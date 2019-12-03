MILTON — Multiple counts of driving under the influence have been filed against a Milton man as the result of a summer crash which was witnessed by a police officer and damaged several parked cars.
Phillip Henderson, 45, of 30 Filbert St., has been charged with four counts of driving under the influence, as well as driving vehicle at safe speed and careless driving.
The charges were filed this week in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton. The incident occurred at 9:36 p.m. June 18 in the area of 430 Broadway, Milton.
According to court documents, Milton Police Department Officer Dennis Derr was on patrol when he spotted a vehicle driven by Henderson traveling along Broadway at a high rate of speed before crashing.
The vehicle struck two parked vehicles before coming to rest against a tree, police said.
Henderson had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Milton Fire Department.
He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .167% and his blood tested positive for marijuana.
Henderson is listed on the Megan’s Law website as a registered sex offender.
According to court records, Henderson was sentenced in 2009 to nine to 23 months in jail on charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault person less than 16 years of age and indecent assault forcible compulsion.
He was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in prison in 2012 on charges of failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements.
In 2008, he was sentenced to two days to six months in jail on charges of driving under the influence.
A slew of other traffic violations from 2008 are also on his record, including charges of fleeing or attempted to elude officer, for which he was sentenced to three to 11 months in prison.
Other charges from 2008 include duties at stop sign, turning movements and required signals, driving at safe speed, exceed 55 mph in other location by 25 mph, disregard flashing red signal, limitations on driving on left side of road and driving without light to avoid arrest.
