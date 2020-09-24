State Police At Stonington DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — A 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped along Route 60 and the unnamed driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Troopers said the stop took place at 12:56 a.m. Sept. 18 in Coal Township, Northumberland County.
1-vehicle crash
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a 2015 Hyundai Sonata left the roadway traveling east and struck an embankment in Jordan Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 7:29 a.m. Sept. 18 along Klingerstown Road, west of Old State Road. Kelsey A. Rice, 18, of Sacramento, was traveling east when it left the south side of the roadway, reentered the roadway, went across the median, through the westbound lane and struck an embankment. Rice was belted and was not injured.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State Police At Montoursville Motorcycle vs. car (injury)
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a crash at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 18 along Clarkstown Road at Fogelman Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2015 Hyundai Veloster driven by Eugene L. Fink, 76, of Shickshinny, was traveling south when it stopped at a stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection and struck an eastbound 2004 Kawasaki ZRX1200R driven by Shawn E. McMonigle, 61, of Muncy. McMonigle was ejected from the motorcycle and was transported by ambulance to UMPC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected serious injuries, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 8:26 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 700 block of Route 442, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2020 GMC Acadia driven by Brenda L. Peace, 59, of Muncy, was traveling east in a left curve when it struck the front of a westbound 2016 Buick Encore driven by Lacinda A. Hartman, 64, of Muncy. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported.
Peace will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Muncy girl was cited after she allegedly struck a 15-year-old Muncy girl in the face with her fist.
Troopers said the incident took place at 3:36 p.m. Sept. 20 along Ashlor Manor Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
DUI/drug possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2003 Honda was stopped and the driver, an unnamed 19-year-old Montoursville man, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
The incident occurred at 8:37 a.m. Sept. 16 along Lafayette Parkway and Washington Boulevard, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Firearm found/surrendered
McNETT TOWNSHIP — A Stoeger Arms Corporation Luger Model .22-caliber firearm was found at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 along Ellenton Mountain and Adams roads, McNett Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A pair of 14-year-old Williamsport boys were cited for allegedly throwing rocks onto I-180 westbound near the Warrensville Road overpass.
The alleged incident took place at 12:49 p.m. Sept. 19 in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of funds
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of a suspect(s) writing and attempting to use fraudulent checks similar to those used by Reynolds Iron Works, of Williamsport.
Suspect(s) have attempted to make numerous purchases or cash the checks. The alleged incidents took place from 11:02 a.m. Aug. 27 through 8:20 p.m. Sept. 3 along Palmer Industrial Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of two Trump signs from the yards of a 60-year-old Williamsport man and a 64-year-old Williamsport woman.
The incident occurred at 5 p.m. July 14 along Blair Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Divorce granted
• Katherine V. Guyman, Ruben A. Alevayero, 3 years
Marriage Licenses
• Shawn Michael Milvnic, 33 Lewisburg; Caitlyn Louise O’Conner, 31, Lewisburg
• Shawn Daniel Moyer, 37, Lewisburg; Tessa Lynette Lyons, 41, Lewisburg
• Rahdazz K. Henderson, 23, Mifflinburg; Morgan E. Shirk, 24, Mifflinburg
• Valerie Ann Gibbons, 30, Falls Church, Va.; Steven William Walling, 30, Falls Church, Va.
• Gregory Allen Murphy, 26, Lewisburg; Carrie Ann Campbell, 20, Lewisburg
• Caitlyn Olivia Stebbins, 22, Pittsburgh; Michael Lee Geise, 27, Pittsburgh
• Courtney Leigh Henry, 37, Mifflinburg; Richard Glyn Hassenplug, 42, Millmont
• Andrew Thomas Erb, 33, Lewisburg; Gretchen ann Heintzelman, 34, Lewisburg
• Jacob Pozharny, 48, Lewisburg; Katsiaryna Velenevna Suslava, 42, Lewisburg
• Regina Martin Martin, 20, Lewisburg; Brendan Hoover Hoover, 20, Millmont
• Courtney Ann Prowant, 30, Elysburg; Timothy Ryan Troman, 30, Elysburg
• Eric Alexander Carter, 30, Lewisburg; McKenzie Lynn Campbell, 30, Lewisburg
• Daniel Reiff Oberholtzer, 29, Mifflinburg; Maribeth Horst Zimmerman, 23, Mifflinburg
• Christine Elizabeth Williams, 55, Winfield; Edward Anthony Ludes, 55, Winfield
• Travis Nathaniel Reich, 30, Mifflinburg; Rachel Elizabeth Freeman, 26, Mifflinburg
Deed transfers
• David J. McCord, Ruth M. McCord to Bryan M. King, Jamie L. King, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jacqueline Sallade, Robert W. Everly to William Quinones, Claudia Corona, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Joseph Edward Smierciak estate, Cherish M. Houseknecht executor to Christina M. Carr, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Brett S. Emigh executor to William F. Strohecker estate to Brett S. Emigh, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• L and L Land Development LLC, Sara E. Kaskie member, George L. Lloyd Jr. emmber to Carren Dusick, Cara Dusick, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Alvin W. Nolt, Annie R. Nolt to Miriam D. Turner, Miriam D. Krouse, Lori M. Krouse, Lori M. Deckman, property in Hartley Township, quit claim, $1.
