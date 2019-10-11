Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
• 3:45 p.m. Monday along Greenbrier Avenue, Monroe Township.
A 44-year-old Selinsgrove man was charged with harassment with a 27-year-old Port Trevorton woman listed as the victim, police reported.
Loitering/prowling at night
• 11:13 p.m. Sunday along Route 522, Penn Township.
Troopers responded to a report of suspicious persons outside a residence and arrested a 22-year-old Northumberland man, it was noted. The alleged victim was a 21-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
Robbery
• 11:55 a.m. Wednesday at Kohl’s, Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township.
An unnamed person allegedly approached a female as she was changing her infant in the back of a vehicle while parked in the lot, troopers said. The suspect shoved a firearm into the ribs of the female and demanded her money and wallet, which was handed over. The suspect fled the scene by vehicle and was later stopped by troopers, who had obtained the license plate number from the victim, it was noted. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and arraigned.
Theft of motor vehicle
• 2:25 p.m. Sept. 27 at 742 Route 204, Penn Township.
According to troopers, Justin Hummel, 30, of Shamokin, took the 2017 Ford F250 Supercab of Curtis Royer, 60, of Winfield, without permission. The vehicle, which was towing a trailer with a 32-inch television valued at $300 and a 2006 Norton motorcycle, was located and recovered in Shamokin, troopers said. Hummel was taken into custody without incident.
Lycoming County
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Liquor law violations
• July 2 at Bumpers Beverage Inc., 100 S. Willow St., Mount Carmel.
The establishment was cited for selling or furnishing alcohol to a minor.
• May 24 through July 15 at The Mason Jar, 101 Front St., Northumberland.
The business was cited after troopers said it failed to comply with mandated Responsible Alcohol Management Certification.
• A two-year period preceding Aug. 28 at Sons of Italy, 619 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.
Troopers cited the establishment for failing to maintain complete and truthful records of operation regarding local option small games of chance.
• Between 3 and 9:15 p.m. Sept. 25 in Potter and Tioga counties.
Troopers conducted age compliance checks on five businesses, which were found to be in compliance. Those businesses were: Batterson’s Beverage, Galeton; Acorn Markets, Galeton; Acorn Markets, Westfield; Jasons Pub, Tioga; and Lambs Creek, Masnfield.
• Feb. 21, March 1 and March 18 at SOL Club Inc., 345 Market St., Williamsport.
The club was cited for the following violations: Sales to nonmembers; failure to operate small games of chance in compliance with regulations; and transportation of malt or brewed beverages without a license.
• Between Feb. 2 and July 1 at Raymond Richar Post 6611 Canteen/Home Association
The establishment was cited for failure to submit annual reports to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 11:18 p.m. Aug. 30 at 8000 Route 405, Clinton Township.
Derrik Fleming, 25, of Muncy, was found to be under the influence during a sobriety checkpoint, troopers reported. Charges were filed.
DUI
• 4:07 p.m. Sept. 23 at 1026 Cemetery Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 2003 Ford Ranger for several alleged traffic violations and arrested an unnamed person for DUI.
Montour County
State Police At Milton DUI crash
• 8:24 p.m. Sept. 27 along Washingtonville Road, west of West Diehl Road, Derry Township.
A westbound 2017 Ford F450 driven by Nicholas E. Kaminski, 33, of Orangeville, went out of control as Kaminski reached for his cellphone, struck a guiderail, utility pole and supports for a culvert, troopers reported. The truck came to rest down an embankment. Kaminski was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with DUI, troopers said.
DUI
• 7:05 p.m. Oct. 2 along Continental Boulevard and White Hall Road, Limestone Township.
Troopers reported stopping a 2000 Honda and subsequently arrested Tanner Wertman, 29, of Montgomery, for DUI after he showed signs of impairment.
2-vehicle crash
• 11:17 a.m. Friday along I-80 westbound at mile marker 216.9, Liberty Township.
A westbound 2012 Volkwagen Golf driven by John E. Cooper, 66, of Milton, was in the right lane when it struck the rear bumper of a 2019 Ford Edge driven by John J. Moyer, 62, of Lebanon, troopers reported. All were belted and no injuries were reported.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:01 p.m. Sept. 30 along I-80 at mile marker 217.2, Liberty Township.
Troopers said a 1995 Mercury Sable driven by Gavin C. Haynes, 19, of Machias, N.Y., was traveling east in the left lane when it merged to the right and struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. All were belted and no injuries were noted. Haynes will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:01 p.m. Sept. 29 along Montour Boulvard near Tower Road, Cooper Township.
A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Harry J. Blamire, 48, of Danville, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma driven by Evanna M. Nolte, 66, of Bloomsburg, troopers reported. Nolte was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected injury. Both drivers were belted. Blamire will be cited with careless driving.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 7:05 a.m. Oct. 2 along Jerseytown Road, south of East Diehl Road, West Hemlock Township.
A 2002 Buick LeSabre driven by Jay A. St. Clair, 53, of Elysburg, was traveling east when it left the travel lane, went off the east shoulder, down an embankment and ended up hitting several small trees and a stream, troopers reported. St. Clair was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected injury, according to police.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:06 p.m. Sept. 30 along Klein Road, south of Liberty Valley Road, Valley Township.
A southbound 2002 Chevrolet S10 driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Danville boy failed to take a curve to the right, spun clockwise, struck an embankment and rolled onto its left side and back onto it wheels, troopers reported. The boy was belted and was not injured. he will be cited with operation of vehicle without certificate of inspection.
Hit and run
• 8:18 p.m. Oct. 2 along Continental Boulevard, east of Arrowhead Road, Anthony Township.
A westbound vehicle drifted across the fog line and struck a legally parked 2000 Honda Accord, then fled without stopping, troopers reported.
Harassment
• 9:17 p.m. Sept. 25 at 95 Cameltown Hill Road, Valley Township.
A 17-year-old Danville girl was cited after she allegedly struck Mary Koch, 36, of Danville, in the face, causing minor injuries.
Harassment
• 7:01 p.m. Sept. 25 at 840 County Line Road, Limestone Township.
Samantha McDaniel, 32, and Eric Betz, 27, both of Montandon, got into a physical altercation during which one sustained a cut to the inner lip, troopers noted. Both were cited.
Burglary
• Between noon Sept. 24 and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at 882 Cameltown Hill Road, Derry Township.
Someone entered the residence of Richard Roberts, 61, and took a bear skin rug, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft of motor vehicles
• Sept. 7 to 12:15 p.m. Sept. 16 at 549 Cameltown Hill Road, Derry Township.
A blue 2017 Kymco ATV, a red 2000 Honda ATV and an Echo weed trimmer belonging to Todd Foust, 54, of Danville, were stolen from a shed, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
• Between 5 p.m. Sept. 14 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at 1817 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township.
Someone damage the driver-side step and hood/fender area of a Peterbilt truck and took a spool of copper wire valued at $8,000 from its trailer, troopers reported. Damage to the truck was estimated at $800. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Retail theft
• 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at Jim’s Antique Wagon, 439 Preserve Road, Anthony Township.
Someone took the following items without paying: Replica Indian motorcycle sign valued at $20, replica Rat Rod sign valued at $20; hunting knife valued at $30 and costume jewelry valued at $10. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
• Between 10:30 p.m. Aug. 23 and 9:15 p.m. Aug. 25 at 85 Old Valley School Road, Valley Township.
An unknown person made multiple fraudulent transactions with a company ATM, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
