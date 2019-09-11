Union County
President Judge Michael Hudock Pleas
• Daniel M. Culp II, 32, of Millmont, entered a no contest plea to first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3, a misdemeanor.
• Jesse L. Davis, 21, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Angela Rider, 23, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children, parent, guardian or other commits offense. A felony count of endangering the welfare of children, parent, guardian or other commits offense was dismissed.
Sentences
• Nakita O. Bastian, 26, of Middleburg, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor theft by deception false impression. Felony counts of forgery alter writing and forgery utters forged writing were dismissed.
• Nicholas M. Cashdollar, 23, of Shippenville, received six to 24 months confinement and 24 months probation for a guilty plea to robbery inflict threat of immediate bodily injury, a felony. Separate felony counts of burglary overnight accommodations, robbery take property from other with force, criminal trespass and related conspiracy counts were dismissed.
• Dennis G. Maisey, 34, of Nescopeck, received one year confinement for a guilty plea to access device issued to another who did not authorize use, a felony.
• Mary E. Martini, 60, of Watsontown, received two years probation for a guilty plea to felony misdemeanor retail theft under ring. Six other felony counts of retail theft under ring were dismissed.
• Leif M. McGeehan, 25, of Lewisburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to def tres actual communication and one year probation for a guilty plea to stalking repeated commission to cause fear. Criminal trespass and burglary felonies were dismissed.
• Tanya M. Milheim, 36, of Swengel, received five years Intermediate Punishment Program (IPP) for a guilty plea to second offense DUI highest rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
• Curt R. Savidge, 46, of Montgomery, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Bryce Shiffer, 22, of Lewisburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kevin J. Smith, 40, of Montandon, received six months IPP for a guilty plea to first offense DUI high rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
• Shawn R. Snyder, 47, of Millmont, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment, a misdemeanor.
• Logan D. Storer, 19, of Winfield, received one year probation for a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He also received three years of probation for guilty pleas to each of three misdemeanor counts of open lewdness.
• Chelsea Troutman, 25, of Kulpmont, received five years probation for a guilty plea to felony retail theft take merchandise.
• Tiffany L. Wade, 32, of New Columbia, received one year probation for a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carmelo N. Martinez, 58, of Milton, received nine to 24 months confinement and two years probation for a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 7:15 p.m. Aug. 16 along Route 522 and H and S Drive, Penn Township.
Troopers conducted a welfare check and discovered William Longenberger, 25, of Middleburg, had parked his 2006 Chevrolet Impala partially on the roadway, it was noted. Longenberger was allegedly DUI. Charges of DUI and careless driving were filed, police said.
1-vehicle crash
• 3:38 a.m. Sept. 4 along Heister Valley Road, west of Route 104, West Perry Township.
A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Corey J. Mark, 32, of Laurel, Del., was traveling east when it left the roadway tothe right, struck a utility pole and overturned onto its side, troopers reported. Mark was belted and was transported by EMS to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police said.
Disorderly conduct
• 8:18 p.m. Aug. 11 along Victory Lane, Monroe Township.
Troopers responded to an active domestic and determined a verbal argument had occurred. Further investigation revealed a subject, who was not named, misrepresented the incident and created a hazard by provoking an emergency response. The subject was cited. Troopers were assisted by Selinsgrove police.
Keys found
• 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of the state school, Route 522, Penn Township.
Several keys were found. Contact police at 570-374-8145 with information.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 2:20 a.m. Aug. 9 at 2173 Gap Road, Washington Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic dispute. Edward Richard, 31, of Allenwood, allegedly returned to the scene and was determined to have operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He was cited with DUI and summary traffic violations.
DUI
• 6:02 p.m. Aug. 7 at 1810 Northway Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle. An unnamed 28-year-old Trout Run man was arrested for suspicion of DUI. The vehicle in question is a 2013 Nissan Rogue.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 8:16 a.m. Tuesday along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2010 Pontiac Vibe driven by Vanessa R. Berrones, 24, of Williamsport, was pulling from the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts, failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and was struck by a 2014 Honda Odyssey driven by Kimberly D. Canelo, 41, of Williamsport, troopers reported. Berrones was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury, police said. She will be cited with drivers required to be licensed.
Hit and run
• 1:45 p.m. Aug. 8 at Sheetz, Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by an unknown person struck a dumpster, causing damage to a door, then fled toward Muncy Creek Boulevard, police noted. The vehicle was described as maroon with a newer body style. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• Between 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 and 5:20 a.m. Aug. 29 at 159 Rawle St., Fairfield Township.
Someone damaged three tires on a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer belonging to David Himmelreich, 39, of Montoursville, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Drug paraphernalia
• 12:24 p.m. Aug. 30 at Weis, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said an individual was discovered laying on the bathroom floor at Weis. The male was approached by store personnel and fled the store. A syringe containing a liquid was found on the floor, troopers said.
Theft of a motor vehicle
• 2:30 a.m. Monday at 13902 Route 287, Cogan House Township.
A 14-year-old Trout Run girl allegedly stole a 2002 Nissan Altima belonging to Abbie Bergstrom, 18, of Trout Run. Troopers later found the the girl and the vehicle was recovered. The girl was charged with theft of motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and related traffic offenses, it was noted. All charges were filed in juvenile court.
Burglary
• 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 4 along Salem Schoolhouse Road, Jordan Township.
Suspects possibly entered the residence of a 36-year-old Unityville woman through an unlocked window. Nothing was taken. The woman reporte seeing two to four people on her property before they ran into the woods. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• 1:17 p.m. Sept. 3 along Cemetery Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said someone borrowed the lawn mower of a 47-year-old Williamsport man then sold the mower without permission. The mower in question is a black Yard Machine valued at $300. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
• 3:39 to 4:10 p.m. at Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Three juveniles, ages 13, 11 and 12 and an unnamed Williamsport male, allegedly entered the store and removed multiple items. The males are from Philadelphia and Williamsport.
