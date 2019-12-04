Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic stop, 6:06 a.m., Market Street and Derr Drive; motorist assist, 11:30 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; parking complaint, 12:03 p.m., North Third Street; harassment, 12:18 p.m., North 11th Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 5:41 p.m., South Sixth and St. Louis streets; Amber Alert, 8:45 p.m., Universal Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
• Saturday: Traffic warning, 1:04 a.m., North Water and St. John streets; traffic warning, 1:26 a.m., North Water and St. John streets; traffic stop, 2:07 a.m., Hafer Road at Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township; traffic arrest, 7:40 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 7:53 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; suspicious person, 8:30 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Eighth Street; traffic warning, 10:54 a.m., North Water at St. Mary streets; traffic warning, 11:28 a.m., Buffalo Road and North Fifth Street; assist other agency, 12:18 p.m., South Second Street; theft, 2:59 p.m., Westridge Lane, East Buffalo Township; suspicious person, 5:24 p.m., Hufnagle Boulevard; family dispute, 7:54 p.m., South Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township; suspicious circumstance, 9:31 p.m., Fairview Drive; non-arrest domestic, 9:52 p.m., Market Street; suspicious person, 10 p.m., Hardwood Drive; suspicious person, 10:11 p.m., North Seventh Street; noise complaint, 11:26 p.m., Bell and Wagner alleys; be on the lookout, 11:55 p.m., Hartley Township; traffic arrest, 11:57 p.m., Westbranch Highway south of Beagle Club Road.
• Friday: Traffic arrest, 9:22 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 10:50 a.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic stop, 11:29 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Eighth Street; traffic warning, 1:59 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic complaint, 2:21 p.m., North Derr Drive; accident with injury, 5:21 p.m., Baldwin Boulevard at North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam; burglar alarm, 5:54 p.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 9 p.m., West Market at North 10th Street; lock out, 10:20 p.m., Ikeler Street.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 4:48 p.m. Monday along I-80 westbound at mile marker 198.8, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers said a 2012 Nissan Maxima driven by Matthew C. Richardella, 21, of Fairfield, N.J., was traveling west when it went out of control, left the north side of the roadway, went down an embankment, struck a tree, then hit a ditch and came to rest. Richardella and a passenger were belted and no injuries were noted. Richardella will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• 1:15 p.m. Nov. 27 along Ridge Road at Dice Road, Limestone Township.
A 2000 Mercedes-Benz E320 driven by Nolan A. Waples, 19, of Beaver Springs, was traveling west when it went out of control and struck a tree, troopers said. Waples was belted and was not injured. He allegedly fled the scene and did not report the crash. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Criminal mischief
• Between Nov. 27 and 3:03 p.m. Friday at 1751 Spruce Run Road, Buffalo Township.
Damage was reported to a carry-on trailer, PA registration XLG-0207, belonging to Theresa Shumate, 58, and Ronald Shumate, 63, both of Lewisburg. Damages were estimated at $300.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 9:48 p.m. Sept. 30 at 40 Five Points Road, Lewis Township.
Benjamin Cowher, 27, of 40 Five Points Road, Muncy, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), resisting arrest, escape, driving on roadways laned for traffic, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Troopers stopped a vehicle operated by Cowher after noticing it crossing over the fog line. Cowher allegedly exhibited signs of intoxication and attempted to run away from troopers. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .156%.
DUI
• 10:44 p.m. Sept. 9 at Route 44 and Shady Lane, Delaware Township.
Koehler Yordy, 24, of 41 Gearhart Road, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), prohibited acts (two counts) and driving on roadways laned for traffic. Troopers noticed a vehicle driven by Yordy failing to stay within its lane of travel. Once stopped, he was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .107% and his blood tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11.
DUI
• Oct. 1 along Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township.
Riesling Crawl, 27, of 37 N. Third St., Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence, driving on roadways laned for traffic, careless driving and restrictions on alcohol beverages. Troopers reported seeing a vehicle driven by Crawl swerving in its lane of travel. She allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and refused blood testing. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 8.
DUI
• 11:44 p.m. Oct. 3 along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township.
Ricky Swigart, 59, of 171 Fern St., Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic, depositing waste on highway and careless driving. Troopers noticed a vehicle driven by Swigart failing to stay within its lane of travel. Once stopped, he allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .167%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 8.
DUI
• Oct. 19 along Fisher Alley, Montandon.
Samuel Derr Jr., 39, of 1145 Mount Pleasant Road, Sunbury, has been charged with driving under the influence and restrictions on alcohol beverages. Derr was allegedly found to be sitting behind the wheel of his vehicle in a parking lot. Troopers said he registered .200% on a PBT test but refused blood testing. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18.
DUI
• 9:42 p.m. Nov. 7 at Adam and Main streets, Turbotville.
Tyler Turner, 25, of 307 Hughes Road, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), registration and certificate of title required, drivers required to be licensed, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, general lighting requirements, occupant protection and operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection. A vehicle driven by Turner was stopped for having an inoperable taillight. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .129%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18.
Habitual offenders
• 2:58 p.m. Sept. 21 along Mahoning Street, Milton.
Brad Nahodil, 38, of 1719 Raven Ave., Coal Township, has been charged with habitual offenders, driving while suspended and drivers required to be licensed. The charges were filed after Nahodil was allegedly found to be driving after his license was suspended for a prior driving under the influence conviction. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18.
Prohibited acts
• Nov. 24 at mile marker 216, Interstate 80 eastbound, East Chillisquaque Township.
