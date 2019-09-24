Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Driving with a suspended license/Possession of drug paraphernalia
• Friday in the 400 block of Dickson Avenue, Watsontown.
Participating in a multijurisdictional sobriety checkpoint, police reported making contact with Jordan A. Brown, 34, of Watsontown. Brown was allegedly found to be operating a vehicle while his drivers license was suspended and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed.
State Police At Stonington DUI
• 11:46 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 1700 block of Trevorton Road, Coal Township.
Following a traffic stop involving a 1990 Ford Ranger, Albert Mench, 59, of Coal Township, was arrested for DUI, troopers reported.
DUI
• 6:02 p.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of Route 61, Coal Township.
Troopers arrested a 74-year-old Kulpmont man for DUI following a traffic stop, it was noted. The vehicle involved was a 2004 Jeep.
Assault
• 9:50 a.m. Saturday along Route 2044, East Cameron Township.
Troopers responded to a report of domestic violence and noticed an injury to the right eye of a 20-year-old Shamokin woman, it was noted. Andrew Ebbecke, 23, of Shamokin, was arrested for hitting the woman, arraigned and jailed in Northumberland County in lieu of $75,000 bail, it was reported.
Harassment
• 7 p.m. Thursday along Route 147, Lower Mahanoy Township.
Steven Roach, 28, of Herndon, was reportedly arrested for harassment. The victim was a 30-year-old Dornsife woman, troopers reported.
Theft
• 2:07 p.m. Thursday along Pine Street, Kulpmont.
The bank account of a 76-year-old Kulpmont woman was used to make numerous fraudulent transactions totaling over $4,000, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Shamokin RE Holdings LLC to Michael Anthony Akers Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $5,000.
• IP4U LLC to Tracy Latshaw, property in Coal Township, $20,000.
• Janice J. Yeager and David E. Yeager to David E. Yeager and Christopher D. Yeager, property in Riverside, $1.
• Shawn M. Haines and Tricia L. Haines to Shawn M. Haines, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 1:23 a.m. Saturday along Thomas Avenue and South Wausau Road, Middleburg.
Troopers reported the arrest of a 73-year-old Middleburg man for DUI following a traffic stop. Charges are pending blood tests, it was noted. A 2007 Ford Focus was involved.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 12:19 a.m. Sunday along Middle Road near Bucksey Road, Center Township.
A 2003 Volkswagen GTI driven by Caleb B. Stroup, 18, of Kreamer, was traveling east when it crossed into the oncoming lane as it negotiated a right curve, and struck the front of a westbound 2016 Toyota Rav4 driven by Tara M. Baird, 42, of Middleburg, troopers reported. Both units were disabled. Injuries were reported to Baird and her passengers, a 16-year-old girl and 2-year-old girl. All were belted. Each was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, police noted. Stroup will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic while Baird will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, police added.
2-vehicle crash
• 4:18 p.m. Saturday along Route 35 at Red Bank Road, Washington Township.
Troopers said a 2006 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Brian W. Sobczyk, 30, of Mount Pleasant Mills, rearended a 2007 Freightliner driven by Joshua M. Chambers, 26, of Williamsport. All were belted and no injuries were reported.
2-vehicle crash
• 3:13 p.m. Sept. 16 along West Market Street at South White Top Road, Freeburg.
Troopers said a 2011 Ford F550 was making a left turn when it was truck by a 2006 Dodge Sprinter. Neither driver was named. Neither driver was injured. Police said the Ford pulled into the path of the Sprinter.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:03 p.m. Sept. 16 along Potato Valley Road, west of Fremont Road, Perry Township.
A Honda Fourtrax driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills girl was traveling east when it went out of control and rolled before come to rest on its right side in a yard. The girl was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. She will be cited with operation on streets and highways, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:43 a.m. Thursday along Bucksey Road at Middle Road, Center Township.
A 2014 Ford Focus driven by Jonathan Mull, 26, of Middleburg, was traveling south when it failed to stop at a stop sign, went through the intersection, into a yard, struck a wooden wishing well and struck the foundation of a residence, troopers noted. Mull was belted and was not injured. His 1-year-old passenger was also belted and uninjured. He will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:08 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the old Weis markets, Monroe Township.
A 2009 Buick Lucerne driven by an unnamed person was traveling through the parking lot when it swerved to avoid another vehicle and struck a light post, troopers said. No injuries were reported.
Stalking/harassment
• 1 p.m. Friday at Marketplace Boulevard and Nina Drive, Monroe Township.
Rachael Lawton, 27, of Selinsgrove, called troopers after a vehicle driven by Mark Turner, 72, of Northumberland, allegedly cut her off, then chased after her. Turner was cited, police noted.
Burglary
• 2:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at 19619 Route 522, Spring Township.
Someone broke into Vince’s Pizza, Beaver Springs, and stole $14,000 cash, troopers reported. Several drawers were opened in the kitchen and office areas though nothing else was taken, police added. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft from building
• Between 3 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 1060 Bake Oven Hill Road, Penn Township.
Someone allegedly stole $8,000 from a safe in the home of Beverly Henninger, 61, of Selinsgrove. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
• Between noon Aug. 11 and noon Sept. 10 at 305 Creek Road, Monroe Township.
Someone purchased two devices from Verizon using the account information of a Mark Prusch, 37, of Selinsgrove, troopers noted. The amount stolen was $2,099.98, and troopers continue to investigate.
Criminal mischief
• Between 10 p.m. Aug. 24 and 2 a.m. Aug. 25 at 209 Quarry Road, Penn Township.
A 2011 Toyota Camry belonging to Benjamin Kemper, 31, of Phoenixville, was allegedly keyed. Troopers are investigating.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 4-vehicle crash (injury)
• 12:39 p.m. Saturday along Montgomery Street, west of Thomas Avenue, Montgomery.
Troopers said a 2011 Cadillac SRX driven by Kimberly R. Egli 57, of Montgomery, was traveling north when it crossed the double-yellow line and struck the mirrow of a southbound 1999 Ford F350 driven by Carl Nyman, 45, of Montgomery, and sideswiped its trailer. The Cadillac continued and struck a 2006 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Brandon M. Walburn, 20, of Hughesville, and the trailer towed by the Ford struck a 2001 Chrysler Sebring driven by Jill M. Fullerton, 57, of Montgomery. Egli sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy. All were belted. Egli will be cited with driving on right side of roadway.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:54 a.m. Friday along North Main Street, north of Mechanic Street, Muncy.
A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Cody L. Augustine, 29, of Muncy, was traveling north when it struck the rear left of a 2002 Johnston street sweeper driven by Richard E. Umpstead, 65, of Muncy, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured. Augustine will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
ATV crash (injury)
• 6:46 p.m. Sept. 14 along Northbend Road, north of Berrminan Hollow Road, Lewis Township.
A 2011 Yamah Grizzly 450 driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Muncy girl was traveling north when it went off the roadway, into a ditch, overturned and ejected the driver and a passenger, an unnamed 16-year-old Williamsport girl, police reported. Neither girl was wearing safety equipment and both were transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, with unspecified injuries. The driver will be cited.
Burglary
• 5:26 p.m. Friday along Coudersport Pike, McHenry Township.
Troopers said someone smashed the windows to a front door and window of a 35-year-old Lancaster man’s home, then entered and ransacked the residence before fleeing the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
