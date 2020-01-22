Union County
District Judge Jeffery A. Rowe Summary trials
• A summary violation compulsory school attendance requirements allegation filed against, Jody J. Cervantes, no age given, of Lewisburg, was withdrawn.
• Peter J. Bolejack, 33, of Lykens, was guilty of driving unregistered vehicle.
• Joseph J. Gabriel, 19, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to obedience to traffic control devices.
• A summary allegation of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Colin P. Fee, 20, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27, in Union County Court.
• Robert E. Reynolds, 46, of Milton, had first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI Schedule 1 controlled substance, DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3, DUI controlled substance metabolite and DUI controlled substance impaired ability held for court. Two counts of intent to possess controlled substance by person not registered and summary allegations of duties at a stop sign and no turn signal were also held.
• John T. Greeney, 25, of Mifflinburg, had first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3 and DUI controlled substance impaired ability held for court. A careless driving summary allegation was also held.
• James L. Parker. 32. of New Columbia, waived misdemeanor allegations of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense and open lewdness to court.
• Jack W. Donovan, 19, of New York, N.Y., waived misdemeanor allegations of theft by unlawful taking movable property, receiving stolen property and a related criminal conspiracy count to court.
• Scott A. Buchanan, 45, of Lewisburg, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI controlled substance schedule 2 or 3, DUI controlled substance impaired ability and accident involving damage attended vehicle or property to court. Summary allegations of driving without a license, vehicle turning left, careless driving failure to use safety belt were also waived.
• Daniel E. Danowksy, 25, of Lewisburg, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI high rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations of failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane single,careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and failure to use safety belt were also waived.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 7:39 p.m. Jan. 4 along Crescent Drive and Skunk Hollow Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2019 GMC Sierra was allegedly seen driving recklessly. Contact was made with the driver and William Marks, 57, of Mifflinburg, was arrested and transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for a blood test, troopers reported.
DUI/drug possession
• 9:06 a.m. Thursday along Route 15 south and Deitrick Road, White Deer Township.
A 1996 Volvo 850 was stopped for speeding, at which time the driver, a 34-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man, was determined to be driving under the influence of drugs, according to state police. A search of the vehicle allegedly produced a small bag of marijuana. The driver was taken into custody and transported for chemical testing.
2-vehicle crash
• 1:05 p.m. Jan. 15 along AJK Boulevard at International Drive, Kelly Township.
A 1994 Lexus ES300 driven by Rozella Follmer, 86, of Milton, was traveling west on AJK Boulevard when it struck the passenger side of a northbound 2017 Dodge Durango, traveling along International Drive and driven by Brenda A. Pfleegor, 48, of Lewisburg, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:41 a.m. Jan. 15 along Red Ridge Road, east of White Spring Road, Limestone Township.
A 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Brady O. Koonsman, 18, of Millmont, was traveling east when it crossed the westbound lane, struck a two-foot stone wall at a residence and came to rest atop the stone wall, troopers said. Koonsman was belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with what state police said was an unspecified injury. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:49 p.m. Sunday along Main Street at Water Street, Hartleton.
A westbound 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Clyde A. Onavage, 59, of Millmont, went off the roadway in a right turn, struck a mailbox, street sign and utility pole, before crossing back over the roadway and coming to a stop, troopers reported. Onavage was belted and was not injured.
Runaway
• 2:24 p.m. Monday in West Buffalo Township.
Troopers are investigating a reported runaway involving a juvenile. No further information was provided.
Firearm carrying concealed
• 3:23 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 900 block of Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
A 2002 Buick was stopped for a traffic violation, troopers said, when a loaded firearm carried illegally was discovered. An investigation is ongoing and no further details were provided.
Burglary
• Between 4:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and 11:54 a.m. Jan. 15 at 16972 Route 15, Gregg Township.
