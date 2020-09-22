State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Jace Herman, 28, of Selinsgrove, was charged after an alleged incident at 7:47 p.m. Aug. 24 at 8584 Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers responded to a report of a male struggling to maintain consciousness. Herman was charged.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Multiple suspected injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 1:57 p.m. Sept. 15 along Route 522, west of Ridge Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a southbound 2005 Ford Focus driven by Brian C. Hopple, 20, of Trout Run, struck the rear of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Teresa A. Try, 57, of Middleburg.
Hopple was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. Passenger Sabrina E. Draper, 21, of Trout Run, sustained a suspected minor injury, but was not transported. Try and passenger Ruth D. Fisher, 34, of McClure, suspected suspected injuries, though on Try was transported. All but Hopple were belted, police noted.
Hopple will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 1:32 p.m. Sept. 16 along North Susquehanna Trail at Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by an unnamed person was traveling north in the right lane when it went through a red signal and struck a southbound 2014 GMC Sierra.
The driver of the Cruze will be cited with traffic-control signals.
Harassment
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Jeffrey Beachel, 49, of McClure, allegedly threatened a 41-year-old Middleburg man with physical contact.
Troopers responded to the alleged incident at 12:21 p.m. Sept. 16 along Seiple Road, Beaver Township.
Terroristic threats
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man allegedly threatened to shoot and cut a 50-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman to pieces.
Troopers said during a struggle, the victim was bitten on the arm by the man.
The incident took place at 3:05 a.m. Sept. 16 along Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Middleburg woman was arrested for retail theft following an alleged incident at 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Cristabelle Mowery allegedly put clothing and a necklace in a tote, proceeded to checkout and paid for the tote, but not its contents.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old Selinsgrove woman allegedly received the wrong merchandise following an online purchase.
The alleged incident took place at 4:02 p.m. Sept. 19 along State School Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a scam that had been ongoing since January 2019 along Route 235, Spring Township, Snyder County
The alleged victim, a 67-year-old Beaver Springs man, allegedly had an Apple iPhone valued at $9,300 and gift cards valued at $25,500 stolen.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 51-year-old Middleburg woman was scammed out of $6,400.
The alleged incident took place at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 along Swamp Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
The victim was also told she was listed as the renter on a vehicle found in Texas and to cooperate or she would be charged.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone stole a Biden/Harris political sign from the yard of a 52-year-old Selinsgrove woman and replaced it with a Trump/Pence sign, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place between 10 p.m. Sept. 17 and 7 a.m. Sept. 18 along Meadowview Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone stole a Biden/Harris political sign from the yard of a 66-year-old Selinsgrove man and replaced it with a Trump/Pence sign, troopers reported.
The alleged act occurred between 9:15 p.m. Sept. 17 and 7:45 a.m. Sept. 18 along Meadowview Drive, Penn Township.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — The wallet and its contents belonging to a 58-year-old Richfield man were stolen sometime between 1 p.m. Sept. 13 and 7 p.m. Sept. 15 along Winey Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Among the items stolen: A wallet, Florida drivers license, permanent residence cards, Social Security card, Bank of America debit card, $22 and a SNAP card.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Firearm found/surrendered
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A handgun was located in a bag donated via the drop-box at Community Aid, 1070 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The alleged incident took place at 1:44 p.m. Sept. 15.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Scattering rubbish
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers said hypodermic needles were scattered in front of an address along Ridge View Road in Penn Township, Snyder County.
The alleged incident took place around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Williamsport man was arrested for DUI after troopers responded to a report of a man sitting in his truck, drinking beer in the parking lot of Sheetz.
The alleged incident took place at 9:35 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Sheetz along Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Two people were transported by ambulance to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Loyalsock Township.
The crash took place at 3:10 p.m. Sept. 18 along Lycoming Creek at Log Run roads, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a northbound 2019 Ford Escape driven by Andrew K. Betts, 38, of Roosevelt, Utah, was went through an intersection and struck a left-turning 1991 Cadillac Fleetwood driven by Kevin R. Reitz, 59, of Williamsport, and overturned onto its roof. Reitz and passenger Marie E. Reitz, 80, of Williamsport, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected minor injuries, it was noted.
Betts will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when two vehicles sideswiped one another negotiating a parking lot, troopers reported.
The crash occurred at 10:34 a.m. Sept. 19 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, between Dunkin’ Donuts and Rite Aid, troopers noted.
Vehicles involved included a 2001 Toyota Highlander and a 1997 Ford Explorer.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old woman was transported to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash along Route 442, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the crash took place at 3:35 p.m. Mary L. Stugart, of South Williamsport, was traveling west in a 2010 Volkswagen Beetle when she fell asleep and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch.
Stugart was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, with a suspected injury, police reported.
Vehicle debris
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A metal object from the bed of a pickup truck struck an eastbound vehicle traveling along I-180 west of Northway Road in Loyalsock Township, troopers reported.
No one was injured. The incident took place at 4:21 p.m. Aug. 10.
A 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by Annabell F. Swank, 18, of Hughesville, was struck by the metal object. The suspect vehicle was described as a white truck with metal tool boxes and a ladder above the pickup bed.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information about a hit and run that occurred at 7:52 p.m. Sept. 19 in the parking area of apartments at 1724 Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An unknown vehicle struck a legally parked 2003 Toyota Highlander and fled. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A vehicle was taken, and later returned to the registered owner, a 69-year-old Montoursville man, police reported.
The incident took place at 11:16 a.m. Sept. 2 along Old Cement Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Assault
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to an active domestic and took a 20-year-old Montoursville man into custody.
The alleged incident took place at 7:37 a.m. Sept. 19 along Back Street in Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
The man was charged with simple assault and harassment. The alleged victim was a 28-year-old Montoursville man.
Drug possession
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged drug overdose at 8:59 p.m. Sept. 17 at Lot 23, Chadlee Drive, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
A 30-year-old Bloomsburg man was treated and found to be in possession of controlled substances, police noted.
Theft by deception
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Montoursville woman paid for items through Facebook Marketplace and never received the items, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 10:41 a.m. Aug. 31 along Quaker State Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
State Police At Stoninigton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Bloomsburg woman sustained a suspected injury following a crash at 8:40 a.m. Sept. 21 along Route 61, north of Dogwood Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Miranda L. Church, 42, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer north when it went out of control, across both lanes and overturned.
She was belted.