Michael Rehrig, 23, of 1151 Salem Blvd., Berwick, has been charged with prohibited acts (four counts) and maximum speed limits. After troopers clocked a vehicle driven by Rehrig traveling 89 mph in a 70 mph zone, he was allegedly found to be in possession of a THC vape pen and marijuana.
Simple assault
• 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at 421 Rearick Lane, Milton.
Colby Swanger, 25, of 191 State Route 405, Milton, has been charged with simple assault and harassment. The charges were filed after Swanger allegedly pulled Paige Clark out of a car and smashed her phone. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18.
Theft
• 1:45 p.m. June 20 at Weis Markets, 555 Mahoning St., Milton.
Jessica Alvirena Hernandez, 46, of 234 Hepburn St., Milton, has been charged with retail theft. The charges were filed after police said Alvirena Hernandez left the store without paying for $190.07 worth of groceries. She was subsequently allegedly found to be in the United States illegally from Peru. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18.
Theft
• Nov. 10 at American Truck Plaza, 140 North Ridge Road, Turbot Township.
Ronald Ogrady, 30, of 511 Beaver St., Milton, has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property. Troopers said Ogrady, a former employee of the business, was allegedly caught on video removing $500 from a backup register after sneaking behind the counter. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 7:02 a.m. Nov. 18 along Route 405, north of Route 54, Delaware Township.
Troopers said a 2008 Honda Ridgeline driven by Virginia L. Stahl, 52, of Montgomery, was traveling south when it rearended a 2019 Ford F350 driven by Melissa A. Harding, 47, of Montgomery. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Stahl will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:36 a.m. Friday along an unnamed street, south of I-180 eastbound, Turbot Township.
A 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Scott M. Johnson, 45, of Muncy, was traveling on the I-80 west on-ramp when it went out of control and struck the guiderail, troopers noted. Johnson was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:44 p.m. Nov. 26 along Broadway Road at the I-80 east on-ramp, Turbot Township.
A 2006 Subaru Outback driven by James Gromler, 58, of Williamsburg, was traveling west when it attempted a left turn onto the I-80 east on-ramp and struck the guiderail, troopers said. Gromler was not belted and was not injured, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Stonington
DUI
• 3:12 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 900 block of West Chestnut St., Coal Township.
A 2005 Hummer driven by Eric Schwartz, 46, of Coal Township, was stopped for multiple alleged traffic violations. Troopers said Schwartz was found to be under the influence of alcohol and charges are pending the result of blood tests.
2-vehicle crash
• 6:11 p.m. Nov. 22 along Route 61, Upper Augusta Township.
Troopers said a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Samuel I. Levan, 23, of Catawissa, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2008 Lincoln-Continental MKX driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Sunbury boy. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Levan will be issued a warning for following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:37 a.m. Nov. 24 along Route 61, west of Anthracite Road, Rockefeller Township.
A 2011 Ford Edge driven by Matthew C. Walter, 22, of Sunbury, was traveling south at a speed too fast for conditions when it lost traction, failed to take a left curve, left the south side of the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and hit the embankment again before returning to it’s upright position on wheels, troopers reported. Walter was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:15 a.m. Nov. 24 along Route 225, west of Susquehanna Street, Zerbe Township.
A 2011 Dodge Durango driven by Stephanie A. Eckbold, 36, of Shamokin, was traveling east when it hit ice and snow on the roadway, went out of control and slid onto the guiderail, troopers reported. Eckbold was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Theft
• Between noon Nov. 17 and 9 a.m. Nov. 23 along Beck Road, Rockefeller Township.
An unknown suspect allegedly damaged two ladder-style tree stands, stole three padlocks, heavy-duty log chain and an SD memory card from a trail camera, all belonging to a 57-year-old Sunbury man. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601. Damage to the tree stands was estimated at $125 each. The padlocks were valued at $25 each, the chain at $50 and the SD card at $25.
Theft
• Between 3 p.m. Sept. 1 and 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at 2465 Route 61, Shamokin Township.
Troopers investigated the theft of a utility trailer, which was later located and returned to its owner, a 56-year-old Shamokin woman, troopers noted. The trailer was valued at $1,200.
Criminal mischief
• 1:30 a.m. Nov. 22 at 3428 Snydertown Road, Snydertown.
An unknown object was reportedly used to break the back driver’s-side rear window of a 2013 Ford Fiesta belonging to a 52-year-old Sunbury woman. Damage was estimated at $250. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-268-5601.
Criminal mischief
• Between nov. 22 and 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25 along Hallowing Run Road, Rockefeller Township.
An unknown suspect allegedly damaged siding belonging to a 43-year-old woman and 53-year-old man, both of Sunbury. Damages were estimated at $40. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Montour County
State Police At Milton
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:35 a.m. Monday along Liberty Valley Road, Liberty Township.
A 2018 Chevrolet Trax driven by Lisa A. Pfistner, 46, of Milton, was traveling west when it went off the north shoulder and struck a ditch and tree, troopers noted. Pfistner was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected injury, police said.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:18 p.m. Saturday along Columbia Hill Road, north of Kashner Road, Valley Township.
A 2009 Ford F150 XLT driven by Kay M. Rohland, 59, of Danville, was traveling east when it left the north side of the roadway, struck an embankment, crossed both travel lanes and came to rest against a guiderail, troopers reported. Rohland was belted and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with an unspecified injury, police added. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.