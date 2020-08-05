Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentencings
• Santos Cruz, 31, of Coal Township, one to two years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Sentence will run concurrent to one imposed in Philadelphia County.
• Danelle Avellino, 26, of Marion Heights, three years probation with restrictive conditions including three months on house arrest and enrollment in treatment court, $500 treatment court administrative fee for DUI.
• Rema Kuntz, 37, of Mount Carmel, three years probation with restrictive conditions with the first 90 days on house arrest, , 18-month driver’s license suspension, enrollment in treatment court, $1,500 fine plus costs, $500 treatment court administrative fee for DUI; concurrent sentence of two years probation with restrictive conditions with the first month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs, $805.60 restitution to John and Karen McCracken for DUI.
• Codey Bomberger, 27, of Montoursville, two days to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jihad Watson, 23, an inmate at SCI-Coal Township, two to four years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• David Weaver, 63, of Northumberland, $25 fine plus costs for careless driving; six monthsprobation with restrictive conditions including five days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; consecutive sentence of two months probation with restrictive conditions including two months on house arrest, $500 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 1:10 a.m. July 12 along Cameron Avenue and Rearick Lane, Milton.
Troopers stopped a 2000 Lincoln-Continental Navigator for an alleged turn signal violation when an odor odor of alcohol was detected. Georgiana Hartley, 47, of Milton, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, troopers said. Charges were filed.
DUI
• 5:11 p.m. Aug. 1 at 1825 Broadway, Turbot Township.
A 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by an unnamed person turned into the driveway at 1825 Broadway to turn around, troopers noted. The vehicle went off the driveway and into the yard. Troopers said the driver showed signs of impairment and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.
State Police At Stonington Unattended death
• 8:38 a.m. Aug. 2, 2003 Route 61, Upper Augusta Township
Troopers responded to a report of a deceased female in the Stonington area. On arrival, Pamela Rodkey was found at the Route 61 address. Northumberland County Coroner James Gotlob assisted and no foul play was suspected.
Criminal mischief
• 925 Bottle Drive, Ralpho Township.
Damage was reported to two buildings at Carolina Carports, of Elysburg, troopers noted. Damage appears to have been the result of gunfire.
Drug possession
• 6:54 p.m. June 30 along North Front Street and Fort Augusta Avenue, Sunbury.
Troopers stopped a 2011 Dodge Caravan and allegedly detected an odor of marijuana. The driver, Edwin Santana, 29, of Northumberland, was found in possession of marijuana and was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, driving while suspended and driving without a license, it was noted.
Drug possession
• 4:19 p.m. July 29 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
Illegal drugs were confiscated from an inmate, police noted. Charges were filed.
Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic stop, 12:46 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic stop, 10:44 a.m., North Derr Drive; assist police agency, 11:09 a.m., Walmart; traffic stop, 11:09 a.m., Matlack Avenue at Buffalo Road; assist other agency, 11:15 a.m., Myrtle Street, Milton; hit and run, 2:43 p.m., North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam; be on the lookout, 3:03 p.m., Universal Road, Penn Township, Snyder County; traffic warning, 4:46 p.m., North Seventh Street at Route 15; assist police agency, 5:13 p.m., North 10th Street, Mifflinburg; disorderly conduct, 5:23 p.m., Market Street; welfare check, 7 p.m., Westbranch Highway at McRae Lane; assist police agency, 7:16 p.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; welfare check, 8:09 p.m., Farley Circle; assist police agency, 8:30 p.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; weapons violation, 9:22 p.m., Hardwood Drive.
• Saturday: Burglar alarm, 10:47 a.m., Westbranch Highway; be on the lookout, 11:16 a.m., Lawton Lane, Milton; be on the lookout, 11:39 a.m., State Police At Montoursville; police information, 11:50 a.m., Fairsome Court; domestic, 12:56 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 2:32 p.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; assist fire/EMS, 2:39 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; harassment, Market Street; assist public, 3:30 p.m., Fairview Drive; welfare check, 4:20 p.m., Buffalo Road; suicide threat, 8:27 p.m., Market Street; be on the lookout, 10:25 p.m., unknown.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 5:14 p.m. July 4 along Westbranch Highway and North Derr Drive, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a 2018 Nissan Altima was stopped, at which times the driver exhibited signs of impairment. Zachary Morell, 29, of Lewisburg, was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges were filed.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:59 p.m. Aug. 2 along Buffalo Road, west of Hoffa Mill Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2016 Mazda CX5 driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it went of the north berm, back onto the roadway, across the eastbound lane, off the south side of the roadway and struck a mailbox, troopers noted. No injuries were noted and the driver was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:37 p.m. July 28 along Old Turnpike Road, west of Shady Drive, Hartley Township.
A 2005 Mack Granite driven by Clifton J. Yohe, 70, of Big Run, was traveling west in the right lane when it went off the west shoulder, back onto the roadway and across both lanes of travel, off the east shoulder, rotated and struck a tree, troopers noted. Yohe was belted and was not injured. He will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
• 3:41 a.m. Aug. 2 at Datesman Village, Kelly Township.
Kelsey Derr, 28, of Watsontown, allegedly broke a bathroom door and struck a victim several times with a closed fist. Victims were listed as a 62-year-old woman and 33-year-old man, both of West Milton. Derr was cited with harassment and criminal mischief. Damage to the door was estimated at $100.
Drug possession
• 10:56 a.m. July 26 at Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township.
Drugs and paraphernalia were found in possession of two unnamed patients, troopers reported.
Possession of a small amount of marijuana
• July 18 along Broad Street and River Road, Kelly Township.
Breanna Lee West, of 145 Dustin Drive, West Milton, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and general lighting requirements following a traffic stop. Troopers said an odor of marijuana was detected and marijuana and paraphernalia were located. A preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 17.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 11:51 p.m. Aug. 1 along Bald Top Road, Liberty Township.
Troopers said a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Tristan J. Pequignot, 18, of Bloomsburg, failed to take a right curve and struck a tree, police noted. Pequignot and three teen passengers were belted. Two of the passengers, ages 17 and 15, were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with unspecified injuries. Pequignot will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 12:55 a.m. July 31 along I-80 eastbound, west of Stump Road, Liberty Township.
A 2013 Peterbilt 388 driven by Michael B. Coym, 39, of Godley, Texas, was traveling east in the right lane in a left curve when it went off the east shoulder, struck a guiderail, went down an embankment and struck a tree, troopers reported. Coym was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. He will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:24 p.m. Aug. 2 along I-80 westbound, Liberty Township.
A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Deborah L. Hammond, 61, of Olean, N.Y., was traveling west when it went off the north shoulder, struck an embankment and overturned, troopers reported. Hammond was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a possible injury.
Assault
• 12:45 p.m. July 23 at 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township.
A 27-year-old Danville man allegedly kicked a 46-year-old Danville man in the face.
