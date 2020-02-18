Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentence
• Thomas D. Brokenshire, 50, of Northumberland, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor possession, sale or use of display documents and no further penalty for a guilty plea to driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked.
State Police At Milton Forgery
• Between Jan. 6 and Feb. 5 at 6654 Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township.
Troopers said someone forged four checks totaling $10,200.48. Troopers said an investigation involves victims, Rippon Associates, of Mifflinburg, Thomas Rippon, 73, of Mifflinburg, and Adrian Fortescue, 19, of Lock Haven, in an attempt to ascertain the identity of the suspects.
Bad checks
• 4:04 p.m. Feb. 10 at DJ Choices, 28 Silvermoon Lane, Kelly Township.
Someone issued three bad checks in the amount of $575, troopers reported.
Drug possession
• 9:05 a.m. Saturday along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 207, White Deer Township.
Troopers said a 2018 Toyota Rav4 was stopped for speeding, at which time an odor of marijuana was detected. A search allegedly revealed a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. Jaki Spicer, 20, of Flint, Mich., was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, troopers noted.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Thomas E. Greeney, Bonnie J. Greeney to Jeffrey S. Wenrich, Tharifah Wenrich, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Ashlee Osbourne, Ashlee Abrougui, Haykel Abrougui to Vickie Shipton, property in Lewis Township, $175,000.
• JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. by attorney, Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC Attorney to Stone Fortress Residential LLC, property in Buffalo Township, $64,000.
• Michael A. Nephew executor, Mary A. Nephew estate to Patricia Berger, Tracey L. Rehm trustee, Berger irrevocable residential and income trust, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Karen Hartman executor, Craig A. Vanhorn estate to Steven Vanhorn, Karen Hartman, property in New Berlin, $1.
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L . Gutelius to Ryan Smith, Lynley Smith, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Richard D. O’Neill Jr., Debra Diane O’Neill to Frake Asset Management LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $118,750.
• Gregg Township to White Deer Run LLC, improvements guarantee, property in Gregg Township, no cash consideration given.
• Willard F. Bieber Jr., Colleen M. Bieber to Willard F. Bieber Jr., property in Union Township, $1.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Hit and run
• 1:10 p.m. Feb. 11 along Route 405 at Route 147, West Chillisquaque Township.
A 2012 Mazda 6 driven by Reggie A. Rudolph, 22, of Sunbury, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2018 Toyota Rav4 driven by Roger A. Walter, 70, of Mifflinburg, which had stopped at a stop sign, troopers said. The Mazda then fled the scene, southbound on Route 147. Troopers said Rudolph will be charged with duty to give information and render aid. No injuries were noted.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Theft from building
• 4:07 p.m. Jan. 26 at 37 Valley West Road, Valley Township.
Troopers said Siobhan Amerman, 40, of Shamokin, and James Strickland, 30, of New Cumberland, failed to pay for their hotel room and were discovered to have six grams of crystal methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia. The hotel bill was $695.01, troopers noted.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
• 5:28 p.m. Friday along Route 104 at Troup Valley Road, Perry Township.
A 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Lance A. Chubb, 53, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2014 Chevrolet Express driven by John R. Willow, 75, of Liverpool, police reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Chubb will be cited with following too closely.
PFA violation
• 1:29 p.m. Saturday along Zion Road, Center Township.
Troopers are investigating a protection-from-abuse order violation, it was noted.
Theft by deception
• Between 6:42 and 7:03 p.m. Feb. 9 at 174 Nina Drive, Monroe Township.
Someone allegedly passed two counterfeit $100 bills at Moe’s Southwest Grill, then left in a white vehicle, possibly a Nissan Sentra, troopers reported.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 3:06 a.m. Wednesday along Second and Maynard streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2018 Kia Optima driven by a white woman for alleged violations, it was noted. An investigation determined she was under the influence of alcohol and troopers said charges are pending toxicology reports.
2-vehicle crash
• 12:55 p.m. Monday along Route 220, east of Highland Lake Road, Shrewsbury Township.
A 2018 Chateau and Chateau was traveling south when ice fell from the vehicle and struck a 2017 Subaru Outback, troopers reported. No injuries were reported. The driver of the Chateau was issued a warning for snow and ice dislodged or falling from moving vehicle.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 3:05 p.m. Saturday along Route 184, east of Pine Lane, Cogan House Township.
A 2001 Ford Mustang driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Jersey Shore boy overcompensated in a curve, went off the roadway and struck a tree, troopers reported. The driver and passenger, Colleen L. Mattison, 21, of Arnot, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with unspecified injuries. The driver will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 3:27 p.m. Sunday along Route 973 eastbound, west of Yeagle Road, Eldred Township.
A 2005 Ford F350 driven by Curtis W. Twigg, 35, of Trout Run, was traveling east when it swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, went off the roadway and out of control, struck an embankment, overturned and landed on its tires, troopers said. Twigg and passenger Curtis Twigg Jr., 35, of Trout Run, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected injuries. Both were belted. The driver will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:43 a.m. Monday along Route 15, west of Skyline Drive, Armstrong Township.
A 1998 Mazda B2500 driven by Mark A. Butters, 55, of South Williamsport, was returning to the right lane after passing vehicles, troopers noted, when it lost traction in frosty conditions. The vehicle began to rotate clockwise, went across the left lane, struck a concrete barrier, went across both lanes of travel and struck a tree, troopers said. Butters was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 2:41 p.m. Sunday along Route 405 at May’s Drive In, Muncy Creek Township.
A northbound 2009 Ford Explorer driven by Krek T. Heckel, 22, of Hughesville, attempted to stop before hitting another vehicle, troopers noted, when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. Heckel was belted and was not injured, however the vehicle was disabled, police said. Heckel will be cited with following too closely.
Vehicle into ditch
• 3:39 p.m. Sunday along Warrensville Road, south of Walters Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Travis S. Draper, 37, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it a condition caused him to lose control of the vehicle, travel across the lane and into a ditch, troopers reported. Troopers said an investigation is ongoing and DUI is suspected. Charges are pending lab results.
Harassment
• 1:04 p.m. Saturday at 1106 Middle Road, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said Robert Koslap, 42, of Muncy, and Troy Kemmerer, 53, of Montoursville, engaged in verbal contact which served no legitimate purpose. Both were cited.
Harassment
• 2:45 p.m. Sunday along Nichols Run Road, Watson Township
Troopers responded to a domestic and determined two juveniles — a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, both of Jersey Shore — had engaged in an altercation.
Harassment
• 5:56 p.m. Friday along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to an alleged harassment, during which two parties engaged in a verbal argument. One suspect fled on foot. A victim was listed as a 35-year-old Williamsport woman.
Drug possession
• 1:13 p.m. Sunday at East Third Street and Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged incident of drug possession.
Drug possession
• 12:43 a.m. Thursday along Route 220 and Auchmuty Road, Muncy Township.
Troopers stopped to assist a motorist and discovered a 25-year-old white man was suspected of driving while under the influence, it was noted. Drug possession was also suspected, police noted. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
