Union County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 6:25 p.m. Feb. 8 along Buffalo and Fairfield roads, Buffalo Township.
Troopers stoppped a 2004 Dodge Ram driven by Gerald Sakers, 47, of Middleburg, for an alleged speeding violation. Sakers allegedly showed signs of impairment and an odor of alcohol was detected, it was noted. Sakers refused testing and was arrested for DUI, police noted. Charges were filed.
DUI
• 1:48 a.m. Jan. 25 along AJK Boulevard and International Drive, Kelly Township.
Troopers made contact with Edwin Kuilan, 35, of Wilmington, Del., the driver of a 2015 MBW 328I, at the rear of the shopping complex. An odor of marijuana was detected, troopers said, and Kuilan admitted to smoking marijuana before driving. Signs of impairment were detected, it was alleged. DUI and furnishing alcohol to minor charges were filed, troopers said.
3-vehicle crash (injury)
• 4:41 p.m. Feb. 7 along Vine Street at Plum Street, New Berlin.
A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lance U. Sensenig, 26, of Lewisburg, was traveling north when it went out of control, struck a trailer towed by a 2003 Volkswagen driven by Daryl Z. Hurst, 25, of Mifflinburg, then struck head-on a 2013 Dodge Charger driven by David P. Malone, 47, of Shamokin Dam, troopers reported. Each driver was belted. Malone was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a possible injury, troopers said.
Theft
• 8:45 a.m. Jan. 28 at 332 Yonkin Road, White Deer Township.
Fraudulent credit card activity resulted in a loss of approximately $800 to Lisa Lapp, 56, of New Columbia, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Marriage license
• Hannah Elizabeth Hagenbuch, 19, Milton; Sean Carl Kancevicius, 19, Montoursville
Divorce granted
• Marcie Wallis Fisher, Merrill Donald Fisher, 11 years
Deed transfers
• Kevin L. Loss, Leann Loss to Leann Loss, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Christopher R. Reiland, Kathleen A. Reiland to Phyllis M. Dyer, Willard I. Dyer III, Gwendolyn Dye Moyer, property in Union Township corrective deed, $1.
Northumberland County
Courthouse Sentencings
• Morgan L. Walker, 34, of Northumberland, time served (122 days) to 23 months in county jail, no contact with drug dealers or users, $250 fine plus costs for carrying a firearm without a license; 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for driving under the influence.
• Eric L. Gammon Jr., 22, of Sunbury, must serve balance of maximum county prison sentence until Sept. 29, fines and costs, credit for 39 days served in prison for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Christina A. Kistler, 38, of Northumberland, 23 months’ probation with restrictive conditions with the first 45 days in jail followed by 45 days on house arrest, fines and costs, credit for 39 days served in prison for driving under the influence.
• Joseph S. Krum, 38, of Selinsgrove, must serve balance of maximum county prison sentence until March 16, 2021, fines and costs, credit for 67 days served in prison for flight to avoid apprehension.
• Alexander W. Gilkeson, 25, of Shamokin, three to nine months in county jail, fines and costs, 96 days credit for time served in prison for theft by unlawful taking.
• Emily Engle, 27, of Shamokin, six to 23 months in county jail, fines and costs, 101 days credit for time served in prison for criminal use of a communication facility.
• Ashley N. Campbell, 33, of Shamokin, time served (71 days) to 12 months in county jail, fines and costs for false identification to law enforcement.
• Jessica Cull, 33, of Mount Carmel, one to two months in county jail, fines and costs and 78 days credit for time served for possessing drug paraphernalia; fines and costs for criminal conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
State Police At Milton Harassment
• 7:50 p.m. Sunday along Route 405, Turbot Township.
A 45-year-old man and 44-year-old woman, both of Milton, engaged in an argument that escalated to physical contact, troopers reported. Both were cited.
Burglary
• 12:35 a.m. Feb. 5 along Limestoneville Road, Turbot Township.
Two unknown persons allegedly arrived at the scene in a sedan, entered the residence and were met by a victim in the kitchen, then fled, troopers said. Victims included a 32-year-old Milton man and 15-year-old Milton girl. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 4:03 p.m. Feb. 7 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 225, Valley Township.
A 2012 Ford Fiesta driven by Ariel E. Torstrup, 20, of Freeland, was traveling east in the left lane when it attempted to pass a truck driven by an unknown person and struck the trailer towed by the truck, troopers reported. The Ford spun out of control and became disabled, as the truck continued east, troopers noted. A passenger in the Ford, Steven M. Longazel, 22, of Tresckow, was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a possible injury.
Burglary
• 2:39 p.m. Feb. 8 along Liberty Valley and Narehood roads, Liberty Township.
An antique sewing machine and sword belonging to an 83-year-old Paxinos man were stolen from a storage unit, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
• 7:10 p.m. Wednesday along St. Anthony Street, Lewisburg.
Troopers said a 2009 Subaru Forester driven by Dylan T. Houseknecht, 22, of Middleburg, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a marked 2016 Ford Police Interceptor driven by Tyler D. Arbogast, 23, of Milton, which had conducted a traffic stop and had its emergency lights activated. An investigation is ongoing.
Hit and run
• 7:09 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
An unknown vehicle struck the front driver-side bumper of a legally parked 2017 Toyota Tacoma, then fled, police noted.
Harassment
• 8:34 p.m. Feb. 12 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic and charged a 56-year-old Selinsgrove man for an alleged incident involving a 50-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Vehicle vs. pedestrian (injury)
• 5:29 p.m. Monday along River Avenue, north of East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A pedestrian, John Czap, 58, of Williamsport, was walking across the roadway as a 2018 Toyota Rav4 driven by Thomas C. Smith, 59, of Williamsport, was making a left turn and was struck by the Toyota, troopers reported. Czap sustained an unspecified injury and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
Harassment
• 1:24 a.m. Jan. 30 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Brandon Leslie Sweat, 22, of Montoursville, was reportedly arrested following an investigation into harassment via text message, troopers noted. A 20-year-old Montoursville man was the alleged victim.
Harassment
• 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at 1300 Morgan Ave., Loyalsock Township.
An unidentified male allegedly grabbed Jodi McConnell, 52, of Montoursville, and was struck with pepper spray, troopers said. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• Between noon Jan. 24 and 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at 3614 Kehrer Hill Road, Mill Creek Township.
Someone entered the residence and stole two firearms belonging to Michael Stabler, 57, of Montoursville, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
US Attorney David J. Freed Middle District of Pa. Theft
• Feb. 10 in Laporte, Sullivan County.
Mary Handzus, 63, of Laporte, was charged with theft stemming from allegations that between 2012 and 2019 while employed as a sheriff’s deputy she stole $198,566 from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The case was investigated by the FBI and state police.