The garage of Curtis Keefer, 53, of Allenwood, was entered and several items taken, including a Craftsman rollaway toolbox and tools valued at $600, four-foot metal step ladder valued at $50, six-foot metal step ladder valued at $100, Wilson vice valued at $300, black full-face motorcycle helmet valued at $200, Turbo torch valued at $200, two plumber buckets filled with tools valued at $100 each and a Honda 1000 J generator valued at $250. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Burglary
• Between 4 p.m. Jan. 7 and 7:05 p.m. Jan. 8 at 230 Dales Quarry Road, Buffalo Township.
Someone removed property and damaged property belonging to New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Lewisburg. Stolen items included a metal Eagle safety can with five gallons of gasoline valued at $100, 10 gallons of gasoline valued at $30 and keys valued at $15. Damaged items included a chair valued at $20, file cabinet safe valued at $200 and a Ford truck ignition switch valued at $100. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• Between noon Jan. 11 and noon Jan. 13 at 203 Vine St., New Berlin.
Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of $400 in cash, miscellaneous women’s jewelry valued at $500, women’s clothing valued at $300 and an Apple tablet valued at $300. The victim was Wendy Kranz, 47, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Found property
• 10:32 a.m. Jan. 14 along Col. John Kelly and Walls roads, West Buffalo Township.
A chainsaw was found along Col. John Kelly Road near Walls Road, troopers reported. To claim ownership, contact police at 570-524-2662 and describe the chainsaw.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 11:34 p.m. Dec. 21 along Susquehanna Trail and I-180 westbound, Delaware Township.
Troopers said equipment violations were noticed on a 2005 Saturn and a vehicle stop made. Danita Robinson, 32, of Turbotville, was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and showed signs of impairment. She was arrested for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia and charged, troopers said.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:37 a.m. Saturday along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2011 Ford Explorer driven by John M. Raker, 18, of Mifflinburg, was traveling east in a left turn when it went out of control and slid into a curb, troopers noted. Raker was belted and was not injured.
Harassment
• 10:43 a.m. Jan. 6 along Loop Road, Delaware Township.
Troopers are investigated a reported harassment involving a 24-year-old Watsontown woman.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 1:26 p.m. Jan. 10 along Gearhart Road, west of Muncy Exchange Road, Anthony Township.
A 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Logan L. Klock, 20, of Unityville, was traveling west when it left the roadway and struck a tree, troopers reported. Klock and his passenger, Kiah B. Richner, 23, of Muncy, were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected minor injuries. Neither was belted, troopers added. Klock will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:08 p.m. Friday along I-80 westbound at mile marker 219, Liberty Township.
A 2007 Dodge Nitro driven by Dakota S. Pickett, 23, of Lewisburg, was traveling west in the right lane when it failed to take a left curve, went off the north side of the roadway, down an embankment and overturned several times, troopers said. Pickett was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:38 p.m. Saturday along I-80 westbound at mile marker 227, Valley Township.
A 2015 Peterbilt S79 driven by Kewal Singh, 59, of Carteret, N.J., was traveling west in the left lane at a speed too fast for conditions, troopers said, when it went out of control, overturned on its driver’s side and slid about 15 feet north until it struck a guiderail. Singh was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove
DUI/underage drinking
• 12:35 a.m. Dec. 31 along Jefferson Avenue and South Old Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers stopped a 2010 Ford Focus for an illegal turn, at which time the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. Four juvenile passengers were also cited with underage drinking. Those arrested included two 17-year-old boys, 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy, all of Selinsgrove, and a 17-year-old Freeburg boy.
DUI
• 11:05 a.m. Jan. 6 along Ninth Street and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A 2013 Ford Fusion was stopped for alleged traffic violations when the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed against Joshua Cole, 39, of Columbia.
False identification
• 2 a.m. July 16 along Grand Valley Road, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers are investigating a 35-year-old Lebanon woman who allegedly falsely identified herself.
Theft by deception/ID theft
• Between Jan. 1, 2006 and Dec. 23 along Winey Avenue, Franklin Township.
