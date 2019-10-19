Union County
Courthouse Divorces granted
• Jamie C. Miller, Marvin L. Miller Jr., 20 years
• Amy Levan, Michael Levan, 8 years
• Kalen Sowul, Cassandra Sowul, 8 years
Marriage licenses
• Leanne Sue Kainzbauer, 26, Mifflinburg; Joshua Kyle Titus, 30, Mifflinburg
• Grace Elizabeth Scott, 26, Centre Hall; Bryan Michael Wasson, 24, Centre Hall
• Benjamin Elwood Keefer, 40, Mifflinburg; Jessica Lynn Chandler, 34, Mifflinburg
• Lyndsi Erin Paul, 27, Selinsgrove; Slavik Yuryevich Borisov, 23, Selinsgrove
• Tyler Michael Hames, 25, Millmont; Carly Emma Marla, 24, Millmont
• Tiffany Renee King, 23, Mifflinburg; Denver Andrew Brenizer, 21, New Columbia
• Marlin Horning Zimmerman, 22, Millmont; Linda Reiff, 21, Lewisburg
• Steven Tyler Englehart, 22, Mount Carmel; Samantha Elizabeth Startzel, 20, Mount Carmel
• Shawnee Marie Wiles, 28, Mifflinburg; Brandon Edward Wilson, 30, Mifflinburg
• Angela Marie Funiciello, 44, Mifflinburg; Christopher Robert Listman, 47, Mifflinburg
• Erica Eileen Race, 26, Milton; Tristian Michael Hoedle, 23, Milton
• Kathleen Ann Ditty, 49, Mifflinburg; Dwayne Michael Ross, 45, Altoona
• Christian Johnathan Lamberson, 23, Selinsgrove; Katelyn Marie Miller, 25, Selinsgrove
• Dean Kent Wiand, 61, Mifflinburg; Lisa Ann Harvey, 55, Mifflinburg
• Jennifer Lizabeth Rose Neitz, 31, Lewisburg; Nathan Isaac Swineford, 30, Lewisburg
• Sarah Maria Rodriguez, 20, Middleburg; Cody Marcus Heider, 23, Penns Creek
• Julia Petro, 23, Aachen, Nordhein-Westfalen (Germany); Qunicy H. Amabile, 21, Mifflinburg
• Taryn E. Phillips, 28, Winfield; Roman Lee Brady, 35, Winfield
Deed transfers
• Jean E. Berryman to Alicia L. Mack, Jeremy D. Mack, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Timothy W. Bastian, Shannon M. Bastian to Amy Beth Bastian, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• White Deer Commons Associates LP, Resources for Housing Inc. partner to Union County Housing Authority, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Andrea L. Runkle to Jennifer DiPaola, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Terry L. Morgan, Holly O. Morgan, Terry L. and Holly O. Morgan family protection trust to Allison A. Blyler trustee, Emily K. Morgan trustee, Holly O. and Terry L. Morgan family protection trust, Terry L. Morgan family protection trust, Holly O. Morgan family protection trust, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Martha B. Nissley, Jay Marlin Nissley to Ronald E. Johnson, Kathryn M/ Johnson, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Marvin L. Thomas, Donna J. Thomas to Marvin L. Thomas, two properties in Buffalo Township, $1 apiece.
• Jason W. Houtz, Allison L. Houtz to Jason W. Houtz, Allison L. Houtz, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Stephen J. Hlavaty, Melissa A. Hlavaty to Anthony M. Kovaleski II, Faith A. Kovaleski, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Glenn W. Eberhart Jr., Vickie Eberhart to Roger D. Steenstra, Laurie R. Steenstra, property in Union Township, $1.
• Pennsylvania Housing Financial Agency to Dana S. Allanson, property in White Deer Township, $8,924.
• James A. Zimmerman, Eunice H. Zimmerman to Eugene Oberholtzer, Lydia Ann Oberholtzer, property in Buffalo Township,, $1.
• John D. Burkholder, Yolanda A. Kurtz, David W. Burkholder, Tracy L. Burkholder to John D. Burkholder, property in West Buffalo Township,m $1.
• Gerald L. Hause to Gerry R. Hause, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Linda R. Gulden to Laverne Zeitset, Priscilla Zeitset, Sheldon Zeitset, Alverda Zeitset, Marcus Burkholder, Karen Burkholder, Lenford Zeitset, Loren Ray, Diane Zeitset, David Glenn, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Linda R. Gulden to Wendy L. Gulden, Christine S. Montgomery, Arthur F.W. Gulden, Abby Gulden Luthi, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Leeanne J. Sasser to Leann J. Sasser, property in West Buffalo Township corrective deed, $1.
