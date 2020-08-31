District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• Lee V. Caraballo, 24, of Milton, waived felony allegations of theft by deception false impression, receiving stolen property and forgery alter writing to court.
• Rachael E. Kellett, 33, of Montgomery, waived a felony allegation of access device issued to another who did not authorize use to court. Misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking movable property and receiving stolen property were also waived.
• Przemyslaw Kazberuk, 32, of Middleburg, waived misdemeanor allegations of receiving stolen property, retail theft take merchandise and possession of instrument of crime with intent to court.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Integrity Land Inc. to Roy C. Mellor and Robyn A. Mellor, property West Chillisquaque Township, $44,900.
• Shelvia J. Neitz estate, Shelvia J. Houtz, William D. Houtz Jr. exeuctor and Keith Houtz executor to James E. Stigerwalt and Brenda F. Stigerwalt, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Nancy L. Yordy estate, Stacie Marie Ferguson executor and individually and Mark Edward Woodland executor and individually to Stacie Marie Ferguson, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Claude T. Cromer and Roberta J. Cromer to Daniel C. Smith, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Dorothy M. Funk to Travis Younger, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• James A. Martin and Madelyn F. Martin to Michael J. Martin and Robin L. Martin, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Charles E. Craine estate and Margareta L. Eshbach administratrix to Timothy M. Wentz and Melinda K. Wentz, property in Delaware Township, $148,000.
Warrant-endangering welfare of children
MIFFLINBURG — State Police at Milton have issued a warrant for the arrest of Andrew Stephen Barner, 36, of 76 Center St., Apt. 662, Milroy, on a felony count of endangering welfare of children, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment, based on paperwork filed with District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
The alleged incident took place May 4 at 266 Woodland Estates, Mifflinburg, troopers noted. Barner allegedly hit a 2-year-old repeatedly with a belt, causing bruising.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 8 for Barner, who has yet to be located, troopers noted.
Receiving stolen property
MILLMONT — Karen Sue Straub, 44, of 711 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, was charged by state police with felony counts of receiving stolen property and retail theft.
Troopers said between Sept. 19 and Dec. 11 at Harvey’s Food Mart, Lewis Township, Union County, Straub took possession of cigarettes valued at $1,920 over weeks while employed at the establishment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Receiving stolen property
MIFFLINBURG — Danielle C. Kitchens, 31, of 309 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, was charged by Mifflinburg police with misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property stemming from alleged incidents April 1 to July 30 at her residence.
Police said Kitchens accepted delivered items from Pampered Chef though she had not ordered the items. She allegedly admitted to using the items. Kitchens hosted a Pampered Chef party in April, it was noted, and value of the items was $81.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
DUI crash
MIFFLINBURG — Following a one-vehicle rollover crash, a 31-year-old Middleburg man was charged by State Police At Milton with DUI.
The crash occurred at 2:34 a.m. July 27 along Buffalo and Cooper Mill roads, Lewis Township, Union County, police noted.
Scott Dyer, 31, of Middleburg, was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol prior to the crash, police reported. A 2015 Dodge Dakota was involved.
2-vehicle crash, injuries
MONTGOMERY — Troopers from Milton responded to a two-vehicle crash at 5:54 a.m. Aug. 26 along Route 15, north of Route 54, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
A northbound 2015 Subaru Impreza driven by Rommel A. Cressman, 27, of West Milton, was traveling north in the right lane, troopers noted, when it crashed into a northbound 1994 Pontiac TransAm driven by Nicholas Holliday, 47, of Montgomery, continued north and went off the roadway, where it struck a utility pole.
The Subaru then caught fire and became engulfed, troopers noted.
All were belted. Cressman, Holliday and a passenger in Holliday’s vehicle, Dolly A. Fox, 66, of Montgomery, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected minor injuries.
Cressman will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police reported.
3-vehicle crash
LEWISBURG — Troopers from Milton responded to a three-vehicle crash at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 24 along Route 15 at AJK Boulevard in Kelly Township, Union County.
