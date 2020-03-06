MILTON — The Milton Police Department on Thursday released a list of individuals who have summary warrants which have been issued out of the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
The individuals have active warrants related to summary traffic and non-traffic violations, police said.
Anyone whose name is listed should contact the district judge's office at 570-742-7446 or visit the office at 45 Locust St., Milton, during regular business hours. The office is open: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, but closed for lunch from noon to 12:30; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, but closed for lunch from 1 to 1:30 p.m.; and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
The following individuals are listed as having outstanding warrants: Jason L. Aikey, Keith A. Arney, Kacy L. Beck, Cory J. Brown, Brian M. Byers, Giovonni M. Davis, Orieana L. Dreisbach, Joshua J. Dunn, Melissa Eiswerth, Stephen W. Gundrum, Joseph F. Heil IV, Jeremiah Heintzelman, Kevin A. Herrold, Jacqueline M. Jennings, Jose A. Marin-Acosta, Terri L. Martin, Stefn M. McCandless, Hayley E. Rearick, Ashley L. Reaser, Kristina M. Reynolds, Reggie A. Rudolph Jr., Steven J. Santana-Reyes, Quinton R. Thomas, Matthew Vanatta, Krista M. Wagner, Ryan Wagner, Roberta L. Winder, Zachary D. Woodcock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.