• Angelo L. Giunta, Joann W. Giunta to Gina M. Fick, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Gerald Weinfurther executor, Linda Kiehl Koch estate, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Reber Investments LLC, Franklin H. Reber Jr. to Kathryn Snyder, property in Mifflinburg, $157,000.
• William M. Wanner Jr., Susan A. Wanner to Eldon R. Shirk, Idella F. Shirk, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Union County Sheriff, Jack E. Mull to Service First Federal Credit Union, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• David L. Hurst, Wanda S. Hurst to Daniel O. Rishel, Lorietta A. Rishel, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Shawn Ocker executor, Lois L. Smith estate to Karen C. Mahler, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• William E. Fox trustee, Koss Family Primary Residence Protector Trust to William E. Fox trustee, Daniel C. Ross trustee, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Christy L. Young to Christine Williams, property in Union Township, $1.
• Mark N. Gembe, Roberta L. Gembe to Barry L. Catherman, Debra R. Catherman, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kyle N. Richard, Caitlyn A. Richard to Zachary W. Kline, Carly S. Klinger, property in Union Township, $1.
• Ronald M. Will, Cherry R. Will to Sean M. Will trustee, Cherry R. Will trustee, Ronald M. and Cherry R. Will Family Protection Trust, Ronald M. Will Family Protection Trust, Cherry R. Will Family Protection Trust, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
• 6:56 a.m. Wednesday along I-180 westbound, east of Route 220 south, Muncy Township.
A 2013 Honda Civic driven by Ali M. Montgomery, 23, of Hughesville, and a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Sue A. Shaner, 61, of Hughesville, were involved in an accident. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing. Montgomery will be cited with following too closely. No injuries were reported.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:59 a.m. Wednesday along Muncy Creek Boulevard, south of Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2011 Chevrolet Traverse driven by an unnamed person struck the rear of a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado as the Colorado stopped while exiting the parking lot at Sheetz, troopers noted. No injuries were noted.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 1:22 p.m. Sept. 26 along Westminster Drive at Reed Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2019 Subaru Impreza driven by Steven C. Mauro, 63, of Williamsport, was traveling north when it crossed the center of the road and struck a southbound 2005 Saturn Ion driven by Shaletta M. Smalls, 39, of Williamsport. Both drivers were belted and both were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with unspecified injuries.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 11:06 a.m. Tuesday along Lycoming Mall Drive at Fairfield Drive, Fairfield Township.
A 2010 Jeep Commander driven by Ellen A. Wright, 69, of Williamsport, and 2001 Buick LeSabre driven by Leonard M. Kondroski, 74, of Muncy, were involved, troopers noted. No details were provided, however Wright sustained a possible injury, according to police, and Kondroski was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with an unspecified injury. A third vehicle was involved and its driver, David M. Leighow, 58, of Danville, was not injured.
2-vehicle crash
• 1:11 p.m. Oct. 11 along Route 442, east of Confer Lane, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2008 Ford Escape driven by Melissa N. Mormando, 22, of Barnesville, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2012 Subaru Forester driven by Cody L. Wright, 31, of Hughesville, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Mormando will be cited with following too closely, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
• 1:36 p.m. Sunday along Miller Road, north of Bald Eagle Road, Franklin Township.
Troopers are investigating an accident involving a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Montoursville boy. A passenger, age 16 of Montoursville, was not injured. The driver will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:12 p.m. Monday along Route 44 north, north of a private drive, Watson Township.
Troopers are investigating a crash involving a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu. No further information was provided.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:01 p.m. Oct. 12 along Lycoming Mall Circle, Muncy Township.
A 2004 Honda Accord driven by an unnamed person drove onto the raised concrete divider and struck a traffic sign on the roundabout, troopers noted. The driver was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:06 p.m. Oct. 12 along Trout Run Mountain Road, Lewis Township.
Troopers are investigating an accident involving a 2014 International Harvester driven by Roderick D. Lassiter, 42, of Columbus, Ga., it was noted. No further details were provided. Lassiter was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:37 p.m. Oct. 9 along Highland Lake Road, north of Route 220, Shrewsbury Township.
Troopers are investigating an accident involving a 2016 Ford. No further details were provided.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 4:43 a.m. Oct. 10 along Route 442, north of Rock Road, Moreland Township.
An eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. No injuries were noted.