A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Taylor D. Sheatler, 20, of Milton, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2013 Toyota Tacoma driven by Leonard A. Conklin Jr., 58, of Newton, N.J., forcing the Toyota into the rear of a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Joseph D. Sowden, 59, of Port Hope, Quebec, according to troopers.
All were belted and no injuries were noted. Disabling damage was reported to the Toyota and Chevrolet.
Sheatler, police said, will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
WINFIELD — No one was injured when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Union Township, Union County.
Troopers from Milton said a 2009 GMC Acadia driven by Philip M. Clark, 21, of Lewisburg, was traveling east when it failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed Groover Drive and struck a tree head on. Clark was belted and was not injured.
The accident took place at 3:41 a.m. Aug. 30 along Timberwood Drive.
Harassment
DANVILLE — A 28-year-old Harrisburg man was arrested and charged with three counts of harassment following an alleged incident at 10:34 a.m. Aug. 25 along State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
State Police at Milton reported the man grabbed a 22-year-old Hershey woman and slapped her repeatedly and pulled her hair, then slapped a 23-year-old State College woman, at which time a 21-year-old Hughesville woman attempted to stop the man and was then slapped by the man.
Criminal trespass
MIDDLEBURG — A 16-year-old Mifflinburg boy, who was not named, was arrested for trespassing, troopers from Selinsgrove reported.
The alleged incident took place at 3:32 p.m. Aug. 25 along Kerr Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
The juvenile was cited after entering property belonging to a 75-year-old Middleburg man after being advised not to do so, it was noted.
Harassment
BEAVERTOWN — State Police at Selinsgrove responded to a domestic dispute alleged to have occurred between 5 p.m. Aug. 22 and 1 p.m. Aug. 23 along West Market Street, Beavertown, Snyder County.
A 32-year-old Exeter man and 29-year-old Beavertown woman were charged. Both were arrested, and listed as victims. An 8-year-old boy was also victimized, troopers noted.
DUI
SUNBURY — Following a traffic stop, the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Spark was arrested for DUI, according to State Police at Stonington.
The alleged incident took place at 11:17 p.m. Aug. 10, along Bridge Avenue and Marina Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Assault
SUNBURY — Troopers from Stonington responded to a reported assault and found a 34-year-old man had allegedly been injured by an unknown person.
The victim refused to cooperate with the investigation.
The alleged incident took place at 11:12 p.m. Aug. 21 along Shikellamy Avenue, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
KULPMONT — Gregory Grove, 57, of Kulpmont, was cited following an alleged incident at 9:41 p.m. Aug. 24, along Chestnut Street, Kulpmont, Northumberland County.
Grove allegedly harassed a 50-year-old Kulpmont woman.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
SHAMOKIN — Troopers from Stonington reported a 2011 Toyocar container trailer belonging to Paul Leasure, 65, of Shamokin, was stolen.
The alleged incident took place at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at 586 Hollow Road, Shamokin Township.
3-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN — Two sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash reported at 2:03 p.m. Aug. 25 along Route 61, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Stonington reported a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Andrew D. Rauch, 27, of Selinsgrove, attempted a left turn onto Route 61 when it was struck by a northbound 2016 Mazda CX5 driven by Tatiana S. Shoup, 23, of Ranshaw, and then struck a 2006 Cadillac CtS driven by Megan E. Grinaway, 22, of Shamokin. Troopers said Shoup and a pasenger in her vehicle, a 1-year-old girl, were transported by ambulance to Geisinger-Shamokin with suspected minor injuries.
Rauch will reportedly be cited with vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN — A 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by Chloe A. Dengler, 18, of Trevorton, crashed along Irish Valley Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County, troopers from Stonington reported.
The crash occurred at 12:41 a.m. Aug. 17, police noted. The Toyota was traveling east when it failed to take a right curve, went into the westbound lane, left the roadway, struck a rock foundation, and spun counterclockwise, police noted. Dengler was belted and no injuries were noted.
Bad check
LEWISBURG — Jonathon Cataldi, 35, of Lewisburg, allegedly issued a bad check in the amount of $5,797.48 to APR Supply Co., troopers from Selinsgrove reported.
