsport, troopers noted. A passenger in the Ford, Patrick D. Intallura, 23, of Williamsport, was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. A passenger in the Honda, Phillip J. Warnecke, 26, of Muncy, sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers said, however he was not transported.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:59 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at Kmart, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by Kevin E. Dunkleberger, 48, of Linden, was traveling west when it went through a stop sign and struck a southbound 2019 Acura MDX driven by Henry C. Parsons, 75, of Williamsport. All were belted. No injuries were reported. Dunkleberger will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:04 p.m. Feb. 26 along Dunwoody Road at Route 87, Plunketts Creek Township.
A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Elizabeth I. Sweet, 39, of Dandridge, Tenn., was traveling north when it attempted a left turn, slid on the wet roadway, went off the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch, troopers reported. Sweet was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:35 p.m. Feb. 26 along Route 44 south, west of Pearson Road, Limestone Township.
A 2012 Ford Fusion driven by an unnamed driver was traveling south when it went off the roadway to the right, struck a road sign, went back onto the roadway and came to rest in a parking lot. No injuries were reported. The driver was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
