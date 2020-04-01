Northumberland County
State Police At Milton Theft by deception
• 10:45 a.m. March 9 at 1058 Snyders Road, Delaware Township.
Troopers investigated an unauthorized use of credit card. Megan Butler, 43, of Watsontown, provided her card information to a suspect, who allegedly used it without her consent, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Union County
State Police At Milton DUI
• 11:36 a.m. March 8 along I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township.
Troopers said Joseph Gonzalez, 40, of Greentown, was found to be under the influence of drugs while operating a 2008 Honda.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 5:35 p.m. March 24 along Route 304, Union Township.
A 2009 Ford Focus driven by Sydney E. Heiser, 19, of Shamokin Dam, was traveling west when it struck a ditch, went across a field and hit a tree head-on, troopers reported. Heiser was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 1:20 p.m. March 22 along Route 104, north of Wildwood Road, Limestone Township.
A 2010 Ford Escape driven by Walter L. Gehers, 79, of Middleburg, was traveling north when it went off the roadway and struck a ditch, troopers reported. Gehers, it was noted, appeared to have suffered a medical episode and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:07 p.m. Saturday along Route 15 south, near the White Deer exit, White Deer Township.
A 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Hai Q. Sun, 49, of Gaithersburg, Md., was traveling south when it began to hydroplane, left the roadway, and struck a post, troopers noted. Sun was belted and was not injured.
Hit and run
• 11:54 p.m. Saturday along Crossroads Drive at Beagle Road, Kelly Township.
An unknown vehicle left the roadway, struck a road sign and fled the scene, police reported.
Harassment
• 3:59 p.m. March 23 at 4648 Stein Lane, Union Township.
Caitlyn Smith, 28, of Winfield, allegedly scratched a 26-year-old Endicott, N.Y., man, causing abrasions/lacerations to his face, troopers noted. Smith was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for an evaluation, it was noted. She was cited.
Retail theft
• 12:20 p.m. March 25 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township.
Darnella Hoover, 58, of Sunbury, was arrested after troopers investigated a retail theft, it was reported.
Theft by deception
• 11:52 a.m. March 25 at 71 Walter Drive, Kelly Township.
Troopers said an investigation into fraudulent charges on a credit account belonging to Theresa Beachel, 36, of Milton, is ongoing. Charges amounted to $1,000, it was noted.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
• 6 a.m. March 18 along Acorn and Peteys Hollow roads, Union Township.
Troopers investigated a crash involving a 2006 Mazda 3 and arrested a 17-year-old Middleburg boy for DUI-alcohol, it was noted.
DUI
• 4:46 p.m. March 7 along Furnace Road and Edmond Avenue, Middleburg.
Troopers said a 2000 Honda Civic was stopped for an expired registration when Nathan Swartz, 25, of Middleburg, was arrested for DUI-controlled substance.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
• 3:58 p.m. Thursday along County Line Road, east of Route 304, Union Township.
A 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Dustin M. Mollany, 27, of Millmont, was traveling east when it passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone at the bottom of a small hill, troopers noted. A 2009 Kia Spectra, driven by Lisa Valentine, 55, of Millmont, was traveling west when it crested the hill, braked and moved to the right to avoid the oncoming Mitsubishi, police said. Mollany’s vehicle struck Valentine’s vehicle, then went off the south side of the roadway and struck two mailboxes and sheared a utility pole. Mollany sustained a suspected minor injury but refused transport, police said. He will be cited with careless driving. Valentine and her 2-year-old passenger were belted and uninjured.
PFA violation
• Noon Wednesday in Beavertown.
Troopers are investigating an alleged protection-from-abuse order violation in which the victim was a 32-year-old Beavertown woman.
Retail theft
• 7 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Robert Drake, 47, of Catawissa, allegedly stole an impact driver valued at $69 and a 20-volt battery charger valued at $58.
Theft
• Between noon Feb. 23 and 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at 291 Golf Course Road, Franklin Township.
An unnamed suspect failed to pay Shade Mountain Golf Course, of Middleburg, $1,562, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
• 12:15 a.m. Thursday along I-180 eastbound, Muncy Township.
Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash and discovered the driver had left the scene. A 33-year-old Williamsport woman was located at the Sunoco fueling station, where she was suspected of DUI and transported for chemical testing. Charges are pending toxicology tests. A 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was involved.
DUI
• 8:24 a.m. March 22 along East Lime Bluff Road, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers responded to a single-car crash and discovered a 40-year-old Muncy man was suspected of driving under the influence. A 2002 BMW was involved, it was noted.
DUI
• 10:40 p.m. March 17 along Court and Pine streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2007 Cadillac for multiple alleged violations and reported Raymond Williams, 33, of Villas, N.J., was determined to be under the influence.
3-vehicle crash
• 3:05 p.m. March 26 along Bloomingrove Road, north of Cemetery Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dillon J. Calvin, 27, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2019 Ford F250 Supercab driven by Tyler B. Richardson, 32, of Williamsport, then went into the northbound lane and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Sierra driven by James A. Holtzman, 63, of Williampsort, troopers noted. All were belted and no injuries were noted. Calvin will be cited with drivers required to be licensed.
1-vehicle crash
• 6:36 a.m. Sunday along Route 15, south of Route 15, Clinton Township.
A northbound 2011 BMW 335I driven by Matthew W. Bittenbender, 49, of Williamsport, went out of control, across the southbound lane, off the roadway, through a wooded area and struck a tree, police reported. Bittenbender was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:50 p.m. Friday along I-180 westbound, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2011 Subaru Impreza driven by Joshua S. Peterman, 38, of Hughesville, was traveling west when it went out of control in a right curve, left the roadway, and struck a guiderail, troopers noted. Peterman was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• 8:45 p.m. March 23 along Kepner Hill Road, Muncy Creek Township.
An unknown vehicle turned left from Fogelman Road and traveled south on Kepner Hill Road, left the southbound lane, went onto property at 28 Kepner Hill Road and struck a landscaping wall before fleeing the scene, troopers reported.
Burglary
• Between 3 p.m. Dec. 1 and 9 a.m. March 21 at 927 Little Bear Creek Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
A shotgun belonging to Jared Smithgall, 24, of Duncannon, was stolen from the property, troopers reported. Valued at $350, it’s a Forearm stalk, barrel, Sling 12-gauge shotgun. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft of motor vehicle
• Between 5:30 p.m. March 20 and 6:45 a.m. Monday along Lycoming Creek Road, Lewis Township.
Someone stole a utility trailer and UTV belonging to a 42-year-old Blossburg man, troopers reported. The trailer is a 2016 black Parker, XJM7 193, and the UTV is a 2018 black Mahindra. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• Noon Saturday at 196 Valley Heights Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a report of stolen golf clubs. Clubs belonging to Fred Shepperson, 53, of Williamsport, were taken between morning hours on March 13 and 1 p.m. Saturday. Stolen items include: Titleist wedges, 56, 58 and 60 inches valued at $225, two Callaway putters valued at $400, a Titleist 3-wood valued at $80 and a Titleist and TaylorMade driver valued at $300. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
• 6 p.m. March 2 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a reported theft and discovered the matter was civil in nature.
Theft by deception
• 1:39 p.m. March 15 along Lafayette Parkway, Loyalsock Township.
An unknown suspect allegedly identifying as an Apple Inc. employee gained access to the Apple ID account and bank information of a 54-year-old man, 48-year-old woman and 22-year-old woman, all of Williamsport, and withdrew approximately $2,894.
Theft by deception
• 11:55 a.m. Friday along Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township.
Troopers investigated a scam involving coin-flip (bitcoin). The victim, a 68-year-old Montoursville man, was fraudulently advised there was a warrant for his arrest and that he needed to pay $1,700 to resolve the warrant.
Roaming dogs
• 6:19 p.m. Friday at 362 Willow Brook Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a disturbance involving multiple dogs from a neighboring residence were roaming and utilizing victim’s yards, troopers said. Those charged included John Rishell, 72, and Ronald Fernald, 58, both of Williamsport, troopers said.
Found property
• Noon Feb. 16 along Walters and Warrensville roads, Loyalsock Township.
Items belonging to Wayne Inners were found along the roadway, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
