Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentence
• William G. Roup, 40, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to one year probation for misdemeanor def tres actual communication. Felony charges of risking catastrophe, arson endangering property, reckless endangerment of inhabited buildings were among counts dismissed. A felony charge of arson inhabited building or structure was withdrawn.
District Judge Richard Cashman Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment of allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 28, in Union County Court.
• Michael P. Moore, 40 , of Bloomsburg, waived a felony allegation of fleeing or attempting to elude officer and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, first offense DUI Schedule 1 controlled substance and DUI controlled substance metabolite to court. Summary allegations of driving unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, restricted license, drivers license suspended, operating without required financial responsibility and others were also waived.
• Rene N. Johnson, 21, of Sunbury, waived a felony allegation of forgery alter writing and a related conspiracy count to court. Misdemeanor allegations of theft by unlawful taking movable property, receiving stolen property, access device issue to another who did not authorize use, other reason access device not authorized by user and three related criminal conspiracy allegations were also waived.
• Jomary Echevarria-Lugo, 24, of Rochester, N.Y., waived misdemeanor allegations of marijuana small amount personal use, first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 1 and DUI controlled substance metabolite to court. Summary allegations of driving without a license and exceed 55 mph speed limit in other location by 22 mph were also waived.
• Jessica L. Bauer, 39, of South Williamsport, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. Summary counts of driving unregistered vehicle and operating vehicle without required financial responsibility were also waived.
• Robin G. Smith, 65, of Lewisburg, waived a misdemeanor allegation of indecent exposure to court.
• Seth A. Magargle, 45, of Sugar Run, waived felony allegations of retail theft take merchandise and criminal attempt retail theft take merchandise to court.
• Amber N. Sanford, date of birth not given, of Sugar Run, waived felony allegations of retail theft take merchandise and criminal attempt retail theft take merchandise to court.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Equity Path LLC to Timothy E. Egelston Sr. and Jamie L. Egelston, property in Shamokin, $23,000.
• Marfred J. Millen Company to Michael D. Benjamin Jr. and Amber M. Malantonio, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Equity Path LLC to Caitlin Santee and Robert T. Deppen, property in Shamokin, $22,500.
• Marfred J. Millen Company to Michael D. Benjamin Jr. and Amber M. Malantonio, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Marfred J. Miller Company to Michael D. Benjamin Jr. and Amber M. Malantonio, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Stone Fortress Residential LLC to Danielle Wysokinski, property in Riverside, $1.
• Marion Heights Borough to Marion Heights Borough, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 7:06 p.m. Monday along North Susquehanna Trail at East Eighth Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said a 2011 Subaru Forester driven by Rubyanne Burt, 76, of Coal Township, pulled from the left turn lane, entered the northbound lane and was struck by a northbound 2010 Kia Forte driven by Oceana D. Scholl, 22, of New Columbia. Burt was belted and was transported by ambulance to UMPC Susquehanna, Sunbury, with a possible injury it was noted. Scholl was note belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. Burt will be cited with traffic-control devices. Scholl will be issued a warning for registration and certificate of title required.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 2:24 p.m. Thursday along Route 287, north of Route 284, Pine Township.
A 2007 Ford Focus driven by Kristina N. Housel, 24, of Wellsboro, was traveling south in a right curve when it began to spin clockwise, troopers said. The vehicle then spun counterclockwise, went into the northbound lane, off the roadway, struck a rock embankment, spun and came to rest in the roadway, troopers reported. Housel was belted and was transported by ambulance to Sailors and Soldiers Hospital, Wellsboro, with a suspected minor injury. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
• 4:05 a.m. Aug. 15 along Green Street, McIntyre Township.
An unnamed female allegedly took the medication of a 24-year-old Ralston woman. Charges were declined when the suspect returned the medication the following day, police said.
