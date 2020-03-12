Union County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 11:04 p.m. Feb. 26 along Fairground Road and St. Mary Street, East Buffalo Township.
Following a traffic stop, troopers said Evan Decker, 27, of Lewisburg, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody. Charges were filed. The vehicle involved was a 2009 Ford.
DUI
• 2:49 a.m. Feb. 29 along Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township.
A 2008 Kia Rondo was stopped for multiple alleged violations when the driver, an unnamed 63-year-old Winfield man, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, troopers noted. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
DUI
• 6:01 p.m. Feb. 11 at 515 Broad St., Kelly Township.
Troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive male. Charles Reynolds, 28, of Watsontown, was determined to be under the influence of heroin and transported to a local hospital for testing. An investigation is ongoing. The suspect vehicle was listed as a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Hit and run
• 1:12 a.m. Monday along AJK Boulevard at Walmart, Kelly Township.
A westbound 2006 Dodge Magnum driven by Ryan K. Page, 35, of Mifflinburg, struck a concrete post after misjudging a turn, police reported. Page and a teen passenger were belted and were not injured. He will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Suicide attempt
• 11:05 p.m. March 2 along White Deer Pike, White Deer Township.
A Safe2Say report was received and troopers responded. No violations occurred and no medical attention was needed, it was noted.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentencings
• Charles Mekosh Jr., 22, of Shamokin, 18 months’ probation, $50 fine plus costs for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Wayne Kratzer, 56, of Shamokin, nine months’ probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 12:27 a.m. Feb. 28 at South Front and Mahoning streets, Milton.
Donald Whitesel, 49, of 248 Huff Road, New Columbia, has been charged with driving under the influence, driving on roadways laned for traffic, required position and method of turning and careless driving. The charges were filed after troopers spotted a vehicle operated by Whitesel driving down the center of the roadway. When stopped, he allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and refused chemical testing. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 26.
DUI
• Jan. 5 in the 200 block of Dance Hall Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
Brock Guffey, 21, of 2760 Housels Run Road, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic, careless driving and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property. The charges were filed after Guffey allegedly fled the scene after striking a telephone pole. Troopers followed tracks from the scene to a home, where they found Guffey’s damaged vehicle. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .169%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 8.
DUI
• 1:50 a.m. Feb. 7 at Garfield Avenue and Mahoning Street.
Charles Wood, 60, of 1248 Newtown Hill Road, Mansfield, has been charged with driving under the influence, flashing signals, careless driving and general lighting requirements. Troopers said a vehicle operated by Wood failed to stop at a flashing red signal. When stopped, he allegedly exhibited signs of impairment. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .166%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 8.
DUI
• 2:17 a.m. Feb. 8 along Mahoning Street, Milton.
Jamie Aikey, of 8635 State Route 405, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving and general lighting requirements. After being stopped for having an inoperable brake light, troopers said Aikey exhibited signs of impairment. Aikey was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .109%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 15.
Prohibited acts.
• 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at 8635 State Route 405 Highway, Turbot Township.
Chad Oberdorf, 48, of 592 Verdilla Road, Port Trevorton, has been charged with prohbiited acts (two counts). During a traffic stop, Oberdorf was allegedly found to be in possession of a plastic bag containing marijuana residue. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 1.
Bad checks
• 8 a.m. Dec. 16 at 56 Turbotville Road, Turbot Township.
John Jeffries, 32, of 344 E. Market St., Gratz, has been charged with bad checks. The charges were filed after troopers said Gratz issued a $2,445 check to Steve Lyons for gutter work. The check was returned for insufficient funds. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 1.
State Police At Stonington DUI (habitual offender)
• 12:12 a.m. Feb. 10 along Shikellamy Avenue and West Street, Upper Augusta Township.
Gregory Garman, 56, of Milton, was arrested for driving habitually under DUI suspension.
DUI (fleeing)
• 10:42 p.m. Feb. 6 at 258 Blacks Lane, West Cameron Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash and discovered a passenger on scene who was suffering from suspected serious injuries. The driver, Jason Ramer, 46, of Shamokin, alleged fled the scene to his residence, where he was arrested for DUI. He allegedly resisted. He was arraigned and charges are pending. The vehicle involved was a 2006 Ford F250 Supercab.
DUI
• 4:15 p.m. March 4 in the 4400 block of Route 61, Shamokin Township.