• Erik M. Platt, Deborah A. Platt, Michael S. Platt, Olivia C. Platt, Larry W. Platt, Jay Ann Platt to David C. Platt, Lara K. Platt, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Robert L. Young, Patricia H. Young to David R. Young, Connie J. Pawling Young, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Ronald W. Grunenberg estate, Debra A. Grunenberg executor, Debra A. Grunenberg to JY Realty LLC, property in Lewisburg, $100,000.
• Ronald W. Grunenberg estate, Debra A. Grunenberg executor, Debra A. Grunenberg to JY Realty LLC, property in Lewisburg, $570,000.
• Jackie Sue Egolf Young, Deborah Lynne Egolf Shafer to Jackie Sue Egolf Young, Deborah Lynne Egolf Shafer, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• LDB Prop LLC, David A. Bogovich member, Lori L. Bogovich member to Cornelius Dev Corp., property in Union Township, $10.
• Speaker J. Boop, Alvesta E. Boop to Speaker J. Boop, Alvesta E. Boop, Todd A. Boop trustee, Boop irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Tamra L. Thomas to Elise A. Nicol, property in Lewisburg, $198,550.
• Abraham J. Heggenstaller, Alyssa M. Heggenstaller to Peaceful Trails LLC, property in Union Township, $1.
• Betty Jean Zechman to Brian L. Nogle, two properties in Hartley Township, $1 apiece.
• Linda L. Mensch to Linda L. Mensch, Ryan C. Mensch trustee, Daren L. Mensch trustee, Mensch irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Mark D. Rote, Nan D. Rote to Stacie T. Gaul, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David C. Kapp to Jesse J. Yearick, Ashlyn Nicole Yearick, property in Buffalo Township, $124,000.
• David E. Miller, Anna M. Miller to Anthony W. Threet, Erin N. Threet, property in Mifflinburg, $57,500.
• Robert A. Rosenberg, Michelle R. Rosenberg to Obed O. Lira, Marlene C. Lira, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Cynthia Pick, Larry Meyer, Boneta Meyer to Matthew A. Brown, Alyssa D. Brown, property in Kely Township, $1.
• Chad M. Greiner, Tonya M. Greiner to Stephen Patrick Renock IV trustee, Janice Dee Renock trustee, Renock family trust 2018, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Phyllis E. Benjamin estate, Richard S. Benjamin executor, Leslie M. Cullen executor to Fernando A. Blanco, Beranrdita P. Llanos, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Karl R. Catherman, Diane L. Catherman to Karl R. Catherman, Diane L. Catherman, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Steven A. Elsayed to Church of God in Christ Mennonite, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Tammy L. Bell to Landon A. Mook, Lisa L. Mook, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ervin R. Oberholtzer, Martha L. Oberholtzer to Harry L. Oberholtzer, Alta Z. Oberholtzer, property in Hartleton, $1.
• Harry L. Oberholtzer, Alta Z. Oberholtzer to Ervin R. Oberholtzer, Martha L. Oberholtzer, property in Hartleton, $1.
• Winifred H. Aikey to Bonney J. Greeney, Thomas E. Greeney, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Myrna R. Bergemeuller to Douglas A. Wertz, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• John P. Schwab, Melody A. Schwab to Robin E. Zenzinger, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Rosalie M. Rodriguez to Joseph Britto III, Chelsea Britto, property in East Buffalo Township, $185,000.
• Thomas G. Harvey, Karen S. Harvey to Brian Harvey, Amanda Harvey, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Kristie Byrum to Kristie Byrum, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Peter J. Bergonia Jr., Jacqueline M. Bergonia to Dustin Carl, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Robert T. Reich, Virginia A. Reich to Lynn L. Shambach, Jill D. Shambach, property in New Berlin, $1.
