Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Assist fire/EMS, 1:58 a.m., Market Street; fraudulent ID, 2 a.m., Market Street; reportable DUI accident, 6:35 a.m., Old Turnpike at Fairground roads; theft, 12:50 p.m., Market Street; assist police agency, 5:58 p.m., Upper Market Street, Milton; lockout, 7:26 p.m., Essex Place; traffic arrest, 8:40 p.m., North Derr Drive at Buffalo Road; traffic warning, 11:43 p.m., North Derr Drive.
• Saturday: Intoxicated person, 1:13 a.m., Market Street; intoxicated person, 1:22 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 2:18 a.m., North Seventh and St. Mary streets; traffic arrest, 2:46 a.m., North Seventh Street and North Derr Drive; reportable accident, 7:07 a.m., Old Turnpike and Salem Church roads; theft, 11:16 a.m., North Fifth Street; traffic stop, 12:44 p.m., Route 15; pedestrian stop, 1:25 p.m., St. Catherine Street; foot patrol, 1:35 p.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic warning, 5 p.m., South Water Street at White Pine Alley; repossession, 5:33 p.m., Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township.
• Friday: Fraudulent ID, 12:26 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 1:10 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic contact, 5:49 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Abbey Street; traffic warning, 7:23 a.m., North Derr Drive at West Market Street; traffic arrest, 8:20 a.m., Route 15; traffic arrest, 8:45 a.m., Route 15; assist other agency, 10:02 a.m., St. Mary Street; motor vehicle accident, 10:59 a.m., North Derr Drive; parking complaint, 11:59 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 2:13 p.m., North Water at St. Anthony streets; burglar alarm, 3:42 p.m., West Market Street; traffic arrest, 4:25 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Raymond Lane; traffic arrest, 4:26 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Raymond Lane; traffic arrest, 4:52 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Raymond Lane; traffic arrest, 4:54 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Raymond Lane; motorist assist, 5:09 p.m., St. Mary Street at North Derr Drive; assist police agency, 6:19 p.m., I-80 at Route 15; complaint, 6:54 p.m., International Drive; be on the lookout, 7:42 p.m., state police; police information, 7:52 p.m., West Market Street; suspicious circumstance, 9:45 p.m., Hufnagle Boulevard; suspicious vehicle, 10:26 p.m., Hufnagle Boulevard.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• Dec. 17 at Route 405 and Portmay Road, Delaware Township.
Jeffrey Heimbach, 49, of 246 Sixth St., Northumberland, has been charged with driving under the influence. Troopers said a vehicle operated by Heimbach was found stopped along the roadway. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and his blood tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26.
DUI
• 1:52 a.m. Dec. 22 along Susquehanna Trail, Turbot Township.
Colten Hoover, 21, of 1245 East District Road, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and careless driving. Troopers reported finding a vehicle operated by Hoover parked along the shoulder of the roadway. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .14%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26.
DUI
• 11:34 p.m. Dec. 21 at Interstate 80 and Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township.
Danita Robinson, 32, of Turbotville, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), turning movements and required signals and general lighting requirements. Troopers said Robinson was stopped after a vehicle she was operating failed to properly signal. She allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have THC in her system. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26.
Possession
• 4:29 p.m. July 27 along South Front Street, Milton.
Tyler Bean, 22, of 751 Mahoning St., Apt. 32, Milton, has been charged with possession (three counts), driving while suspended and maximum speed limits. During a traffic stop, Bean was allegedly foound to be in possession of marijuana and cocaine.
Flight to avoid apprehension
• 10:57 a.m. Feb. 8 at 207 Filbert St., Milton.
Nestor Rivera, 48, of 207 Filbert St., has been charged with flight to avoid apprehension. While attempting to take Rivera into custody on an outstanding warrant stemming from a domestic incident, police said he fled on foot along Arch and Mahoning Streets before being tackled by Officer Dan Embeck.