A 39-year-old Sunbury woman was arrested following an alleged incident, troopers said. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
DUI
• 4:57 p.m. March 4 along North Cherry and East Cameron streets, Shamokin.
Brett Kleman, 30, of Shamokin, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia, it was noted. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:53 a.m. Saturday along Old State Road, Upper Mahanoy Township.
A 2001 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Cory R. Rudisill, 30, of Elizabethville, was traveling south when it went out of control, left the roadway and struck a tree. Rudisill was belted and sustained what police said was a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with immediate notice of accident to police department.
Drug possession
• 11:33 a.m. Monday along East Sunbury and North Shamokin streets, Shamokin.
William A. Harris, of Sunbury, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana following an alleged incident, which was not described.
Harassment
• 9:14 p.m. Feb. 6 at 722 Spruce St., Kulpmont.
During the course of an argument, several suspects struck one another with closed fists, police noted. Those arrested included a 15-year-old Kulpmont girl, Kelly Lucas, 44, of Tower City, Jennifer Walkowiak, 44, of Mount Carmel, and Jill Fisher, 41, of Kulpmont.
Theft by deception
• Noon Jan. 15 at 1541 Chestnut St., Kulpmont.
Troopers said John Moser, 57, of Paxinos, sold a 1995 Plymouth Neon to Michael and Michelle Walnock, of Ashland, with a certificate of title from a 1996 Plymouth Neon that Moser no longer owned.
Criminal mischief
• Between 10 a.m. March 1 and 11 a.m. Thursday at 162 School Road, Lower Mahanoy Township.
A 20-foot Nexhaul trailer belonging to Victor Hein, 46, and Melissa Hein, 37, of Dalmatia, was damaged on its passenger side, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Criminal mischief
• Between 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 7 a.m. Feb. 26 at 5900 Schwaben Creek Road, Upper Mahanoy Township.
Someone damaged a mailbox belonging to Helen Schreffler, 83, of Leck Hill, troopers reported.
Scattering rubbish
• 1:31 p.m. Feb. 6 at Route 125 and Upper Road, East Cameron Township.
Suspects who allegedly dumped trash on property belonging to Aqua Water Company were identified and charged, troopers reported.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove
DUI
• 5:17 a.m. Saturday along Route 235 and Sandhill Road, Adams Township.
Troopers said a 30-year-old Beaver Springs man with an active felony warrant was found in a 2004 Acura MDX and determined to be under the influence of drugs. Charges are pending results of toxicology tests.
Theft of motor vehicle
• 10:32 a.m. Feb. 29 at 2 Pennsylvania Ave., Monroe Township.
A winning lottery ticket was reportedly taken from an unlocked vehicle.
Theft by deception
• 1:22 p.m. Feb. 21 at 29 Walk Snook Road, West Beaver Township.
The credit card of Betty Rager, 88, of McClure, was used without authorization, troopers said. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
1-vehicle crash
• 7:21 a.m. Feb. 19 along Route 287, north of Dam Run Road, Mifflin Township.
A southbound 2007 Mazda B4000 driven by Dakota R. Herlocher, 20, of Trout Run, went out of control on a right curve due to icy conditions, slid across the travel lanes and struck an embankment, troopers reported. Herlocher was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:!3 a.m. Saturday along Route 287, west of Lick Run Road, Pine Township.
Troopers said a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Bryon J. Carey, 18, of Jersey Shore, was traveling north when it left the right shoulder, went out of control, struck an embankment and rolled over. Carey was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Motorcycle crash
• 3:53 p.m. Saturday along Route 220 north, west of School Street, Woodward Township.
A 2006 Honda VTX 1300 driven by an unnamed male was traveling east when it went down on its left side, troopers noted. The driver was not injured. He will be cited and issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed, police said.
Drug possession
• 3:52 a.m. Saturday along Northway Road and Commercepark Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A 2000 Chrysler was stopped for an alleged violation when troopers said Stephanie Quartman, 50, of Williamsport, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Quartman was a passenger in the vehicle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• 2:52 p.m. Feb. 19 along Scoville Place and Park Avenue, Williamsport.
A 22-year-old Knoxville man was determined to be in possession of drug paraphernalia after a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was stopped for an alleged vehicle code violation.
Burglary
• Between 6 p.m. March 1 and 12:10 p.m. Thursday along Elm Drive, Wolf Township.
Someone entered the shed of a 63-year-old Hughesville man and took an EdenPure heater, troopers reported.
