Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants with hearings held or waived are due for formal arraignment April 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Marvin L. Eicher, 36, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and summary counts of disregard traffic lane, careless driving and failure to use safety belt-driver and front seat occupant.
• Jaimee-Beth Kitchens, 32, of Montandon, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.
• Tyre D. Young, 36, of Braddock, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony county of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lindsey Marie Hauke, 18, of Muncy, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of driving unregistered vehicle, exceed 55 mph by 23 mph and operate vehicle without required financial responsibility.
• Jose Cruz Vera, 23, of Detroit, Mich., waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of careless driving.
• Amy Linder, 23, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors.
• Kayla Nicole Weaver, 24, of Middleburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of DUI and a summary count of careless driving.
• Brandon Davis Sr., 25, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors.
State Police At Milton Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:38 a.m. Monday along Route 15 south, north of Deitrick Road, White Deer Township.
A 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Matthew E. Winder, 31, of Montgomery, was traveling south when it struck a deer in the roadway. Winder was belted and was uninjured.
Harassment
• 4:50 p.m. Monday along High Street, White Deer Township.
A 22-year-old West Milton man was arrested and charged, police noted. Victims included a 21-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman, both of Mifflinburg.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle/possession
• 12:22 a.m. Sunday along Maze Lane, Union Township.
Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle taken without permission. Following a search, the vehicle was located. Brian Abear, 38, of Williamsport, allegedly took the vehicle and was charged with unautorized use of a motor vehicle. Carlos Cabrera-Santiago, 43, of Trevorton, was reportedly taken into custody. Cabrera-Santiago was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle, a 2004 Volkswagen, was returned to its owner.
Criminal mischief
• 9:22 a.m. Jan. 22 at 7401 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a black 2012 Hyundai Sonata, with Pa. registration KBD-7155, was damaged. Troopers are investigating and anyone with information can contact them at 570-5224-2662.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:47 p.m. Jan. 21 along Musser Lane, south of Peach Orchard Road, Delaware Township.
A 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by David E. Davidson, 38, of Muncy, was traveling north when it struck a guiderail on the east side of the roadway, crossed the westbound lane, hit an embankment and rolled onto its roof, troopers noted. Davidson was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with careless driving.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:27 p.m. Saturday along Route 54 at Church Road, Delaware Township.
A 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Travis J. Hartman, 26, of Montgomery, was traveling west when it slid in a left curve, rotated counter-clockwise, went through the oncoming lane, through the intersection, left the south side of the roadway, struck two traffic signs and hit a ditch, troopers said. Hartman was belted and was not injured. Icy conditions were a factor in the crash, troopers added. The vehicle sustained disabling damage.
Kidnap/unlawful restraint
• 11:27 p.m. Jan. 19 along Sand Hill Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
Meghan Calmes, 31, of Milton, allegedly kidnapped her son, traveled to a nearby hotel, where both were located. Calmes is jailed pending a preliminary hearing. The victims included a 10-year-old boy and 32-year-old man, both of Sunbury.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 10:22 p.m. Jan. 23 along Vogt Road, East Chillisquaque Township.
A 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by an unnamed female was traveling south when it struck a deer. The driver was belted and was not injured.
State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash
• 11:02 a.m. Jan. 20 along Route 125, east of Upper Road, East Cameron Township.
A 1999 Freightliner 197 driven by Nathan L. Fern, 48, of Danville, was traveling south when it went out of control and crashed, troopers said. Fern was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 6:31 a.m. Monday along Klingerstown Road, west of Hooflander Road, Jordan Township.
A 2011 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Bonnie-Jean E. Judy, 71, of Herndon, went off the roadway and struck a concrete culvert when Judy suffered a medical condition, troopers reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:44 a.m. Sunday along Klingerstown Road, east of Hooflander Road, Jordan Township.
A westbound 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Ranlyn S. Battifarano, 34, of Shamokin, left the right side of the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, police said, after the vehicle braked and swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Theft
• Between Oct. 31 and 12:45 p.m. Jan. 21 at 2008 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township.
Troopers responded to the reported theft of a Caterpillar 68-inch skid steer bucket, black in color and valued at $800. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 580-524-2662. The victim was James Hovenstine, 53, of Catawissa.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Hit and run
• Noon Jan. 22 along Timber Road at Route 235, Adams Township.
A vehicle was traveling south when it struck a stop sign, then fled the area.
Assault
• 9:34 p.m. Jan. 22 along Old Route 15, Chapman Township.
Troopers were investigating an incident when Lowell Hoover, 23, of Port Trevorton, was encountered. Hoover was allegedly holding a knife and after troopers demanded he drop it, threw the knife to the ground. Hoover then allegedly brandished a handgun, and pointed it in the direction of troopers. Hoover was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possessing an instrument of crime and obstructing administration of law. He was jailed on $250,000 bail, troopers said.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 2:05 p.m. Jan. 3 along Jacks Hollow Road, west of Mosquito Valley Road, Armstrong Township.
A 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by Susan E. Quinn, 66, of Montoursville, was traveling east in a right turn when it went out of control, drifted off the roadway and overturned in a ditch, troopers reported. Quinn was belted and was not injured. She was charged with DUI and other traffic violations, troopers noted.
DUI
• 6:44 p.m. Sunday along North Main Street and Blueberry Alley, Hughesville.
Following a traffic stop, Grant Rooker, 45, of Hughesville, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending.
DUI
• 12:11 a.m. Jan. 4 along Route 15 north and Route 220 south, Williamsport.
A 2019 Nissan Maxima was stopped for alleged violations. Troopers said Donya Woods, 31, of Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.
Drug possession
• 9:14 p.m. Jan. 21 along West Third and Susquehanna streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Tyshaun Weaver, 20, of Shillington, and reportedly discovered a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:49 a.m. Sunday along I-180 at exit 13A at the intersection with Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
A southbound 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Thomas J. Leahan, 20, of Collegeville, failed to stop at a stop sign, went across the westbound lane of Route 405, struck a concrete median, continued and hit a guiderail and came to rest on the south shoulder of Route 405 eastbound, troopers reported. Leahan was belted and was not injured, however the vehicle was disabled, police said. Leahan will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:33 a.m. Saturday along Windfield Drive, north of Poco Farm Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2009 Mercury Marquis driven by an unnamed person, was traveling west when it left the south shoulder, struck ditch and came to rest, troopers noted. No injuries were reported. The driver will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:24 p.m. Jan. 20 along I-180 east, west of the interstate, Fairfield Township.
An eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Malibu driven by James A. Shields, 26, of Jersey Shore, went off the right side of the roadway, struck a guiderail, re-entered the roadway, and off the right side of the roadway again, troopers said. Shields was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
• 5:45 a.m. Jan. 22 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic and determined a 25-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, both of Williamsport, engaged in a verbal argument which escalated to pushing and shoving. Both were charged.
Drug possession
• 9:14 p.m. Jan. 21 along West Third and Susquehanna streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Tyshaun Weaver, 20, of Shillington, and reportedly discovered a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Scattering rubbish
• 5 p.m. Friday along Sulphur Springs Road, Armstrong Township.
Someone dumped miscellaneous furniture, trash and clothing, then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.