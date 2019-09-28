DANVILLE — State Police at Milton have charged a 33-year-old St. Louis, Mo., man with homicide and a 25-year-old St. Louis woman with hindering apprehension after finding a male dead this week in a hotel room near Danville.
David Earle Downing, of St. Louis, was charged with criminal homicide, hindering apprehension and carrying a firearm without a license and jailed without bail in Montour County. Miqueal La Myra Brown, 25, of St. Louis, was charged with two counts of hindering apprehension and false reports to law enforcement and jailed in Columbia County in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Troopers reported finding the deceased male at the Super 8, 35 Sheraton Road, Valley Township, Montour County, just off I-80 and Route 54, near Danville.
Troopers said sometime between Monday and Tuesday, Downing shot the male following an argument inside the hotel room. Downing allegedly fled the scene and stashed the pistol in the glovebox of the vehicle of Brown as she drove away.
Troopers were on scene during the day Thursday investigating.
