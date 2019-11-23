Northumberland County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 1:02 a.m. Oct. 29 at Susquehanna Trail and Zarr Road, Delaware Township.
Troopers said driving under the influence charges will be filed against Kevin Trent, 44, of Turbotville. During a traffic stop, he allegedly exhibited signs of impairment.
Theft
• Between 4:30 and 8 a.m. Nov. 10 at American Truck Plaza, 1416 N. Ridge Road, Turbot Township.
Troopers said Ronald O’Grady, 30, of Milton, removed $500 from a drawer behind the customer service counter.
Theft
• 5:23 p.m. Nov. 15 along Satellite Drive, West Chillisquaque Township.
An unidentified 84-year-old Milton man reported a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Aggravated assault
• 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at 302 N. Third St., Mifflinburg.
Anthony Lynn Williams Jr., 28, of 302 N. Third St., Mifflinburg, was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and harassment. Mifflinburg police charged Williams based on allegations he grabbed a woman by the neck, punched her, which caused her to fall to the floor and hit her head, then threw items at her. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
DUI/endangering
• 10:23 p.m. Nov. 4 at 309 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
Devin Amanda Feigles, 36, of 309 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, was charged by Mifflinburg police with DUI (two counts), endangering welfare of children, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, driving without a license and unauthorized transfer or use of registration. Police said they arrived at the home due to a report of three children unattended in the home. Police reported that three children were asleep in the home while Feigles was at a bar. When Feigles returned to the home, police said she showed signs of impairment and later tests showed her blood alcohol content to be .157 percent.
DUI
• 3:01 a.m. Oct. 13 in Hartleton.
Anthony Broch Irvine, 33, of Millmont, was charged by State Police At Milton with DUI (two counts), drivers required to be licensed, no-passing zones, driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving. A state trooper reported seeing a vehicle pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. Following a traffic stop, the trooper reported smelling alcohol. Later tests showed Irvine’s blood alcohol content was .182 percent, it was noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Corruption of minors
• Between Jan. 1 and March 1 at 363 Century Village, Buffalo Township.
Amy Linder, 23, and Brandon Davis Sr., 25, both of 363 Century Village, Lewisburg, were charged with corruption of minors stemming from allegations the two supplied and smoked marijuana with juveniles. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Neglect of animals
• 5:34 p.m. Oct. 15 at 17837 New Berlin Mountain Road, Lewisburg.
Merle S. Hoover, 32, of 17837 New Berlin Mountain Road, Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of neglect of animal. Troopers said Hoover owned a horse which was allegedly neglected and appeared thin and ill. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
• Aug. 30, 2018 and Feb. 25, at 2555 Grand Valley Road, West Buffalo Township.
Jadrick Daniel Haines, 27, of 2555 Grand Valley Road, Mifflinburg, was charged with four counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility and two counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance. State Police At Montoursville reported supervising two buys of amphetamine involving a confidential informant. Haines allegedly sold the methamphetamine to the informant after the purchase was arranged via text and phone. A preliminary hearing is schedule for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Criminal mischief
• Oct. 18 and 27 and Nov. 5 in Bald Eagle State Forest.
Thomas Sylverter Ward Jr., 44, of 1003 Violet Road, Mifflinburg, was charged by the Bureau of Forestry with criminal mischief and two counts of forestry rules and violations. A forest ranger alleged Ward vandalized the state forest by spray painting and carving trees. “Tom and Davy” and Davy N Tom Forever” was carved into trees at approximately 30 locations throughout the forest. Damages were estimated at $686.06. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
District Judge Richard Cashman, Lewisburg DUI
• 3:52 p.m. Oct. 1 along Westbranch Highway and Zeigler Road, Kelly Township.
