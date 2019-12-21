Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• Approximately 1:30 a.m. Aug. 29 along Route 15 north near Old Mill Road, Gregg Township.
Samy M. Alshammari, 36, of 2726 Grant St., Williamsport, was charged with DUI (two counts) and careless driving after being stopped for alleged heavy tint on windows. Troopers said an odor of alcohol was detected and a case of Budweiser was readily visible. Alshammari allegedly showed signs of impairment and later blood tests showed his blood alcohol content was .09 percent. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
DUI
• 12:17 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 4100 block of Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township.
Marvin Lavon Eicher, 36, of 93 Grand Valley Road, Mifflinburg, was charged with DUI (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic, careless driving and occupant protection. State Police At Milton reported a vehicle stop was initiated after a vehicle driven by Eicher was seen crossing the double-yellow lines. Eicher allegedly showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood alcohol content to be .099 percent. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Aggravated assault
• 2:29 p.m. Wednesday at 421 Green St., Mifflinburg.
Nicholas Joseph Oliveri, 22, of 421 Green St., Mifflinburg, was charged by Mifflinburg police with aggravated assault, strangulation (two counts), unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment. Oliveri allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, pushed her to the floor, pulled her hair and pushed her head and face down into a bed to the point she couldn’t breathe. Police said he also punched her back and kneed her in the stomach. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for
District Judge Richard Cashman, Lewisburg Endangering the welfare of children
• 4:18 p.m. Dec. 12 at 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
Amy Josephine Westley, 27, of 60 Timberhaven Drive, Lewisburg, was charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with endangering the welfare of children after she allegedly left a 1 year old in a car when temperatures were around freezing.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
• Noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 6 at 36 S. 20th st., East Buffalo Township.
Shawn Alan Myers, 40, of 36 S. 20th St., Lewisburg, was charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from allegations he was found in possession of nine capped syringes, two tie-off strings, a jar with residue and an empty incense package that held the alleged paraphernalia.
Montour County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 11:39 p.m. Dec. 1, 1108 Continental Blvd., Valley Township.
Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash infolving a 2007 Ford F-150XLT . Upon investigation, Brian Wright, 35, of Catawissa, was alleged to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for DUI.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 1:24 a.m. Nov. 11, Clifford Road and Grand Oak Lane, Penn Township
Troopers arrived at a 2016 KIA Optima for a welfare check. On investigation, the operator, Michael Derk, 31, of Selinsgrove, was alleged to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for DUI.
2-vehicle crash
• 5:20 a.m. Wednesday along Route 522, east of Zechman Drive, Penn Township.
A 2008 Ford Focus driven by Daniel L. Kreamer, 29, of Selinsgrove, was traveling north when it rearended a 2014 Peterbilt 384 driven by Robert L. Eckman, 61, of Selinsgrove, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Kreamer will be cited with following too closely.
Harassment
• 12:03 p.m. Thursday, address not given, West Beaver Township.
Summary charges of harass without legitimate purpose were filed against Robert Radgoski, 52, of Meshoppen, after he allegedly kept contacting a 36-year-old McClure female to inform her of his ability to predict the future.
Criminal mischief
• 1:32 a.m. Nov. 28 at Divots Bar and Restaurant, 291 Golf Course Road, Franklin Township.
Someone allegedly knocked several liquor bottles from the bar, causing them to smash on the floor. A 38-year-old woman was arrested. She allegedly threw lottery tickets on the floor, causing them to become soaked with alcohol, troopers added.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
• 3:53 p.m. Wednesday along Four Mile Drive, east of Nast Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Stefn M. McCandless, 22, of Montgomery, was traveling east when it hit a patch of ice and struck a guiderail off the right side of the roadway, troopers noted. McCandless was belted and was uninjured. He will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
1-vehicle crash
• 9:55 a.m. Dec. 13 along Mountain Road, Upper Fairfield Township.
A 2007 Ford Escape driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Montoursville boy was traveling west when it went off the right side of the roadway, into a ditch and rolled onto its side, troopers said. The boy and his passengers, Scott S. Grow, 18, of Montoursville, were belted and no injuries were reported. The driver was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
• 5:56 a.m. Nov. 22 along Route 220, south of Highland Park Road, Shrewsbury Township.
An unknown vehicle was traveling south in the right lane when it wen off the right side of the roadway in a left curve, struck a post with mailboxes on it, then went across both lanes of travel, through a yard, and fled south on Route 220, troopers noted.
Burglary
• 7 p.m. Saturday at 65 Sherwood Drive, Clinton Township.
Someone entered the home of Deena Brinson, 46, of Montgomery, stole $25 cash and left the television on, police reported. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Burglary
• 8:55 p.m. Dec. 11 at 1739 Burns Road, Mill Creek Township.
The following items were reportedly stolen from Sean Hauke, 46, of Williamsport: Kimber 1911 Pro Crimson Carry II .45 caliber, Fredericksburg, Va., 45 ACP handgun, Desert Eagle Israeli military 50-caliber handgun, NCIC operating manual and Yankee Hill Machine Co. 45-caliber silencer. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• Between Dec. 4 and 8:37 p.m. Dec. 12 along Quaker State Road, Fairfield Township.
An iPad valued at $329 was not delivered, however it was reportedly shipped, police noted.
Theft
• Between Dec. 11 and 4:46 p.m. Tuesday along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township.
Someone allegedly took a package containing a black MCM purse valued at $768.50, troopers reported. The purse belonged to a 30-year-old Williamsport woman.
Criminal mischief
• Between 3 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers are investigating the vandalization of a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu belonging to a 46-year-old woman while it was parked at Olive Garden. An investigation is ongoing and troopers are seeking information. Call 570-368-5700 with information.
Drug possession
• 7:41 p.m. Wednesday along West Fourth and Cemetery streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2011 Subaru for an alleged equipment violation and arrested Daniel Bryson, 45, of Williamsport, when marijuana was seized, troopers noted.
Drug possession
• 8:12 p.m. Wednesday along West Third and West streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2015 Kia for a violation and noted Destiny Hoy, 21, of Williamsport, was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Public drunkenness
• 1:11 p.m. Thursday at 300 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
David Murell Smith, 57, of Williamsport, was charged after an alleged incident in which he may have endangered himself or others, troopers said.
