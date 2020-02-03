Union County
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Aslanbek T. Khabalov, 41, of Buffalo Grove., Ill., was guilty of summary operating or permitting operation with unsafe equipment.
• Jonathan L. Clark, 37, of Montandon, was guilty of summary notice of violation, required corrections.
• Erin H. Jennings, 49, of Stormville, N.Y., was guilty of exceed maximum speed limit established by 5 mph.
• Ashley C. Deegan, 33, of Lewisburg, was guilty of summary harassment, subject other to physical contact.
• Wilson Andujar, 24, of Middleburg, was guilty of passing when prohibited.
• Ceaira N. Jennings, 32, of Baltimore, Md., was guilty of requirement for commercial drivers license, been issued license.
Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, April 27, in Union County Court.
• Kevin E. Reed, 49, of Lewisburg, waived misdemeanor allegations of receiving stolen property and retail theft take merchandise to court.
• Ernest Linton, 60, of Franklintown, waived misdemeanor allegations of marijuana small amount for personal use and user or possession of drug paraphernalia to court.
• Jeffrey Merchant, no date of birth given, of Lewisburg, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. Summary allegations of careless driving, reckless driving, vehicle turning left and obedience to traffic control signals were also waived.
• Amy J. Westley, 28, of Lewisburg, waived a felony allegation of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver to court. Misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, parent, guardian or other commits offense, marijuana small amount for personal use intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registred to court and a summary allegation of failure to stop at a red signal were also waived.
• Dante A. Taylor, 23, of Lewisburg, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI controlled substance metabolite and DUI controlled Schedule 1 to court. Misdemeanor counts of tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and marijuana small amount for personal use and summary allegations were also waived.
Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington PFA violation
• 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 1011 Penn St., Sunbury.
Kristie Ann Kopta, 33, of 1011 Penn St., Sunbury, allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order, which originated in Erie County, troopers noted. Kopta was jailed in Northumberland County.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Eric T. Rumberger and Tracy L. Rumberger to Lisa Yablonski and Randy Yablonski, property in Coal Township, $2,500.
• Susan E. Cole to Susan E. Cole and Alana Cole, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Daniel Ficca and Phyllis A. Ficca to Maria Kerris, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Martin P. Beninsky and Tammy S. Beninsky to Martin M. Beninsky, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Vera A. Bonshock to Floyd D. Blethen, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Martha Sue Molly and Marthasue Molly to Stephen F. Moll trustee, Shannon Faye Moll trustee and Moll Irrevocable Trust, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• William S. Auman to Jacob L. Snyder Jr., property in Shamokin Township, $32,500.
• Jonathan W. Brown to Reuben K. King and Linda K. King, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $424,000.
• Black Sun Capital LLC to Jason Burkholder, properties in Mount Carmel, Mount Carmel Township and Shamokin, $27,000.
• Lee K. Waugh to Stephanie L. Mull, property in Coal Township, $1.
• LBS Properties LLC to Daniel Shingara Enterprises Inc., property in Shamokin Township, $150,000.
• Daniel R. Rossi by agent and Lisa Ann Lanciano agent to Budget Boo Inc., property in Mount Carmel Township, $3,500.
• Elizabeth A. Butkie estate and Stephen D. Butkie individually and executor to Stephen D. Butkie, property in Coal Township, 41.
• Bruce E. Facer Sr. and Sandra C. Facer to Edward J. Mikulski, property in Mount Carmel, $2,500.
• Bernadine J. Petruskevich estate and Francis J. Petruskevich administrator to Krystle Mottershead and Johnathon Steckley, property in Mount Carmel, $2,500.
• Michael R. Kissinger and Lori Kissinger to Lori Kissinger, property in Lower Augusta Township, 41.
• Jaime M. Singzon and Elizabeth A. Singzon to frank Calamari, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• Emily Homanick and Emily Kleman to Luis Garciz, property in Mount Carmel, $7,000.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
• 11:10 a.m. Jan. 20 along Vanvoorheis Avenue and West Market Street, Beavertown.
Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in which the driver, Dylan Fogarty, 22, of Selinsgrove, attempted to leave the scene, troopers noted. Fogarty was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and signs of impairment were noted. Charges of DUI and summary offenses were filed.
DUI
• 9:58 p.m. Jan. 14 along Park Road and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A 2007 Pontiac G5 was stopped for moving violations, troopers reported, when the driver, a 34-year-old Port Trevorton man, was found to be under the influence of drugs. Charges are pending toxicology tests, police noted.
Drug possession
• 1:59 a.m. Jan. 3 along North Susquehanna Trail and Stetler Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers stopped a 2013 Fiat For alleged violations when the driver, Kenneth Heileg, 25, of Sunbury, allegedly provided false identification and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A search allegedly revealed controlled substances. Charges were filed.
Retail theft
• 3:36 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Kristin Smith, 30, of Sunbury, allegedly stole women’s bikini briefs valued at $5, Hefty 33-gallon trash bags valued at $12.14, deodorant valued at $9.96, women’s hipster briefs valued at $5, razor blades valued at $17.94, scissors valued at $9.97, infant cough syrup valued at $13.96, infant Motrin valued at $16.96, hair color valued at $6.97, banana fish valued at $24.96, yarn valued at $6.88, women’s pullover valued at $9.96, a print T valued at $3.88, Hane’s underwear valued at $8.44, female carts valued at $15.97 and various household goods valued at $15.31.
Retail theft
• 9:49 p.m. Friday at Kohl’s, Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township.
Mercedes Holmes, 28, of Philadelphia, allegedly stole merchandise, including women’s jeans valued at $50 and a women’s outerwear coat valued at $42 and was taken into custody on scene. She was arraigned and jailed in Snyder County.
Theft
• Between noon Jan. 24 and noon Tuesday at 3654 Grubbs Church Road, Perry Township.
Several checks belonging to the business checking account of Kenneth Shrawder, 46, of Mount Pleasant Mills, were stolen, taken to banks in the Harrisburg area and transferred for cash, troopers reported. The amount stolen was listed at $2,790.43. Troopers are investigating.
Activity report • January.
Total incidents, 6-1, criminal offenses reported, 140; criminal offenses founded, 132; criminal offenses cleared, 86; criminal arrests, 75; crashes, 59; hit-and-run crashes, 6; injured, 13; DUI arrests, 10; DUI-related crashes, 3; traffic citations, 327; warnings, 148.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:07 p.m. Thursday along Buckhill Road, Wolf Township.
A 2003 Ford Escape driven by Tyler J. Houseknecht, 19, of Picture Rocks, was traveling west when it went out of control and struck a tree, troopers said. A passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with unspecified injuries. A second passenger, a 13-year-old boy, and the driver, were evaluated at the scene and cleared, trooper said.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:28 a.m. Jan. 20 along Harriman Road at Fairview Road, Franklin Township.
A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jean A. Bogart, 73, of Unityville, was traveling west when it went through the intersection, onto a lawn at 633 Harriman Road, overturned into a ditch and creek and came to rest on its roof. Bogart and a 5-year-old passenger were belted and no injuries were reported.
Endangering welfare of a child
• Between 9 and 11:45 a.m. Thursday along Odell Road, Fairfield Township.
Troopers responded to an overdose and determined a 30-year-old Muncy woman, who was not named, overdosed by snorting heroin while her 3-year-old daughter was in the residence. Charges are pending, troopers said.
