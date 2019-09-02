Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman, Lewisburg Summary trials
• A summary allegation of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Dylan J. Demarco, 20, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
Preliminary hearings
• Tyler Warren Foster, 28, of Middleburg, waived misdemeanor allegations of theft by unlawful taking moveable property, receiving stolen property and retail theft take merchandise to court.
• Jody L. Keister, 60, of Mifflinburg, waived first offense allegations of DUI general impairment, and DUI high rate of alcohol to court.
• Mohamed A. Muyir, 32, of Brooklyn, N.Y., had a felony allegation of conspiracy manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver held for court. A misdemeanor allegation of use or possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
• Morgan L. Churchill, 28, of Williamsport, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI general impairment to court. A summary allegation of exceed 35 mph in urban district by 16 mph was also waived.
Deed Transfers
• Kathleen Hogan, Christopher J. Hogan to Michael J. Arentz, Melissa A. Arentz, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Deborah Hall to Deborah Hall, Kennth a. Zechman, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Noel K. Curtis to Noel K. Curtis irrevocable grantor trust, Michael J. Curtis trustee, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Chestnut Buildings LLC, Timothy N. Turner member to Jeremy A. Creeger, Jennifer M. Creeger, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• John L. Keefer, Vaughn L. Keefer, Debora M. Keefer to John L. Keefer, Ashley N. Keefer, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Edwin K. Reed to Michael J. Boyer, Deborah A. Boyer, property in Limestone Township, $100.
• Terry L. Snyder, Cynthia L. Snyder, Cynthia L. Bilger to Brandon M. Kemp, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Kenneth R. Duren, Amanda M. Duren to Fredrick Paul Karpinski, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Kimberly S. Maxwell executor, Marjorie Savoye Maxwell estate to Kimberly S. Maxwell, Ryan R. Maxwell, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Harassment
• 10 p.m. Friday in Watsontown.
Mistie L. Buss, 37, of Park Street, Watsontown, was charged with two counts of harassment stemming from allegations she pushed two persons.
Sunbury Police Department Shots fired
• Sunday at 159 S. 10th St., Sunbury.
Police reported a routine patrol when shots were heard in the area of 10th and Wolverton streets. Several neighbors reported shots fired, and a witness identified a male as the shooter. Officers converged on the area and a shooter reported fired and went into 159 S. 10th Street. Following a brief standoff, three males and a boy came out without incident, police noted. Jamie Vasquez-Hernandez, of Mexico; Miguel Angel Belmontes Garcia, of Mexico; and Luis Alfred Cuevas-Alvarez, of El Salvador, were taken into custody. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was called. A search warrant executed at the residence revealed several drugs and paraphernalia, according to police. Also seized was a Luger 9mm semi-automatic handgun believed to be used by the shooter, police said. The weapon was found stuffed in a mattress, it was noted. Vasquez-Hernadez was charged with altering or obliterating marks of identification of a firearm, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and possession of drugs and paraphernalia and jailed in Northumberland County. Belmontes Garcia and Cuevas-Alvarez were detained by ICE officials. The boy was released to his mother, who is from Michigan, police said.
State Police at Stonington
Hit and run
• 8:51 a.m. Saturday along Route 225 north of Cherry Towns Road, Jackson Township.
An unidentified vehicle was traveling south when it left the right side of the roadway, went airborne over a culvert, struck a mailbox and fled south, troopers noted. The suspect vehicle may be light colored with damage to the driver’s-side headlight. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 11:49 p.m. Wednesday along Irish Valley Road, Shamokin Township.
A 2008 Ford Focus driven by Sean M. Poe, 35, of Halifax, was traveling west when it failed to take a left curve, went off the south berm, struck a tree and came to rest facing west, troopers reported. Poe was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Courthouse Sentencings
• Mark Hughes, 30, of Lancaster, was sentenced to 72 hours to six months confinement on a driving under the influence charge.
• David W. Armpriester, 39, of Coal Township, was sentenced to 21 to 84 months confinement on two counts of fail to register with PSP.
• Kathryn Parker, 47, of Sunbury, was sentenced to 6 months of an intermediate punishment program on a driving under the influence charge.
• Michael Vellner, 50, of Kulpmont, was sentenced to 1 to five years confinement on a charge of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age.
• Bailey Stank, 24, of Coal Township, was sentenced to three months to 11 months, 15, days on a charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
• Robert White, 42, of Coal Township, was sentenced to three years of an intermediate punishment program on a driving under the influence charge, second offense.
• Michael Walker, 53, of Watsontown, was sentenced to six to 23 months confinement on a charge of recklessly endangering another person, and six months probation on a charge of driving under the influence.
• Stephen Finch, 27, of Selinsgrove, was sentenced to three years of an intermediate punishment program on a charge of driving under the influence.
• David Benscoter Jr., 30, of Allenwood, was sentenced to five years of an intermediate punishment program on a driving under the influence charge, second offense.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Found property
• 5:01 a.m. Thursday at 2019 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
Following up on a reported found drug, troopers said two small baggies containing a white powdery substance were discovered and seized. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