Troopers are investigating an identity theft with Paypal credit. The victim is a 31-year-old Middleburg woman.
Retail theft
• 11:54 a.m. Sunday at Kohls, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Shari Weaver, 50, and Sarah Karpinski, 30, both of Shamokin, allegedly concealed merchandise and passed points of sale without paying. A vehicle stop was later initiated, a search conducted and stolen items to include graphic T-shirts valued at $50, infant apparel valued at $12 and infant playwear valued at $15.98 recovered, it was noted. Both women were taken into custody, troopers said.
Drug possession
• 7:58 p.m. Jan. 11 along Salem Road and Route 522, Penn Township.
A 2006 Mazda was stopped for an alleged vehicle violation. Troopers said during the stop, a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia was seized. A 17-year-old Selinsgrove boy was arrested.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
DUI crash
• 12:37 a.m. Sunday at 110 Furnace Run Road, Watson Township.
A 2018 Jeep Compass driven by Jason V. Franklin, 46, of Jersey Shore, was traveling south on a snow-covered roadway when it failed to take a left curve, left the roadway and struck a tree, troopers said. Franklin was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with an unknown injury. He was suspected of driving under the influence, troopers reported. Charges are pending results of chemical testing.
DUI
• 9:48 p.m. Dec. 23 along Peters Alley and North Washington Street, Montoursville.
Troopers reported making contact with the driver of a vehicle suspected of being impaired and arrested a 38-year-old Montoursville woman after she was determined to be impaired. A 2019 Hyundai Tucson is the suspect vehicle.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 6:45 a.m. Jan. 15 along Route 44 south, west of Mountain View Lane, Limestone Township.
A southbound 2013 Kia Rio driven by Abbie G. Frank, 31, of Jersey Shore, left the roadway to the right, crossed a driveway and struck a pipe, rolled over and came to rest on its roof, troopers reported. Frank was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, but refused transport, police said. She was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:15 a.m. Saturday along Sulphur Springs Road, east of Skyline Drive, Washington Township.
A 2004 Mazda 6 driven by Brandon M. Shearer, 19, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it left the roadway and struck a tree, troopers said. Hazardous weather conditions played a role in the crash. Shearer was belted and was not injured. He was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:56 p.m. Saturday along Route 414, Brown Township.
A 2017 Ford Focus driven by Phillip T. Clay, 25, of King of Prussia, was traveling east when it went out of control, off the roadway and into a tree, troopers reported. Clay and passenger Katelyn J. Dundore, 25, of Ephrata, were belted and were not injured. Clay will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Dissemination of intimate image
• 3:57 p.m. Jan. 14 along Wallis Run Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
Troopers are investigating harassing communications involving the sending of sexually explicit images. No further information was provided.
Harassment
• 12:30 a.m. Nov. 26 at 1709 Becht Road, Loyalsock Township.
Ryan Joseph Kranz, 30, of Williamsport, allegedly shoved a 34-year-old Cogan Station woman into a car door.
Theft
• 4 p.m. Dec. 13 along Richard Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A 48-year-old Williamsport woman was allegedly scammed out of $790 in eBay gift cards.
Drug possession
• 11:06 p.m. Jan. 10 along Lycoming Creek Road and Vesta Avenue, Old Lycoming Township.
A 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 was stopped for a traffic violation and the driver determined to be under the influence, troopers noted. During a search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia and multiple drugs were located, police said. Arrested were Terra Maggs, 32, of Cogan Station, Courtney Sholly, 25, of Jersey Shore, Joseph Moyer, 33, of Mill Hall and Ryan Danneker, 35, of Chickasha, Okla. DUI charges are pending toxicology testing results.
Bad checks
• 11:30 a.m. Monday along Route 15, Clinton Township.
Brandon Kishlock, 37, of Jenners, was charged after allegedly issuing a bad check in the amount of $4,043.75, to A1 Wheels and Deals, Clinton Township.
