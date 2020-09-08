District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Possession with intent to deliver
PENNS CREEK — Tinisha Renee Williams, 31, of 2540 Wildwood Road, Mifflnburg, was charged by State Police at Milton following an alleged incident Aug. 18 at her residence in Limestone Township.
Williams was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after she was allegedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia by state parole. Needles and multiple bags of drugs were allegedly discovered.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
DUI
MIFFLINBURG — Scott Lee Dyer, 31, of 112 Center St., Middleburg, was charged by State Police at Milton with DUI (2 counts), careless driving, restriction on alcoholic beverages, driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving vehicle at safe speed after troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash.
Troopers said Dyer was driving a vehicle west when it went off the road and struck multiple trees. Dyer was ejected and flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. A search warrant allegedly showed his blood alcohol content was .202 percent. Troopers added that the vehicle smelled of alcohol and multiple cans of beer were found inside the vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
DUI
FOREST HILL — Ryan Edward Conrad, 43, of 800 Lohr Road, Mifflinburg, was charged with DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving following a traffic stop by State Police at Milton.
Troopers said an odor of alcohol was detected and signs of impairment were noted. Conrad allegedly refused chemical testing.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
DUI
NEW COLUMBIA — A New Jersey man was charged with DUI and possession counts following a traffic stop for an alleged lighting violation, state police in Milton reported.
Tony D. Rainey, 27, of 190 Seymour Ave., Newark, N.J., was charged with DUI (two counts), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and general lighting requirements. Troopers said an odor of marijuana was detected and marijuana was found in Rainey’s pocket. Later tests showed his blood was positive for marijuana.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Preliminary hearings
• Gerald Allen Sakers, 48, of Middleburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, speeding and careless driving.
• Justin Edward Knapp, 34, of Glen Lyon, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana and summary counts of driving an unregistered vehicle and speeding.
• Joseph Jacob Keister, 54, of 128 Sportsman Club Road, Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of DUI and a summary count of careless driving.
• David John Kiss, 58, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and summary counts of pass when prohibited, disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
• Naim Dylan Fluke, 26, of Milton, is headed to Union County Court after a misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary count of harassment were held for court during a preliminary hearing.
• Stacey Lynne Rivera, 47, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of receiving stolen property, access device issued to another who did not authorize use and identity theft.
• Andrew Richard McGill, 27, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and summary counts of disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
• Donuae Montrese Kellam, 34, of Williamsport, is headed to court after charges were held for court. Charges held included misdemeanor counts of DUI (three counts), false identification to law enforcement officer and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, disregard traffic lane, driver over divider, improper exit/enter limited access highway and careless driving.
• Zachary Daniel Beiler, 18, of Mifflinburg, had a charge of criminal mischief moved to non-traffic.
• Kathleen Rose Bailey, 40, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and summary counts of failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane, vehicle turning left, careless driving and reckless driving.
Unsworn falsification to authorities
MIFFLINBURG — Jennifer Annette Blake, 57, of 100 Stoney Creek Lane, Lot 30, Mifflinburg, was charged by State Police at Milton stemming from allegations she attempted to purchase a firearm and falsified her application, which was ultimately denied.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Possession of a small amount of marijuana
NEW COLUMBIA — A Berwick man was cited after troopers responded to a domestic call.
State Police at Milton charged Jacob James Hoagland, 18, of 111 N. Orchard St., Berwick, with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from an alleged incident at 4 p.m. Aug. 9 at 510 White Deer Pike, White Deer Township.
Hoagland allegedly had a vape containing marijuana and a small amount of marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