Obstructing administration of law
• 3:36 a.m. Dec. 21 at 608 Broadway, Milton.
Taylor Porter, 24, of 608 Broadway, has been charged with obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest. The charges were filed after Officer Dan Zettelmoyer responded to the report of a domestic disturbance. Porter allegedly refused to come out of a room when instructed to do so. A Zettelmoyer attempted to take him into custody, Porter allegedly said “I can take you.” A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 4.
Theft
• Dec. 26 at the Flying J Truck Stop, 1460 N. Ridge Road, Turbot Township.
Don Bentley, 39, of 46 Filbert St., Milton, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and theft by deception. While employed at the truck stop, troopers said Bentley allegedly stole $407.01.
Criminal trespass
• 2:40 p.m. Jan. 1 at 3 S. Main St., Watsontown.
Colby Swanger, 25, of 69 Park Drive, New Columbia, has been charged with criminal trespass. The charges were filed after police said Swanger refused to leave an apartment after being told multiple times to do so. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26.
Harassment
• Between Jan. 11 and 14 at 418 Main St., Apt. 3, Watsontown.
Malcolm Foulkrod, 50, of 1512 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, has been charged with stalking and harassment. The charges were filed after police said Foulkrod harassed his ex-girlfriend via social media. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Christine Kuderka, 53, of Northumberland, and John Kilgore Sr., 53, of Northumberland.
Deed transfers
• Sharon L. Weaver to Robert L. DeHart Jr. and Brenda L. Derr, property in Milton, $1.
• Susan E. Kell and Larry Richard Kell to Nathan Matter, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Elizabeth A. Page, Elizabeth A. Aucker and Barry L. Aucker to James E. Page and Karl D. Page, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Dorothy M. Fester estate, Janet E. Swartz executrice and Linda M. Ivey executrice to Matthew A. Swartz and Elizabeth A. Swartz, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Secretary of Veterans United States of America to Kenneth W. Lepley, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $78,000.
• John S. Walter and Sharon L. Walter to Walter Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, John S. Walter, Sharon L. Walter, Christopher L. Walter trustee, Michelle L. Michale trustee and Debra L. Walter trustee, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Kelsey C. Bahner, Kelsey Shambach and Keith R. Shambach to Truist Bank and Branch Banking and Trust Company, property in Sunbury, $1,875.83.
• Gary L. Hand to Leonard P. Marshalek and Natalie L. Wertman, property in Sunbury, $60,000.
• Timothy E. Witockie Jr., Lisa Witcoskie, Nicole Heim and Scott Heim to Timoth Witcoskie and Dorothy A. Witcoskie, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Anna M. Zimmerman and Jason Zimmerman to Nelso Arocho and Annette M. Arocho, property in Rush Township, $50,000.
• Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and KML Law Group PC agent to Stone Fortress Homes LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township, $70,000.
• John J. Supsic and Alma Sensenig Martin to Tyler J. Karycki and Kailee N. Karycki, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Real Capital Group LLC to William Boyle, properties in Shamokin and Coal Township, $5,200.
• Christine Anderson to Kenneth L. Pawelczyk and Viriginia M. Pawelczyk, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Derek P. Musket and Erica L. Musket to Roger F. Rosancrans Jr. and Julie M. Rosencrans, property in Sunbury, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Criminal mischief
• 2 a.m. Monday in Center Township.
Someone vandalized a 2009 Ford belonging to a 52-year-old Penns Creek man, troopers reported. Damage was estimated at $300. A suspect was identified, but no name released.
Clinton County
State Police At Lamar Traffic stop
• 3:50 p.m. Feb. 10 along I-80 westbound, Lamar Township.
Troopers said a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country was stopped for speeding when criminal activity was suspected. During a search of the vehicle, troopers said approximately $30,000 in currency was found in a grocery bag under the front passenger seat. Additionally, troopers said a K9 unit altered troopers to the presence of narcotics. No further information was provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.