Scott Alan Buchanan, 45, of 177 Bald Eagle Ridge, Lewisburg, was charged with DUI (two counts), accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, drivers required to be licensed, vehicle turning left, careless driving, duty to give information and render aid, immediate notice of accident to police department and occupant protection following an alleged hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles. State Police At Milton reported Buchanan was driving a vehicle that pulled in front of another vehicle, which caused a collision, then fled the scene. Buffalo Valley Regional Police later located the suspect vehicle and troopers responded and initiated a stop on the vehicle. An odor of marijuana was detected as Buchanan was taken into custody, police noted. Troopers said blood tests showed Buchanan had several substances in his blood at the time, and was charged.
DUI
• 10:12 June 22 to 10:52 a.m. June 23 at Market and South Fourth streets, Lewisburg.
Manuel DeJesus Lopez, 31, of 4181 North Chesterfield, Richmond, Va., was charged with DUI (two counts), careless driving, traffic control signals, disregard traffic lane and driving on right side of roadway. Buffalo Valley Regional Police reported a vehicle stop after the suspect vehicle nearly hit a motorcycle. Lopez allegedly showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood alcohol content to be .241 percent.
Endangering welfare of children
• 4:20 p.m. Oct. 9 at 231 N. Front St., Lewisburg.
Amanda Jean Verducci, 27, of 231 N. Front St., Lewisburg, was charged with three counts of endangering welfare of children stemming from allegations she was found unresponsive, the result of an alleged drug overdose, while three children were unsupervised in the house, court documents filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police. Police reported finding drugs and paraphernalia in the home. Verducci was treated with Narcan and transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, where she allegedly refused treatment and left on foot.
Simple assault
• 10:40 p.m. to 10:50 p.m. Nov. 13 at 301 Ikeler St., Apt. 14, Lewisburg.
Austin Lee Bowersox, 23, of 301 Ikeler St., Apt. 19, Lewisburg, was charged with simple assault, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment and disorderly conduct. Bowersox allegedly pushed a woman, causing a laceration on her thumb. During a search of Bowersox, police said he was found with a small amount of marijuana.
Burglary
• 4 a.m. Oct. 28 at 615 St. Catherine St., Lewisburg.
Robert E. Walter III, 32, of 159 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg, was charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with burglary and criminal trespass stemming from allegations he was caught on video inside the residence and entering multiple bedrooms after entering through an unlocked rear door.
Possession of a small amount of marijuana
• 8:30 p.m. Oc. 26 at Roller Mills, 517 St. Mary St., Lewisburg.
Christopher Ryan Bogus, 27, of 224 Locust St., Milton, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Buffalo Valley Regional Police filed the charges stemming from allegations Bogus was discovered with paraphernalia, multiple baggies of marijuana and cash following a search.
Retail theft
• Oct. 23 at 175 International Drive, Kelly Township.
Patricia Ann Zimmerman, 28, of 509 S. Seventh St., Shamokin, was charged by State Police At Milton with retail theft and receiving stolen property stemming from allegations she took merchandise valued at $6.99, $12.99, $5.25 and $4.75 from the GoodWill store.
State Police At Milton DUI
• 9:15 a.m. Nov. 1 along Interstate 80 eastbound, White Deer Township.
Jose Vera, 23, of Detroit, Mich., has been charged with driving under the influence and possession of drugs. Troopers said the charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop.
Drug possession
• 1:20 a.m. Oct. 26 at North Derr Drive and North Eighth Street, Lewisburg.
Ernest Linton, 60, of Franklintown, was charged after troopers allegedly found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
Drug possession
• 12:35 p.m. Nov. 9 along Route 15 southbound, White Deer Township.
After stopping a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze for traveling 78 mph in a 55 zone, troopers said Lindsey Haucke, 18, of Muncy and Eric Locke were charged. The two were allegedly found to have a small amount of marijuana, mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.
Theft
• Between 4 p.m. Nov. 12 and 7:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at 2565 Creek Road, Hartley Township.
Someone entered a cargo trailer and stole multiple construction tools, valued at more than $4,000, from Elton Martin, 43, of Mifflinburg. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
• Between 12:01 a.m. Nov. 15 and 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at 2236 State Route 44, Gregg Township.
