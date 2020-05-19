WILLIAMSPORT — A 19-year-old Lancaster man is locked up in Lycoming County on charges of aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed a clerk at a Quick Mart and fled the scene.
Troopers from Montoursville reported the incident took place at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Quick Mart, 1810 Northway Road, Loyalsock Township.
Tajhea Nyree Shuler allegedly entered the store, where he walked around without buying anything before being told to leave by a female clerk. Shuler then took his hands from his pockets and stabbed the woman, a 59-year-old from Williamsport, in the neck with a large kitchen knife, troopers said.
Troopers, based on surveillance footage, allegedly identified Shuler while canvassing the area. He was standing in front of an apartment building at 1735 Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, where he was taken into custody and transported to the Montoursville barracks.
Shuler was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $100,000 bail.
