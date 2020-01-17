Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7 p.m. Monday along Route 61, south of Dogwood Road, Shamokin Township.
A 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Sheyla Rouque, 47, of Shamokin, was traveling south when it veered right, left the roadway, struck an embankment twice and rolled onto its roof, troopers noted. Roque and her child passenger were belted and each transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for evaluation, police said.
Courthouse Marriage licenses
• Amanda Smith, 20, of Shamokin, and Mark Bingaman, 25, of Shamokin.
• Janna Geiger, 30, of Selinsgrove, and Andrew Buhl, 34, of Selinsgrove.
• Kaitlin Brown, 25, of Northumberland, and Troy Brady, 28, of Northumberland.William Morales, 32, of Sunbury, and Brittany Oshetski, 29, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Stone Fortress Residential LLC to Bradley J. Rowe and Gabrielle A. Rowe, property in Milton, $147,900.
• Seth A. Foust to Seth A. Foust, property in Delaware Township, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
• 11:59 p.m. Tuesday along North Susquehanna Trail at 11th Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers reported a 2013 Nissan Sentra driven by Alexis S. Myers, 23, of Harrisburg, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by Juan G. Serrano Fret, 25, of Sunbury. All were belted and no injuries were noted. The Nissan was reportedly disabled and Myers will be cited with carless driving, troopers added.
1-vehicle crash
• 5:57 p.m. Monday along Gameland Road, Adams Township.
A 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Shannon M. Benfer, 42, of Beaver Springs, was traveling north when a mechanical problem sent the vehicle off the road and into an embankment, troopers noted. The vehicle overturned onto its left side. Benfer was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:46 p.m. Sunday along West Specht Street, west of Timber Lane, McClure.
An eastbound 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by Timothy S. Hook, 19, of McClure, was driving at an unsafe speed when it skidded sideways off the south shoulder and rolled onto its roof, troopers reported. Hook was belted and was not injured. Disabling damage was reported to the vehicle. Hook will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:06 a.m. Monday along Troxelville Road, west of Zerbe Road, Center Township.
A 2002 Toyota Tacoma driven by Jarod W. Armstrong, 41, of Milroy, was traveling east in a right curve when it slid on ice, went out of control and struck a utility pole, police reported. Armstrong was belted and was not injured. Disabling damage was reported to the vehicle.
1-vehicle crash
• 11:14 p.m. Monday along North Susquehanna Trail at Mill Road, Monroe Township.
A 2015 Ford Fusion driven by Jennifer L. Lehman, 35, of Sunbury, was traveling south when it struck a curb after moving to avoid a vehicle which crossed into her lane, troopers reported. Lehman was belted and was not injured.
Rape
• Beween Oct. 1-31, 2018 in Monroe Township.
Troopers are investigating a reported sexual assault between two juveniles, one age 15.
Indecent assault
• Between Aug. 17 and Oct. 29 along Stage Road, Spring Township.
Troopers investigated multiple allegations of indecent assault made by a juvenile and found no signs of sexual abuse.
False reports to law enforcement
• 9:53 a.m. Aug. 4 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers responded to a reported erratic driver, at which time it was discovered an individual at the scene provided false information to hinder an investigation. Charges are pending.
Criminal trespass
• Noon Sunday along West Oak Avenue, Middleburg.
An unnamed suspect allegedly entered the residence of Paul Bell, 44, of Middleburg, without permission. Bell declined prosecution.
Criminal mischief
• 7:10 p.m. Dec. 4 at Snyder County Prison, 600 Old Colony Road, Penn Township.
Unnamed suspects allegedly broke a garbage can and began flooding their cells. An investigation is ongoing. Value of the garbage can was listed at $15.
Criminal mischief
• 1:25 p.m. Nov. 20 along Route 522 and Zechman Drive, Penn Township.
Troopers said someone struck the left mirror of a vehicle belonging to Ultimate Home Services, of Worthington, Ohio, which caused damage. An arrangement between parties was noted and prosecution was waived.
Theft
• Between 8:01 p.m. Dec. 26 and 5:54 a.m. Dec. 27 along Ridge Road, West Beaver Township.
The debit card of a 39-year-old Beaver Springs man was intercepted in the mail, troopers reported. A 35-year-old McClure man was charged for allegedly activating the card for $1,200.
Retail theft
• 7:56 a.m. Dec. 20 at Target, 501 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Sarah Karcher, 38, of Bloomsburg, allegedly concealed a video game controller valued at $64.99 and left the store without paying.
Retail theft
• 1:09 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
An unnamed male and female allegedly failed to pay for merchandise. An investigation is ongoing.
Bad checks
• 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at Companion Animal Hospital, 335 Route 35, Penn Township.
Wendy Ortiz, 43, of Shamokin, allegedly issued a bad check and was charged after failing to make good on payment.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI/possession
• 1:48 a.m. Dec. 1 along Route 22 and Red Barn Road, Wolf Township.
A 2000 Nissan Maxima was stopped for alleged violations when Steven Sanso, 36, of Williamsport, was found to be driving while under the influence of a controlled substance. Drugs and paraphernalia were discovered in the vehicle, troopers noted. Melissa Smith, 34, of Williamsport, was charged with misdemeanor drug charges, troopers added.
DUI
• 1:41 a.m. Nov. 24 along Chestnut and Green streets, Muncy.
A 2014 Toyota Rav4 driven by a 54-year-old Muncy woman, who was not named, was stopped for several alleged traffic violations. The woman was determined to be under the influence and was arrested, troopers noted.
DUI
• 8:04 p.m. Monday along Hadley and Maynard streets, Williamsport.
A Honda driven by a 19-year-old Williamsport man, who was not named, was stopped for alleged equipment violations. The driver was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and submitted to a legal blood draw, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:24 p.m. Jan. 10 along Clarkstown Road, south of Buckhill Road, Wolf Township.
A 2005 Ford Escape driven by Tyler J. Carpenter, 25, of Muncy, left its lane of travel while taking a left curve, went into the oncoming lane and southern shoulder, then struck a utility pole and spun, troopers reported. Carpenter was no injured. The vehicle was reportedly disabled.
Vehicle into wire
• 4:35 p.m. Monday along Heshbon Road, west of Liberty Creek, Loyalsock Township.
A 2017 Mack truck was traveling south when it caught a low-hanging wire, troopers reported. The driver, who was not named, pulled over and called emergency responders. The vehicle was freed and able to be driven away, it was noted.
Hit and run
• 3:09 p.m. Dec. 23 along Cemetery Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matthew R. Miller, 28, of Williamsport, turned right onto Cemetery Road and struck a legally parked 2012 Volkswagen Passat, then continued west, troopers noted.
Endangering welfare of a child
• 11:04 p.m. Dec. 30 at 5100 Route 15, Clinton Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash involving a 2000 Dodge Neon. The driver, Tara Martin, 35, of Williamsport, allegedly fled the scene with two juveniles, ages 9 and 0. The following day, Martin was located at her resident and taken into custody on felony endangering charges, police noted. The 9-year-old had sustained an injury and was treated and released, police added. Martin was arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $50,000.
Theft
• 5:55 p.m. Jan. 7 along Sycamore Road, Loyalsock Township.
Four Oxycodone pills valued at $20 were reported stolen. An investigation is ongoing.
