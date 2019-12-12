Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants with hearings held or waived for court are scheduled for formal arraignment Jan. 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Colton Merrill Showers, 23, of New Columbia, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two) and summary counts of careless driving and disregard traffic lane.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 9:16 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 10 block of East Fourth Street, Watsontown.
Dustin Heddings, 29, of 2240 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), habitual offenders, driving while suspended or revoked, drivers required to be licensed and registration and certificate of title required. After being stopped when police noticed an expired registration, Heddings allegedly exhibited signs of impairment. His blood allegedly tested positive for THC. Police said Heddings has had five DUI convictions over the past 10 years and his licenses is suspended through 2036. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18.
Terroristic threats
• Between 7 p.m. July 6 and 8 p.m. July 7 at Center Town Apartments, 22 Race St., Milton.
Steven Hess, 46, of 1011 Hepburn St., Milton, has been charged with terroristic threats, prohibited offensive weapons and possessing instruments of crime. Police said Hess threatened a victim with brass knuckles. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 8.
Criminal mischief
• 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at 305 James St., Milton.
Michael Plotts, 35, of 31 Woodside Drive, Milton, has been charged with criminal mischief. Police said Plotts used a bat to damage a motorcycle. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 8.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Sherri L. Varano, Sherri L. Wydra and Robert Wydra to Marion C. Walt, property in Shamokin, $34,000.
• Donna Sewalk estate and Linsey Ciccocioppo executrix to Matthew S. McGarva, property in Coal Township, $82,000.
• Frank J. Ferrari and Suzanne J. Ferrari to Barry L. Winn, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Clarence J. Kopp estate, Jeanne Shelliman administrator and George S. Kopp administrator to Monica A. Lunn, property in Coal Township, $4,000.
• Shirley E. Grow estate and Cheryl Ann Sheriff executrix to Cheryl Ann Sheriff, Roxanne E. Murdock and Wayne E. Grow Jr, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Karen S. Stahl, Karen S. Fisher and Dean L. Fisher to Roy L. Beck IV and Megan Beck, property in Northumberland, $1.
State Police At Stonington Sexual abuse of children
• Between 12:01 a.m. June 1 and 5:10 p.m. Dec. 3 in Upper Augusta Township.
Nicholas Mueller, 20, has been charged after troopers said he made and disseminated film of a 17-year-old Sunbury girl performing a sexual act. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 1:01 p.m. Dec. 8 at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township.
Troopers said a 21-year-old woman from Philadelphia kissed a 23-year-old inmate and in the process passed a black object to the inmate’s mouth, which the inmate then swallowed. An investigation is ongoing.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 8:25 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 5900 block of New Berlin Highway, Jackson Township.
A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado slid off a snowy roadway, troopers reported. Zachary Grove, 28, of New Berlin, was arrested for DUI after troopers said he was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Assault
• Noon Nov. 29 along Snyder Avenue, Spring Township.
Troopers said a 32-year-old Beaver Springs woman intentionally drove her vehicle in the direction of a 17-year-old Middleburg boy. Both were arrested. An investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:43 a.m. Tuesday along Northway Road, south of McConnell Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a 2010 Ford F150 XLT driven by Tracy W. Gross, 44, of Williamsport, was traveling north when it rearended a 2004 Acura driven by Elwood B. Hauke, 59, of Williamsport. Both drivers were belted. Hauke was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. Gross will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:12 p.m. Nov. 27 along Grey Fox Drive, Fairfield Township.
According to troopers, a 2015 Kia Soul driven by Jason A. Howard, 39, of Millmont, was leaving the parking lot when it was clipped by the trailer towed by a 2014 Freightliner driven by Chris M. Campbell, 48, of Selinsgrove. Both drivers were belted. Howard was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, with a possible injury, it was noted. Howard will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:31 p.m. Dec. 1 along Route 15 northbound, south of Four Mile Road, Lewis Township.
A 2019 Dodge Charger driven by Isaac J. Eshun, 30, of Plattsburgh, N.Y., was traveling north when it went out of control, off the roadway and struck an embankment, troopers noted. Eshun and his two passengers, ages 25 and 23, of Bronx, N.Y. and Plattsburgh, were not injured.
Hit and run
• 5:54 p.m. Monday along I-180 west, prior to the exit 10 ramp, Muncy Creek Township.
The driver of a 2019 Freightliner reported she felt a minor impact then saw a white compact SUV with a black mark on the rear passenger door pass her vehicle heading west, troopers said.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 8:28 p.m. Nov. 30 along Route 14, north of Abbott Hollow Road, McIntyre Township.
A southbound 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by Cassandra L. Buck, 26, of Roaring Branch, struck a deer in the roadway, troopers said. Buck was belted and was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.