Union County
District Judge Richard Cashman, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Summary allegations of public possession of alcohol (open container) and purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Quinn D. Hays, 20, of Lewisburg, were dismissed.
• Kammy S. Heaster, 54, of Rochester, N.Y., was guilty of exceed 55 mph in other location by 5 mph, a summary charge.
• Jonathan K. Baxter, 21, of Lewisburg, was guilty of public disturbance, a summary charge.
• Jonathan L. Clark, 37, of Montandon, was guilty of failure to stop at a red signal, a summary violation.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• 5:10 a.m. Nov. 10 at 2050 Swengle Road, Lewis Township.
Harley Anthony Fortner, 31, of 1462 Millmont Road, Millmont, was charged with DUI (four counts), careless driving, trespass by motor vehicle and restriction on alcoholic beverage. State Police At Milton responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and encountered Fortner standing outside the vehicle with the door open. Troopers said an open bottle of rum was found on top of the vehicle and Fortner showed signs of impairment. Later blood tests showed Fortner’s blood alcohol content was .223 percent, troopers said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Possession of firearm prohibited
• Nov. 23 through Dec. 4 along Route 44, Gregg Township.
Ralph E. Hauck Jr., 50, of Allenwood, was charged by the Pa. Game Commission with possession of firearm prohibited, unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife, hunt or take game or wildlife with a boat, vehicle, etc.; shooting on or across roadways and trespass on private property while hunting, additional violation required. Court papers filed by the game commission indicate Hauck is a convicted felon not to possess a fiream. He was allegedly found hunting on state gamelands. Additionally, Hauck was allegedly discovered firing at and taking a dear on private property from Route 44. A commission officer said Hauck was encountered with a deer by his vehicle and was taken into custody. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• John D. Burkholder, Yolanda A. Kurtz to Mark Anthony MIller, Melissa J. Miller, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Eugene F. Hoffman, Gary N. Hoffman, Beverly Hoffman, Wayne S. Hoffman, Eileen H. Wolf, Eileen H. Wolf trustee, Michael J. Wolf, William B. Hoffman, Lisa M. Hoffman to Mervin B. Stauffer, Mabel W. Stauffer, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Laban U. Sensenig, Autumn R. Sensenig to Timothy D. Wheeland, Heather S. Wheeland, property in Union Township, $1.
• Weldon L. Bender, Yolanda G. Bender to Sheldon K. Reiff, Lovina J. Reiff, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Timothy J. Forbes, Dawn L. Forbes to Phillip Rathfon Jr., property in Union Township, $1.
• Ronald A. Mytinger to Carter E. Moyer, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Joseph J. Korzino by agent, Jessica L. Mathias agent, Patricia D. Korzino by agent to Patricia D. Korzino, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Patricia Byers Korzino by agent, Joseph J. Korzino by agent, Patricia D. Korizno by agent, Jessica L. Mathias agent, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Paul A. Dion, Loretta M. Hasey to Tresa A. Imparto, Harold B. Keister, propety in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kay L. O’Neill to Curtis W. O’Neill trustee, Vicki L. Fritz trustee, Kay L. O’Neill irrevocable grantor trust, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Kay L. O’Neil, to Curtis W. O’Neill trustee, Vicki L. Fritz trustee, Kay L. O’Neill irrevocable grantor trust, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Rita Balestrini to Gregory K. Donaldson, Amy M. Donaldson, property in Buffalo Township, $125,000.
• Emily A. Stoltzfus, Emily A. Smith, Jadon D. Stoltzfus to David C. Boyer, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Wendy S. Chalmers, Joseph D. Murphy to Brooke Snyder, Dustin Robert Snyder, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael A. Dietrich, Tanya L. Dietrich, Roy E. Dietrich to Roy E. Dietrich, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael A. Dietrich, Tanya L. Dietrich, Roy E. Dietrich to Tanya L. Dietrich, Michael A. Dietrich, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Union County Sheriff, Allen E. Swartz administrator, John W. Swartz Jr. administrator, John W. Swartz Sr. estate to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, property in White Deer Township corrective deed, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 8:44 p.m. Nov. 28 along North Susquehanna Trail and Brown Street, Monroe Township.
Troopers reported stopping a 2012 Ford Fiesta for speeding, at which time the driver, Robert Ramos, 31, of Sunbury, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. Charges were reportedly filed.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 10:03 p.m. Tuesday along Route 204, east of Tame Deer Road, Jackson Township.
A 2005 Saturn Ion driven by Gerald P. Cinko, 57, of Mifflinburg, was traveling north when it swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, struck the deer, then struck an embankment and rolled, troopers noted. Cinko was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 1:09 a.m. Thursday along Route 104, south of Pratt Lane, Franklin Township.
A northbound 2009 Nissan Versa driven by Tabitha J. Heeter, 35, of Beavertown, struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Heeter was belted and was not injured.
Hit and run
• 10:56 a.m. Sunday along Fair Oak Road, Penn Township.
Troopers said an unknown vehicle was traveling west when a portion of the vehicle struck a mailbox at 398 Fair Oak Road, causing the mailbox to snap off just above the wooden post, then fled the scene without reporting the incident to the homeowner.
Harassment
• 7:24 p.m. Monday along Route 104, Perry Township.
Troopers reported that Kenneth Shrawder, 46, of Mount Pleasant Mills, arrived at the place of employment of a 46-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man and threatened him with violence. This is allegedly the second time for such an incident. After the first incident, troopers said Shrawder was advised not to have contact with the alleged victim.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Drug possession
• 11:35 p.m. Wednesday along I-180 westbound, Loyalsock Township.
A traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Pontiac, troopers noted, when Isaac Bezri, 25, of Williamsport, was found in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Charges were reportedly filed.
Theft from building
• 11:37 p.m. Saturday along Pond Road, Muncy Township.
Troopers are investigating the theft of miscellaneous jewelry and coins from the residence of a 42-year-old Pennsdale woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.