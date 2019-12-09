KREAMER — An 18-year-old Middleburg man and another driver were hit with racing charges by state police after one of the vehicle crashed and overturned Friday night in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.

Troopers from Selinsgrove reported the crash occurred at 8:03 p.m. Friday along Church Road, east of Smalsh Barrick Road.

A 2005 Hyunda Elantra driven by Robert W. Petty, 18, of Middleburg, was traveling west when it went off the right side of the roadway, struck a property border and overturned. Through interviews, troopers discovered Petty had been involved in a race with another vehicle prior to the crash.

Petty was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury.

He will be charged with racing on roadways, careless driving, drivers required to be licensed, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, failure to utilize safety belt system and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

The other driver alleged to be involved, who was not named, was cited with racing on roadways.